‘No sacred cows’ as TC Energy prepares for C$5 bln asset sales

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – As TC Energy Corp prepares to unload C$5 billion ($3.7 billion) in assets next year, investors and analysts say the North American pipeline operator has plenty of options without touching its core gas business.

Chief Executive Francois Poirier cleared up any ambiguities this week when asked how much of TC’s portfolio is in the shop window.

“I remember reading a book once called, ‘Sacred Cows Make the Best Burgers,'” Poirier said at the company’s investor day.

“There are no sacred cows.”

Calgary, Alberta-based TC is widely known for its Keystone oil pipeline, a critical artery for moving Canadian oil to U.S. refiners that dominated headlines over the past decade for an expansion that ultimately failed.

But moving natural gas around the United States, Canada and Mexico is the bigger part of TC’s business.

TC should consider selling Keystone along with its stake in Ontario’s Bruce Power nuclear facility, since they are not part of its core business, said Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager at TC shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors.

“As far as a strategy, they’re trying to figure out, do they want to be a utility company or more of an infrastructure play?” Thummel said. “The stuff that’s not core, you could look at selling and implementing a buyback program or look at energy transition ideas.”

Keystone could fetch TC C$12.8 billion, said CIBC analyst Robert Catellier in a note. He added that reducing TC’s oil exposure would help it reach its emissions-reduction goals.

Selling Keystone, and the rest of TC’s oil pipelines, makes sense since other companies are more dominant than TC in liquids, said Brandon Thimer, equity analyst at TC shareholder First Avenue Investment Counsel.