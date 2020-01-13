North America Process Oil Market Estimated Revenue Growth of 3.18% & Volume Growth of 3.58% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Process Oil Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Outlook

This report states that the North America process oil market will flourish with a CAGR of 3.18% in terms of revenue and 3.58% in terms of volume for the forecast period 2019-2027.

The countries of the US and Canada together constitute the process oil market in the North American region.

The rising number of automobiles in North America has been contributing to the demand for rubber process oil as it is used to manufacture rubber bands used in tires. Rubber process oil functions as an internal lubricant, improves the processing of rubber & rubber compounds, and reduces the cost. The growing adoption of rubber process oil is, therefore, boosting the process oil market growth.

Canada is the fastest-growing country in the North American process oil market. The surging demand for low-viscosity oil and its rising adoption by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) drives the process oil market in Canada. The increasing acceptance of low viscosity oil is due to its capability to maximize performance during the fast change of service in factories fulfills the necessity to use such lower viscosity grade products. This is expected to create a considerable demand for low viscous process oil.

The growing footwear sales in the United States is expected to increase the use of process oil in the country as it is one of the ingredients used to make the soles of the footwear. Along with that, process oil is also used for making beauty products, fragrances and toiletries. Hence, these factors are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the process oil market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. North America Process Oil Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.4. Threat of Substitutes

2.2.5. Threat of Rivalry

2.3. Regulatory Outlook

2.4. Market Trends

2.5. Market Share Outlook

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Key Insight

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Increasing Demand of Process Oil in the Textile Industry

2.8.2. Growing Personal Care Industry

2.8.3. Rising Vehicular Production and Growing Automotive Sector

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Restrictions in the Usage of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon (Pah)

2.9.2. Emergence of Dry-Type Transformers

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Opportunities Presented By Adhering to the Usage of Low Polyaromatic Hydrocarbon (Pah) Oils

2.10.2. Mounting Exploration Activity of Hydrocarbons in Non-Opec Regions

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

2.11.2. Changing Crude Oil Prices

3. Process Oil Market Outlook - By Type

3.1. Naphthenic Oil

3.2. Paraffin

3.3. Aromatic

3.4. Non-Carcinogenic

4. Process Oil Market Outlook - By Application

4.1. Tire & Rubber

4.2. Polymer

4.3. Personal Care

4.4. Textile

4.5. Other Applications

5. Process Oil Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Country Analysis

5.1.1.1. the United States

5.1.1.2. Canada

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Chevron Corporation

6.2. Gazprom

6.3. Gp Petroleums

6.4. Apar Industries Ltd.

6.5. Lanxess Process Oil

6.6. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

6.7. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

6.8. Hollyfrontier Refining & Marketing Inc.

6.9. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

6.10. Ergon North & South America

6.11. Total S.A.

6.12. Petrochina Company Ltd.

6.13. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

6.14. Exxon Mobil Chemical Company

6.15. Petrobras

6.16. Repsol S.A.

6.17. Sasol

6.18. Iranol Company

6.19. Jx Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration

6.20. Nynas Ab

6.21. Sunoco Lp

6.22. Lukoil

6.23. Orgkhim Biochemical Holding

6.24. Panama Petrochem Ltd.

6.25. Petronas Lubricants International

6.26. Rosneft

7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.1.1. Objectives of Study

7.1.2. Scope of Study

7.2. Sources of Data

7.2.1. Primary Data Sources

7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

7.3. Research Methodology

7.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

7.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

7.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

7.3.4. Data Collection

7.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis

