Noble Energy Announces Change to Virtual-only Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) (“Noble Energy” or the “Company”) announced today that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) in virtual format, via live webcast, rather than in-person. This transition is in response to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and in alignment with recommendations of health officials regarding large in-person gatherings. The new format will mitigate health risks while offering a safe opportunity to attend the Annual Meeting amid ongoing travel and public gathering restrictions.

The Annual Meeting will be held on the same date and time as previously announced, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time. As described in the Company’s proxy materials previously distributed, shareholders of record as of close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NBL2020, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. If a shareholder has already voted, no additional action is required.

Noble Energy urges shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. These proxy materials are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and also available at http://investors.nblenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the Annual Meeting, including how to submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13, 2020.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company committed to meeting the world’s growing energy needs and delivering leading returns to shareholders. The Company operates a high-quality portfolio of assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. Founded more than 85 years ago, Noble Energy is guided by its values, its commitment to safety, and respect for stakeholders, communities and the environment. For more information on how the Company fulfills its purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People’s Lives®, visit https://www.nblenergy.com.

