Nine Energy Service Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results HOUSTON Full year 2019 revenue, net loss and adjusted EBITDA A of $832.9 million, $(217.8) million and $113.0 million, respectively

of $832.9 million, $(217.8) million and $113.0 million, respectively Full year 2019 basic EPS of $(7.43) and $0.32 adjusted basic EPS B

Full year 2019 cash flow from operations of $101.3 million

As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents of $93.0 million

Revenue, net loss and adjusted EBITDA of $163.4 million, $(220.5) million and $11.6 million, respectively for the fourth quarter of 2019

Fourth quarter 2019 basic EPS of $(7.51) and $(0.57) adjusted basic EPS Nine Energy Service, Inc. ("Nine" or the "Company") (NYSE: NINE) reported fourth quarter 2019 revenues of $163.4 million, net loss of $(220.5) million and adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million. The fourth quarter net loss of $(220.5) million, or $(7.51) per basic share, includes intangible assets, PP&E and goodwill impairments of $106.3 million associated with the Coiled Tubing service line and an intangible asset impairment of $95.0 million associated with the Completion Tools service line. For the fourth quarter 2019, adjusted net lossD was $(16.8) million, or $(0.57) adjusted basic earnings per share. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated ROICc of -3%. The Company had provided original fourth quarter 2019 revenue guidance between $150.0 and $160.0 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance between $11.0 and $15.0 million, with actual results for revenue outperforming Management’s original guidance range and results for adjusted EBITDA falling within Management’s original guidance. “The fourth quarter was as anticipated, with revenue outperforming and adjusted EBITDA falling within Management’s original guidance range,” said Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nine Energy Service. “Additionally, we continued our strong working capital management into Q4, ending the year with a cash balance of $93.0 million even with interest, capex and the retention bonus associated with the Magnum acquisition during the fourth quarter.” “As expected, we saw drilling and completion activity decline in Q4 due to holidays, weather and budget exhaustion. Market share for Nine remained stable across the majority of service lines, but we did see full quarter realizations of Q3 pricing concessions, which led to the majority of the margin compression quarter over quarter. Coiled Tubing has been the hardest hit service line from a pricing and activity perspective due to an over-supply of large diameter units coming into the market, coupled with a decrease in activity across regions.” “Despite a very tough market in 2019, the execution of our strategic initiatives throughout the year has been very successful. We effectively commercialized our low-temperature dissolvable plug for Q1 2020, which continues to be run and trialed with many customers across multiple basins, providing Nine a first-mover advantage in the low-temp dissolvable market. Additionally, the timeline for our new high-temp dissolvable and composite plug remain on schedule. These technology developments were accomplished in large part because of our acquisition of Magnum and collaboration between both legacy teams around both IP design and materials science. We also successfully completed the sale of our Production Solutions segment, and closed wireline operations in Canada, which will be accretive to ROIC, adjusted EBITDA margins and cash generation. Our operational teams were able to once again prove their ability to grow market share in a declining activity environment, with Nine’s percentage of U.S. stages completed increasing over 100 basis points in 2019. I am also extremely proud of our employees as Nine ended the year with the lowest and best TRIR safety score in the Company’s history at 0.77.” “Throughout 2018 and 2019 we re-shaped the Company to align with our strategy of being asset-light and building additional barriers to entry, which we believe will enable us to increase profitability, expand margins and increase free cash flow for the future. We have just begun to see our thesis materialize with strong cash generation in the second half of 2019, which we anticipate continuing into 2020 and beyond. 2020 capex will decrease by over 60%, which will serve as a sustainable run-rate as we transition the derivation of more of our top-line revenue contribution from completion tools.” “Q1 2020 is off to a slower start versus this time in 2019, and we anticipate Q1 2020 being relatively flat to Q4 2019. Despite market conditions, we are very optimistic about Nine’s opportunity to differentiate with our unique positioning in the market to grow within our tools business. Our team has and will remain focused on driving value for our shareholders, customers and employees and will continue to follow our returns-based growth strategy into 2020.” For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported revenues of $832.9 million, net loss of $(217.8) million and adjusted EBITDA of $113.0 million. Full year 2019 adjusted net income was $9.4 million, or $0.32 per adjusted basic share. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company generated ROIC of 6%. Completion Solutions During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s Completion Solutions segment, which includes the Company’s cementing, completion tools, wireline and coiled tubing services, reported revenues of $163.4 million and adjusted gross profitE of $23.4 million. