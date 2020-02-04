North America Industrial Catalyst Market (2013-2024): Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast - Market Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 7.3 Billion by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The North America industrial catalyst market reached a value of US$ 5.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the North America industrial catalyst market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The North America industrial catalyst market is currently being driven by several factors. Industrial catalysts are majorly being used in petroleum refining and basic petrochemical industries as there is an increasing demand for these products.

Petroleum- based fuels such as diesels, gasoline, kerosene, fuel-oils and jet fuels are the most widely consumed fuels in the region. The demand for these petroleum products from the industrial and power generation sectors is anticipated to drive the demand for the catalyst industry.

Moreover, the escalating usage of industrial catalyst in the automotive sector has fueled the market growth in the region. The demand for palladium continues to rise which is used during the manufacturing of catalytic converters, as it helps to reduce toxic emissions. Apart from this, catalysts are also used in the pharmaceutical industry because of the rising demand for chiral compounds.

Normally, the compounds used in pharmaceuticals are generally complex multifunctional molecules which are built up by a sequence of chemical reactions. Industrial catalysts also help in the production of cleaner fuels and lubricants with increased performance properties.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America industrial catalyst market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America industrial catalyst market?

What is the breakup of the North America industrial catalyst market on the basis of type?

What is the breakup of the North America industrial catalyst market on the basis of raw material?

What is the breakup of the North America industrial catalyst market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America industrial catalyst industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America industrial catalyst industry?

What is the structure of the North America industrial catalyst industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America industrial catalyst industry?

What are the profit margins in the North America industrial catalyst industry?

Report Coverage:

Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024

Currency: US$

Geography Covered: North America, United States, Canada and Mexico

Segments Covered: Type, Raw Material and Application

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Industrial Catalyst Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

6 North America Industrial Catalyst Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Forecast

7 North America Industrial Catalyst Market: Breakup by Type

7.1 Heterogenous Catalysts

7.2 Homogeneous Catalysts

7.3 Biocatalysts

8 North America Industrial Catalyst Market: Breakup by Raw Material

8.1 Mixed Catalysts

8.2 Oxide Catalysts

8.3 Metallic Catalysts

8.4 Sulphide Catalysts

8.5 Organometallic Catalysts

9 North America Industrial Catalyst Market: Breakup by Application

9.1 Petroleum Refinery

9.2 Chemical Synthesis

9.2 Petrochemicals

9.3 Others

10 North America Industrial Catalyst Market: Breakup by Country

10.1 United States

10.1.1 Historical Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Raw Material

10.1.4 Market Breakup by Application

10.1.5 Market Forecast

10.2 Canada

10.3 Mexico

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

