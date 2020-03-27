NiSource Charitable Foundation Donates $1 million to COVID-19 Relief Supporting the Safety of Our Communities

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NiSource Charitable Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), today announced that it has committed to $1 million in donations to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) relief support across the company's seven-state service territory.

Funds will be distributed to local chapters of the American Red Cross in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The dollars are intended to support the delivery of care and comfort to our communities in need as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

"This $1 million donation is aligned with our foundational commitment of safety," said NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock. "We are committed to the safety of our nearly 4 million customers, which we aim to enhance by providing this support to the communities we serve – especially at a time of heightened need such as this. We know the Red Cross can efficiently get these dollars into the hands of those who are providing essential care to our communities."

The foundation's trustees selected the Red Cross as recipient of this donation because the organization exemplifies NiSource's commitment to safety and because of its commitment to help people in the most trying of times.

NiSource and its Columbia Gas and NIPSCO operating companies are following health and safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and federal, state and local governments, and have taken a number of actions to help customers through the COVID-19 pandemic, including suspending shutoffs for non-payment until further notice and offering their most flexible payment plans to customers impacted by or facing hardship due to COVID-19. Customers should contact the Columbia Gas or NIPSCO utility in their state directly for payment plan details.