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s Completion Solutions segment reported revenues of $774.7 million and adjusted gross profit of $154.5 million. Other Financial Information During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company reported selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense of $20.3 million, compared to $19.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Depreciation and amortization expense ("D&A") in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $15.4 million, compared to $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported SG&A expense of $81.3 million, compared to year ended December 31, 2018 SG&A expense of $73.1 million. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported D&A expense of $68.9 million, compared to year ended December 31, 2018 D&A expense of $63.8 million. The Company recognized an income tax benefit of approximately $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an overall income tax benefit for the year of approximately $3.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 1.8% for 2019. The fourth quarter income tax benefit was primarily attributable to a change in the Company’s deferred taxes due to the impairment associated with our Coiled Tubing and Completion Tools service lines. Cash tax expense for 2019 was approximately $0.4 million. Liquidity and Capital Expenditures For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $101.3 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 net cash provided by operating activities of $89.6 million. During the fourth quarter of 2019, total capital expenditures were $14.9 million, of which approximately 18% related to maintenance capital expenditures, compared to total capital expenditures of $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported total capital expenditures of $62.1 million of which approximately 22% related to maintenance capital expenditures, which fell within Management’s original guidance, compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 total capital expenditures of $52.6 million. Approximately $4.8 million in 2019 capital expenditures are delayed into 2020. As of December 31, 2019, Nine’s cash and cash equivalents were $93.0 million and the Company had $99.2 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, which remains undrawn, resulting in a total liquidity position of $192.2 million as of December 31, 2019. ABCDESee end of press release for definitions Conference Call Information The call is scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2020 at 9:00 am Central Time. Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 524-8416 or International: (412) 902-1028 and asking for the “Nine Energy Service Earnings Call”. Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through March 23, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201) 612-7415 and entering the passcode of 13697764. About Nine Energy Service Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com. Forward Looking Statements The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements also include statements that refer to or are based on projections, uncertain events or assumptions. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the general energy service industry risks; volatility of crude oil and natural gas commodity prices; a decline in demand for the Company’s services, including due to declining commodity prices; the Company’s ability to implement price increases or maintain pricing of the Company’s core services; pricing pressures, reduced sales, or reduced market share as a result of intense competition in the markets for the Company’s dissolvable plug products; the Company’s ability to implement and commercialize new technologies, services and tools; the Company’s ability to grow its completion tool business; the Company’s ability to reduce capital expenditures; the Company’s ability to accurately predict customer demand; the loss of, or interruption or delay in operations by, one or more significant customers; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more key suppliers; the adequacy of the Company’s capital resources and liquidity; the incurrence of significant costs and liabilities resulting from litigation; the loss of, or inability to attract, key personnel; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate recently acquired assets and operations and realize anticipated revenues, cost savings or other benefits thereof; and other factors described in the “Risk Factors” and “Business” sections of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments. NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 2019 2018 Revenues $ 163,410 $ 202,305 $ 832,937 $ 827,174 Cost and expenses Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 139,985 166,849 669,979 639,298 General and administrative expenses 20,348 19,222 81,327 73,078 Depreciation 10,972 12,196 50,544 54,257 Amortization of intangibles 4,442 4,609 18,367 9,558 Impairment of property and equipment 66,200 - 66,200 45,694 Impairment of goodwill 20,273 - 20,273 12,986 Impairment of intangibles 114,804 - 114,804 19,065 (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liabilities (486 ) (5,771 ) (21,187 ) 3,262 Loss on sale of subsidiaries 62 15,834 15,896 - (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 261 (466 ) (538 ) (1,731 ) Loss from operations (213,451 ) (10,168 ) (182,728 ) (28,293 ) Interest