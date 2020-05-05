Nodal Exchange Achieves Greatest US Power Open Interest After 2nd Highest Trading Day Ever

On Friday, May 1, 2020, Nodal Exchange achieved its second highest trading day in power futures with a total volume of 42 million MWh. The significant trading volume resulted in over 1,030 million MWh of total power futures open interest as of end of day May 1st. This marked the first time Nodal Exchange had the largest power futures open interest of any exchange in North America.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone of having the highest U.S. power futures open interest in North America and very much appreciate the trust and support of our trading and clearing community which enabled us to reach this significant goal,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange.

About Nodal

Nodal Exchange is a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to participants in the North American commodities markets. Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the world’s largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, Nodal Exchange currently offers over 1,000 contracts on hundreds of unique locations, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants. In addition, Nodal Exchange offers natural gas, environmental, and trucking freight contracts. All Nodal Exchange contracts are cleared by Nodal Clear which is a CFTC registered derivatives clearing organization. Nodal Exchange is a designated contract market regulated by the CFTC.

