North America Building Thermal Insulation Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.9% During the Period, 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Building Thermal Insulation Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Material, by Applications, by Building Type, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this research, the North America Building Thermal Insulation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-25.
The North America building thermal insulation market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace on the back of increased usage of the product in the residential and commercial application due to declining cost of insulation coupled with rising awareness regarding energy conservation. Additionally, favourable policies and initiatives to reduce the energy consumption of the region by the government would significantly boost the demand for thermal insulation over the coming years.
Increasing power cost, as well as growing demand for clean and sustainable heating & cooling solutions, would drive the growth for building thermal insulation products in the North American region. Moreover, favourable building regulations by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) would also supplement the growing demand for building thermal insulation. Furthermore, re-insulation and modernization of traditional homes and properties would also play an important role in driving the market for building thermal insulation in the region during the forecast period.
The United States of America is anticipated to dominate the North America building thermal insulation market share owing to reviving construction activities and growing emphasis to develop energy-efficient properties. Additionally, initiatives such as The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program which aims to reduce energy costs for low-income households by increasing the energy efficiency of their homes, while ensuring their health and safety would also act as a catalyst in the growth of the building thermal insulation market in the region. The program aims to provide weatherization services to approximately 35,000 homes every year using DOE funds. Further, tax rebates offered on the installation of thermal insulation would create a conducive environment for the growth of the industry in the country.
Key Highlights of the Report
-
North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast of revenues, Until 2025
-
Historical Data of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018
-
Market Size & Forecast of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, Until 2025
-
Historical Data of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Regions
-
Market Size & Forecast data of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, Until 2025, By Regions
-
Historical Data of the United States of America and Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Material
-
Market Size & Forecast data of the United States of America and Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues until 2025, By Material
-
Historical Data of the United States of America and Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Applications
-
Market Size & Forecast data of the United States of America and Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues until 2025, By Applications
-
Historical Data of the United States of America and Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Building Types
-
Market Size & Forecast data of the United States of America and Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues until 2025, By Building Types
-
Market Price Trends
-
Market Drivers and Restraints
-
Market Trends
-
Market Share, By Companies
-
Competitive Benchmarking
-
Company Profiles
-
Strategic Recommendations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Report Description
2.2 Key Highlights of The Report
2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Assumptions
3. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview
3.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
3.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F
3.3 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market- Industry Life Cycle
3.4 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market - Porter's Five Forces
4. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Dynamics
4.1 Impact Analysis
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
5. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Trends
6. United States Of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview
6.1 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
6.2 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F
7. United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Applications
7.1 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F
8. United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Building Types
8.1 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Building Type, 2018 & 2025F
9. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview
9.1 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
9.2 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F
10. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Applications
10.1 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F
11. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Building Types
11.1 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Building Type, 2018 & 2025F
12. Rest of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview
12.1 Rest of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F
13. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Key Performance Indicators
14. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Opportunity Assessment
14.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F
15. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Competitive Assessment
15.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2019
15.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters
16. Company Profiles
16.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation
16.2 BASF Corporation
16.3 Certainteed Corporation
16.4 Dow Building Solution
16.5 GAF Material Corporation
16.6 Huntsman International LLC
16.7 Johns Manville Corporation
16.8 Knauf Insulation Ltd
16.9 Owens Corning Corporation
16.10 Rockwool International
17. Key Strategic Recommendation
18. Disclaimer