expense 9,830 9,843 39,770 22,939 Interest income (421 ) (111 ) (860 ) (624 ) Loss before income taxes (222,860 ) (19,900 ) (221,638 ) (50,608 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,339 ) 727 (3,887 ) 2,375 Net loss $ (220,521 ) $ (20,627 ) $ (217,751 ) $ (52,983 ) Loss per share Basic $ (7.51 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (7.43 ) $ (2.17 ) Diluted $ (7.51 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (7.43 ) $ (2.17 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 29,367,436 29,361,633 29,308,107 24,411,213 Diluted 29,367,436 29,361,633 29,308,107 24,411,213 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 and $0 $ 115 $ (179 ) $ 376 $ (1,159 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 115 (179 ) 376 (1,159 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (220,406 ) $ (20,806 ) $ (217,375 ) $ (54,142 ) NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) At December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,989 $ 63,615 Accounts receivable, net 96,889 154,783 Income taxes receivable 660 - Inventories, net 60,945 91,435 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,434 15,717 Notes receivable from shareholders - 7,626 Total current assets 268,917 333,176 Property and equipment, net 128,604 211,644 Definite-lived intangible assets, net 147,991 173,451 Goodwill 296,196 307,804 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 1,000 108,711 Other long-term assets 8,187 6,386 Total assets $ 850,895 $ 1,141,172 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 35,490 $ 46,132 Accrued expenses 24,730 61,434 Current portion of capital lease obligations 995 665 Income taxes payable - 57 Total current liabilities 61,215 108,288 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 392,059 424,978 Deferred income taxes 1,588 5,915 Long-term capital lease obligations 2,201 2,330 Other long-term liabilities 3,955 4,838 Total liabilities 461,018 546,349 Stockholders’ equity Common stock (120,000,000 shares authorized at $.01 par value; 30,555,677 and 30,163,408 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 306 302 Additional paid-in capital 758,853 746,428 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,467 ) (4,843 ) Accumulated deficit (364,815 ) (147,064 ) Total stockholders’ equity 389,877 594,823 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 850,895 $ 1,141,172 NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (217,751 ) $ (52,983 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 50,544 54,257 Amortization of intangibles 18,367 9,558 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,984 2,966 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 849 (268 ) Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (4,327 ) 898 Provision for inventory obsolescence 5,148 844 Impairment of property and equipment 66,200 45,694 Impairment of goodwill 20,273 12,986 Impairment of intangibles 114,804 19,065 Stock-based compensation expense 14,057 13,221 Gain on sale of property and equipment (538 ) (1,731 ) (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liabilities (21,187 ) 3,262 Loss on sale of subsidiaries 15,896 - Loss on equity investment - 347 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable, net 41,852 (24,972 ) Inventories, net 22,545 (15,041 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,395 (5,722 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (27,901 ) 27,156 Income taxes receivable/payable (294 ) (255 ) Other assets and liabilities (2,611 ) 295 Net cash provided by operating activities 101,305 89,577 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 1,020 (349,986 ) Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries 16,914 - Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 3,702 2,183 Proceeds from property and equipment casualty losses 1,576 1,743 Proceeds from notes receivable payments 7,626 2,941 Purchases of property and equipment (64,959 ) (46,646 ) Net cash used in investing activities (34,121 ) (389,765 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 10,000 35,000 Payments on revolving credit facilities (45,000 ) (96,182 ) Proceeds from Senior Notes - 400,000 Proceeds from term loan - 125,000 Payments on term loans - (270,975 ) Payments on capital leases (903 ) (128 ) Payments of contingent liabilities (374 ) (3,445 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock in IPO, net of offering costs - 171,450 Proceeds from other issuances of common stock - 300 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 15 2,905 Vesting of restricted stock (1,643 ) (927 ) Cost of debt issuance - (16,307 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (37,905 ) 346,691 Impact of foreign currency exchange on cash 95 (401 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 29,374 46,102 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 63,615 17,513 End of period $ 92,989 $ 63,615 NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. SEGMENT DATA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Revenues Completion Solutions $ 163,410 $ 186,252 $ 774,665 $ 745,316 Production Solutions - 16,053 58,272 81,858 $ 163,410 $ 202,305 $ 832,937 $ 827,174 Cost of revenues (1) Completion Solutions $ 139,985 $ 152,679 $ 620,125 $ 568,497 Production Solutions - 14,170 49,854 70,801 $ 139,985 $ 166,849 $ 669,979 $ 639,298 Adjusted gross profit Completion Solutions $ 23,425 $ 33,573 $ 154,540 $ 176,819 Production Solutions - 1,883 8,418 11,057 $ 23,425 $ 35,456 $ 162,958 $ 187,876 General and