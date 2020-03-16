NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution for Class B and Class C Preferred Units

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 to be paid to the holders of the Partnership’s 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (“Class B Preferred Units”) and the 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (“Class C Preferred Units”) in accordance with the terms outlined in NGL’s partnership agreement. Each of the Class B Preferred Units quarterly distribution of $0.5625 per unit and the Class C Preferred Units quarterly distribution of $0.60156 per unit will be made on April 15, 2020 to holders of record at the close of trading on March 31, 2020.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with three primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics and liquids. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy Partner LP’s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

