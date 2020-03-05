Nodal Exchange Achieves Record Volume and Market Share in Power in February

Nodal Exchange achieved record power futures trading volume in February 2020 with 259.5 million MWh ($6.6 Billion per side), including 73.9 million MWh related to the successful migration of power futures from Nasdaq Futures (NFX) on February 6. This represents Nodal Exchange’s highest volume month ever, as well as its 19th consecutive record calendar month.

Nodal Exchange continues to improve its strong position in the North American power markets achieving a record share of open interest as of end of February in both power futures and power options, with 48.2% and 5.2% respectively.

In addition, Nodal Exchange achieved record open interest in environmental futures with 59,088 lots across products at the end of February. Nodal continues to expand its environmental offering and on February 5, 2020 saw the first ever trade in physically delivered California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) contracts.

These records follow Nodal Exchange’s extremely strong performance in 2019 with a 79% growth rate over 2018 in power futures. Nodal Exchange achieved record power futures trading volume in 2019 with 1,857 million MWh.

“We are pleased to see continued growth in the power and environmental markets and very much appreciate the trust and support of our trading and clearing community which has enabled us to achieve record results,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange.

About Nodal

Nodal Exchange is a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to participants in the North American commodities markets. Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the world’s largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, Nodal Exchange currently offers over 1,000 contracts on hundreds of unique locations, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants. In addition, Nodal Exchange offers natural gas, environmental, and trucking freight contracts. All Nodal Exchange contracts are cleared by Nodal Clear which is a CFTC registered derivatives clearing organization. Nodal Exchange is a designated contract market regulated by the CFTC.