administrative expenses 20,348 19,222 81,327 73,078 Depreciation 10,972 12,196 50,544 54,257 Amortization of intangibles 4,442 4,609 18,367 9,558 Impairment of property and equipment 66,200 - 66,200 45,694 Impairment of goodwill 20,273 - 20,273 12,986 Impairment of intangibles 114,804 - 114,804 19,065 (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liabilities (486 ) (5,771 ) (21,187 ) 3,262 Loss on sale of subsidiaries 62 15,834 15,896 - (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 261 (466 ) (538 ) (1,731 ) Loss from operations $ (213,451 ) $ (10,168 ) $ (182,728 ) $ (28,293 ) Capital expenditures Completion Solutions $ 14,888 $ 9,146 $ 59,231 $ 48,361 Production Solutions - 804 2,790 3,548 Corporate - 93 661 $ 14,888 $ 9,950 $ 62,114 $ 52,570 Total assets Completion Solutions $ 739,142 $ 977,633 $ 739,142 $ 1,045,643 Production Solutions - - - 35,086 Corporate 111,753 103,950 111,753 60,443 $ 850,895 $ 1,081,583 $ 850,895 $ 1,141,172 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 2019 2018 Revenue by country United States $ 163,158 $ 195,400 $ 814,639 $ 796,221 Canada and other 252 6,905 18,298 30,953 $ 163,410 $ 202,305 $ 832,937 $ 827,174 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 2019 2018 Long-lived assets (2) United States $ 271,791 $ 351,772 $ 271,791 $ 377,623 Canada and other 4,804 6,633 4,804 7,472 $ 276,595 $ 358,405 $ 276,595 $ 385,095 (1) Excludes depreciation and amortization, shown separately. (2) Inclusive of property and equipment and definite-lived intangible assets. NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 2019 2018 Calculation of gross profit Revenues $ 163,410 $ 202,305 $ 832,937 $ 827,174 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 139,985 166,849 669,979 639,298 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 8,090 11,994 47,006 53,358 Amortization of intangibles 4,442 4,609 18,367 9,558 Gross profit $ 10,893 $ 18,853 $ 97,585 $ 124,960 Adjusted gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) reconciliation Gross profit $ 10,893 $ 18,853 $ 97,585 $ 124,960 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 8,090 11,994 47,006 53,358 Amortization of intangibles 4,442 4,609 18,367 9,558 Adjusted gross profit $ 23,425 $ 35,456 $ 162,958 $ 187,876 NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2019 September 30, 2019 2019 2018 EBITDA reconciliation: Net loss $ (220,521 ) $ (20,627 ) $ (217,751 ) $ (52,983 ) Interest expense 9,830 9,843 39,770 22,939 Interest income (421 ) (111 ) (860 ) (624 ) Depreciation 10,972 12,196 50,544 54,257 Amortization of intangibles 4,442 4,609 18,367 9,558 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,339 ) 727 (3,887 ) 2,375 EBITDA $ (198,037 ) $ 6,637 $ (113,817 ) $ 35,522 Impairment of property and equipment 66,200 - 66,200 45,694 Impairment of goodwill 20,273 - 20,273 12,986 Impairment of intangibles 114,804 - 114,804 19,065 Transaction and integration costs 4,183 1,418 13,047 10,327 Loss on equity method investment - - - 347 (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liabilities (1) (486 ) (5,771 ) (21,187 ) 3,262 Loss on sale of subsidiaries 62 15,834 15,896 - Restructuring charges 713 3,263 3,976 - Stock-based compensation expense 3,504 3,286 14,057 13,221 Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment 261 (466 ) (538 ) (1,731 ) Legal fees and settlements (2) 142 22 307 2,358 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,619 $ 24,223 $ 113,018 $ 141,051 (1) Amounts relate to the revaluation of contingent liabilities associated with the Company's recent acquisitions. The impact is included in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss). (2) Amounts represent fees and legal settlements associated with legal proceedings brought pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act and/or similar state laws. NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ROIC CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 2019 2018 Net loss $ (220,521 ) $ (20,627 ) $ (217,751 ) $ (52,983 ) Add back: Impairment of property and equipment 66,200 - 66,200 45,694 Impairment of goodwill 20,273 - 20,273 12,986 Impairment of intangibles 114,804 - 114,804 19,065 Interest expense 9,830 9,843 39,770 22,939 Interest income (421 ) (111 ) (860 ) (624 ) Transaction and integration costs 4,183 1,418 13,047 10,327 Restructuring charges 713 3,263 3,976 - Loss on sale of subsidiaries 62 15,834 15,896 - Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (1,451 ) 143 (4,327 ) 898 After-tax net operating profit (loss) $ (6,328 ) $ 9,763 $ 51,028 $ 58,302 Total capital as of prior period-end: Total stockholders' equity $ 606,779 $ 624,309 $ 594,823 $ 287,358 Total debt 400,000 400,000 435,000 242,235 Less: cash and cash equivalents (93,321 ) (16,886 ) (63,615 ) (17,513 ) Total capital as of prior period-end: $ 913,458 $ 1,007,423 $ 966,208 $ 512,080 Total capital as of period-end: Total stockholders' equity $ 389,877 $ 606,779 $ 389,877 $ 594,823 Total debt 400,000 400,000 400,000 435,000 Less: cash and cash equivalents (92,989 ) (93,321 ) (92,989 ) (63,615 ) Total capital as of period-end: $ 696,888 $ 913,458 $ 696,888 $ 966,208 Average total capital $ 805,173 $ 960,441 $ 831,548 $ 739,144 ROIC -3% 4% 6% 8% NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 2019 2018 Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss): Net loss $ (220,521 ) $ (20,627 ) $ (217,751 ) $ (52,983 ) Add back: Impairment of property and equipment (a) 66,200 - 66,200 45,694 Impairment of goodwill (a) 20,273 - 20,273 