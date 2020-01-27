Noble Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per common share payable on Feb. 24, 2020, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 10, 2020.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company committed to meeting the world’s growing energy needs and delivering leading returns to shareholders. The Company operates a high-quality portfolio of assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. Founded more than 85 years ago, Noble Energy is guided by its values, its commitment to safety, and respect for stakeholders, communities and the environment. For more information on how the Company fulfills its purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People’s Lives®, visit https://www.nblenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005433/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020