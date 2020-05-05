Noble Royalties adds Shannon Manner as the new Vice President of Business Development

Noble Royalties

Shannon Manner has joined Noble Royalties, Inc. as Vice President of Business Development with a dedicated focus on asset acquisitions and strategic partnerships for Belvedere Minerals, in partnership with Apollo Global Management.

“Shannon’s enthusiasm and ‘out of the box’ approach provides fresh & creative solutions toward divesting minerals, royalties, and ORRI’s as an alternative option to traditional financing or capital raising for oil and gas companies. We are excited to have her on our team,” Chase Morris, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Noble Royalties, said in a May 1 company release.

Before joining Noble Royalties, Manner led corporate acquisitions at Accelerate Resources. Prior to that, she served in various commercial roles at ConocoPhillips Co. where she was responsible for driving cost optimization and operational efficiency across assets. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin.

Noble Royalties CEO and Founder Scott Noble said: “We have a wonderful opportunity to bring relief and solutions to both E&Ps and recently sidelined mineral funds. Shannon’s an impressive and wonderful addition to our A&D executive team. Her knowledge of the deal process coupled with her advanced technical knowledge and field experience will enhance our efforts to provide solutions in today’s unstable marketplace.”

Noble Royalties is one of the largest independent mineral buyers in America. Established in 1997, the Addison, Texas-based Company has acquired over $1.75 Billion in minerals, royalties and ORRI from landowners, aggregators, public and private oil and gas companies, according to the company release. Belvedere Royalties LLC, is a partnership with Apollo Global Management.