12,986 Impairment of intangibles (a)(b) 114,804 - 114,804 19,065 Transaction and integration costs (c) 4,183 1,418 13,047 10,327 Commitment fee (d) - - - 6,900 Restructuring charges 713 3,263 3,976 - Loss on sale of subsidiaries 62 15,834 15,896 - Less: Tax benefit from add backs (2,467 ) (4,571 ) (7,038 ) (1,375 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (16,753 ) $ (4,683 ) $ 9,407 $ 40,614 Weighted average shares Weighted average shares outstanding for basic 29,367,436 29,361,633 29,308,107 24,411,213 and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share Earnings (loss) per share: Basic loss per share $ (7.51 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (7.43 ) $ (2.17 ) Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.57 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.32 $ 1.66 a) Impairment charges were due to deteriorating market conditions in the Company's Completion Solutions segment attributed to the reduction of the need for coil tubing during the drill-out phase of the overall completions process attributed to a recent decline in exploration and production capital budgets and activity, the over-supply of coil tubing units and the introduction of dissolvable plug technology. b) Impairment charges were primarily due to transition of certain trade names associated with recent acquisitions to the Company's trade names in order to better funnel and allocate resources, create a stronger identity, facilitate cross-selling and streamline and simplify communication with existing customers. (c) Amounts for each period presented represent transaction and integration costs, including the cost of inventory that was stepped up to fair value during purchase accounting associated with recent acquisitions, including the Company’s IPO. (d) Amount represents commitment fee associated with a potential bridge financing in the fourth quarter of 2018. AAdjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) property and equipment, goodwill, and/or intangible asset impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and our IPO, (iii) loss or gains on the sale of subsidiaries, (iv) loss or gains from the revaluation of contingent liabilities, (v) loss or gains on equity method investment, (vi) stock-based compensation expense, (vii) loss or gains on sale of property and equipment and (viii) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business, such as legal expenses and settlement costs related to litigation outside the ordinary course of business and restructuring costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful because they allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure and help identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments, acquisitions and dispositions and costs that are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business. BAdjusted Basic Earnings Per Share is defined as adjusted net income (loss), divided by weighted average basic shares outstanding. Management believes Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and help identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments and acquisitions. CReturn on Invested Capital (“ROIC”) is defined as after-tax net operating profit (loss), divided by average total capital. We define after-tax net operating profit (loss) as net income (loss) plus (i) property and equipment, goodwill, and/or intangible asset impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and our IPO, (iii) interest expense (income), (iv) restructuring charges, (v) loss or gain on the sale of subsidiaries, and (vi) the provision or benefit for deferred income taxes. We define total capital as book value of equity plus the book value of debt less balance sheet cash and cash equivalents. We compute the average of the current and prior period-end adjusted total capital for use in this analysis. Management believes ROIC is a meaningful measure because it quantifies how well we generate operating income relative to the capital we have invested in our business and illustrates the profitability of a business or project taking into account the capital invested. Management uses ROIC to assist them in capital resource allocation decisions and in evaluating business performance. DAdjusted Net Income (Loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) property and equipment, goodwill and/or intangible asset impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and our IPO, including the commitment fee associated with a potential bridge financing in connection with an acquisition, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) loss or gain on the sale of subsidiaries and (v) the income tax impact of such adjustments. Management believes Adjusted Net Income is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and help identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments and acquisitions. EAdjusted Gross Profit is defined as revenues less cost of revenues excluding depreciation and amortization. This measure differs from the GAAP definition of gross profit because we do not include the impact of depreciation and amortization, which represent non-cash expenses. Our management uses adjusted gross profit to evaluate operating performance. We prepare adjusted gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization because we do not consider depreciation and amortization indicative of our core operating performance. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005278/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





