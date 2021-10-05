2 mins ago
Nord Stream 2 appeals decision that EU rules apply to pipeline
31 mins ago
European natural gas prices hit new records as supply concerns grow
1 hour ago
Oil analysts predict a prolonged rally as OPEC resists calls to ramp up supply
2 hours ago
Big oil courts U.S. clean-energy startups in bid to speed green transition
3 hours ago
Canada escalates Michigan pipeline battle with decades-old treaty
22 hours ago
Climate change discussions on the rise as US oil and gas firms take action

Nord Stream 2 appeals decision that EU rules apply to pipeline

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Natural Gas News / Pipeline News   by

Nasdaq

Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 said it has appealed a court decision that confirmed the pipeline will not be exempt from European Union rules that require the owners of pipelines to be different from the suppliers of the gas that flows in them.

Nord Stream 2 appeals decision that EU rules apply to pipeline-oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The decision was made by the Duesseldorf Higher Regional Court in August, and a spokesperson for the consortium said it had filed an appeal with the German Federal Supreme Court in Karlsruhe.

EU rules require the companies that produce, transport and distribute gas within the bloc to be separate, or “unbundled”. They aim to ensure fair competition in the market and to prevent companies from possibly obstructing competitors’ access to infrastructure.

This means that the company transporting the gas must auction its capacity to third parties. The Nord Stream 2 operator claims the rules, amended in 2019, were aimed at torpedoing the pipeline.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.