Noble Midstream Announces President and Chief Operating Officer

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (the “Partnership” or
“Noble Midstream”) announced that Robin H. Fielder was appointed
President and Chief Operating Officer of Noble Midstream and Senior Vice
President, Midstream, of Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL), effective
January 13, 2020. She will report to Brent Smolik, the Partnership’s
CEO, who is also President and Chief Operating Officer of Noble Energy.
Fielder has nearly 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry
across a wide range of disciplines, including reservoir engineering,
upstream and midstream planning, as well as investor relations. She held
a variety of positions within Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Western
Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) since beginning her career with
Anadarko in 2002, including most recently as President, Chief Executive
Officer and Director of WES and Senior Vice President, Midstream and
Marketing at Anadarko from 2018 to 2019. In addition, Fielder served as
Vice President of Investor Relations at Anadarko from 2016 to 2018, and
previously as Midstream Planning Manager, Business General Manager
of East Texas and North Louisiana, Worldwide Operations Business Advisor
and in various other exploration and operations engineering positions in
both the U.S. onshore and the Gulf of Mexico.
Fielder holds a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering from Texas
A&M University and is a registered Professional Engineer in the state
of Texas and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. She
currently serves as co-chair for The Woodlands/North Houston chapter of
the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and as a member of the
March of Dimes Greater Houston Market Board.
Commenting on the announcement, Noble Midstream’s Chief Executive
Officer Brent Smolik said, “We are excited to add Robin to our executive
team at Noble Midstream. She has a unique skillset that combines
technical, financial, and leadership capabilities that will fit well
within our organization. I look forward to working with Robin as we
continue to enhance our midstream platform for the benefit of our
customers and investors.”
Fielder added, “I am thrilled to be joining the leadership team at Noble
Midstream and the greater Noble Energy family. The midstream
organization has built strong crude oil, natural gas, and water
gathering businesses in both the DJ and Delaware Basins, as well as a
complementary long-haul pipeline portfolio. It is an exciting time to
join the Partnership, which is moving toward long-term, sustainable free
cash flow for unitholders.”
About Noble Midstream Partners LP
Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed
by Noble Energy, Inc., to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic
midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides
crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ
Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information,
please visit www.nblmidstream.com.
This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of federal securities law. Words such as
“anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “will”, “should”,
“may”, “estimates”, and similar expressions may be used to identify
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not
statements of historical fact and reflect the Partnership’s current
views about future events. No assurances can be given that the
forward-looking statements contained in this news release will occur as
projected and actual results may differ materially from those projected.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates
and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.
These risks include, without limitation, the Partnership’s targeted
leverage and distribution growth, its customers’ ability to meet their
drilling and development plans, changes in general economic conditions,
competitive conditions in the Partnership’s industry, actions taken by
third-party operators, gatherers, processors and transporters, the
demand for crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing services,
the Partnership’s ability to successfully implement its business plan,
the Partnership’s ability to complete internal growth projects on time
and on budget, the ability of third parties to complete construction of
pipelines in which the Partnership holds equity interests on time and on
budget, the price and availability of debt and equity financing, the
availability and price of crude oil and natural gas to the consumer
compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels, and other
risks inherent in the Partnership’s business, including those described
under “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in the
Partnership’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other
reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These
reports are also available from the Partnership’s office or website, www.nblmidstream.com.
Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of
management at the time the statements are made. Noble Midstream does not
assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should
circumstances, management’s estimates, or opinions change.
