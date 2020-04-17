9 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-17-2020
9 hours ago
Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results
21 hours ago
Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Annual Results
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-16-2020
1 day ago
U.S. judge cancels Keystone pipeline permit
2 days ago
Yuma Energy, Inc. Files for Chapter 11 Protection

Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

in Press Releases   by
 April 17, 2020 - 10:48 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts


Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. (the "Company"), an indirect subsidiary of National Grid USA ("National Grid"), announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends for the period April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 at the following rates for all outstanding series of its preferred stock:

  • .85% on the $100 par value, 3.40% Series;
  • .90% on the $100 par value, 3.60% Series;
  • .975% on the $100 par value, 3.90% Series.

The preferred stock dividends are payable on June 30, 2020, to holders of record on June 16, 2020.

The Company, doing business as National Grid, provides electricity service to approximately 1.6 million customers and natural gas service to approximately 565,000 customers in upstate New York.  The Company is based in Syracuse, N.Y.  

National Grid is an indirect subsidiary of National Grid plc (LSE: NG; NYSE:NGG).  National Grid delivers electricity to approximately 3.3 million customers in Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. It is the largest distributor of natural gas in the northeastern U.S., serving approximately 3.4 million customers in Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niagara-mohawk-power-corporation-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-301042826.html

SOURCE National Grid


Source: PR Newswire (April 17, 2020 - 10:48 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice