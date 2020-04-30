5 hours ago
Noreco Announces Publication of Annual Report for 2019

 April 30, 2020 - 2:35 AM EDT
OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA (Noreco) has today published the Annual Report for 2019.

The report is available on Noreco's website www.noreco.com
 

Contacts:

Cathrine Torgersen
EVP Investor Relations & Communications
+47-915-28-501
[email protected]

Euan Shirlaw
Chief Financial Officer
+44-7979-690622
[email protected]

