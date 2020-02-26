Noble Energy to Present at Upcoming Energy Conference

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) announced today that David Stover, the Company’s Chairman & CEO, will present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Summit on Tuesday, March 3 at 3:05 p.m. Mountain Time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the ‘Investors’ page of the Company’s website, www.nblenergy.com. Presentation materials and a replay of the event will also be available at the same web location.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company committed to meeting the world’s growing energy needs and delivering leading returns to shareholders. The Company operates a high-quality portfolio of assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. Founded more than 85 years ago, Noble Energy is guided by its values, its commitment to safety, and respect for stakeholders, communities and the environment. For more information on how the Company fulfills its purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People’s Lives®, visit https://www.nblenergy.com.

