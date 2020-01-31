NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 21 cents per share, payable February 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2020. This represents an annualized dividend of 84 cents per share, compared with 80 cents in 2019.

The board also declared today a dividend of $406.25 per share on the corporation's 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, payable March 16, 2020 to stockholders of record as of February 24, 2020.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,100 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

