North America Building Thermal Insulation Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.9% During the Period, 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "North America Building Thermal Insulation Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Material, by Applications, by Building Type, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to this research, the North America Building Thermal Insulation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-25. The North America building thermal insulation market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace on the back of increased usage of the product in the residential and commercial application due to declining cost of insulation coupled with rising awareness regarding energy conservation. Additionally, favourable policies and initiatives to reduce the energy consumption of the region by the government would significantly boost the demand for thermal insulation over the coming years. Increasing power cost, as well as growing demand for clean and sustainable heating & cooling solutions, would drive the growth for building thermal insulation products in the North American region. Moreover, favourable building regulations by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) would also supplement the growing demand for building thermal insulation. Furthermore, re-insulation and modernization of traditional homes and properties would also play an important role in driving the market for building thermal insulation in the region during the forecast period. The United States of America is anticipated to dominate the North America building thermal insulation market share owing to reviving construction activities and growing emphasis to develop energy-efficient properties. Additionally, initiatives such as The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program which aims to reduce energy costs for low-income households by increasing the energy efficiency of their homes, while ensuring their health and safety would also act as a catalyst in the growth of the building thermal insulation market in the region. The program aims to provide weatherization services to approximately 35,000 homes every year using DOE funds. Further, tax rebates offered on the installation of thermal insulation would create a conducive environment for the growth of the industry in the country. Key Highlights of the Report North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast of revenues, Until 2025

Historical Data of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, Until 2025

Historical Data of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Regions

Market Size & Forecast data of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, Until 2025, By Regions

Historical Data of the United States of America and Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Material

Market Size & Forecast data of the United States of America and Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues until 2025, By Material

Historical Data of the United States of America and Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Applications

Market Size & Forecast data of the United States of America and Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues until 2025, By Applications

Historical Data of the United States of America and Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Building Types

Market Size & Forecast data of the United States of America and Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues until 2025, By Building Types

Market Price Trends

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Market Share, By Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction 2.1 Report Description 2.2 Key Highlights of The Report 2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation 2.4 Research Methodology 2.5 Assumptions 3. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview 3.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015-2025F 3.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F 3.3 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market- Industry Life Cycle 3.4 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market - Porter's Five Forces 4. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Dynamics 4.1 Impact Analysis 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 5. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Trends 6. United States Of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview 6.1 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015-2025F 6.2 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F 7. United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Applications 7.1 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F 8. United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Building Types 8.1 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Building Type, 2018 & 2025F 9. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview 9.1 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015-2025F 9.2 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F 10. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Applications 10.1 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F 11. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Building Types 11.1 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Building Type, 2018 & 2025F 12. Rest of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview 12.1 Rest of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 13. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Key Performance Indicators 14. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Opportunity Assessment 14.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F 15. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Competitive Assessment 15.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2019 15.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters 16. Company Profiles 16.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation 16.2 BASF Corporation 16.3 Certainteed Corporation 16.4 Dow Building Solution 16.5 GAF Material Corporation 16.6 Huntsman International LLC 16.7 Johns Manville Corporation 16.8 Knauf Insulation Ltd 16.9 Owens Corning Corporation 16.10 Rockwool International 17. Key Strategic Recommendation 18. Disclaimer For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wnrcf6 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005468/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (March 5, 2020 - 8:33 AM EST)News by QuoteMedia