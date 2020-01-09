North America Vibration Monitoring Market Analysis 2014-2019 and Forecast to 2024 – Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

According to the report, the market stood at around $696 million in 2018 and is forecast to surpass $ 1 billion by 2024, owing to growing focus of companies towards reducing maintenance & labor costs, improving machinery uptime, streamlining manufacturing process and boosting productivity.
Moreover, rising demand for comprehensive vibration monitoring solutions integrating machine learning, cloud computing and big data analytics capabilities would positively influence the region's vibration monitoring market.
Some of the other key factors that are expected to drive the market are growing oil & gas production, increasing application of Internet of Things (IoT) to develop smart factories and rising adoption of wireless & online vibration monitoring.
Some of the major players operating in North America vibration monitoring market are Baker Hughes, a GE Company, LLC, Emerson Electric Co., SKF USA Inc., Honeywell International Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Schaeffler Group USA Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Meggitt (North Hollywood), Inc., Analog Devices, Inc. and Bruel & Kjaer North America Inc.
