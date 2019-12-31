Noble Energy announces first gas from the Leviathan Field offshore Israel

Oil and Gas 360

HOUSTON – Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) (“Noble Energy” or the “Company”) announced the commencement of natural gas production from the Leviathan field, the largest natural gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean.

David L. Stover, Noble Energy’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This is a historic day for Noble Energy. The safe and successful execution of the initial phase of Leviathan development has been world-class, continuing our exceptional track record of major project delivery. First gas is online less than three years from project sanction and capital expenditures were $150 million under budget. Combined with Tamar, our Israel assets provide a differential production profile and cash flow outlook for Noble Energy far into the future.”

J. Keith Elliott, the Company’s Senior Vice President, Offshore, commented, “The supply of natural gas from Leviathan will enhance Israel’s energy resilience, enable further reduction of coal usage for electricity generation, significantly improve air quality and ensure long-term affordable energy for Israel. Leviathan natural gas provides redundancy in supply domestically and helps transition Israel to become a significant exporter of energy to regional and global customers for the first time. I would like to congratulate and thank the many individuals whose unwavering dedication and commitment have been key to bringing Leviathan to production.”

The Leviathan field was discovered in 2010, and the initial development phase was sanctioned in 2017. The first phase of development consists of four production wells producing through two 18-inch, 73-mile subsea tiebacks to a processing platform offshore northern Israel. Located approximately 80 miles offshore in 5,500 feet of water, the field is estimated to have recoverable resources of 22 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas from 35 Tcf of in-place resource. The first phase of development has a designed production capacity of 1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Noble Energy holds a 39.66 percent working interest in the Leviathan project. Other interest owners include Delek Drilling LP with 45.34 percent and Ratio Oil Exploration LP with 15 percent interest.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company committed to meeting the world’s growing energy needs and delivering leading returns to shareholders. The Company operates a high-quality portfolio of assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. Founded more than 85 years ago, Noble Energy is guided by its values, its commitment to safety, and respect for stakeholders, communities and the environment. For more information on how the Company fulfills its purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People’s Lives®, visit https://www.nblenergy.com.

