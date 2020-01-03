North America Water Storage Systems Market Report 2019-2024 - Increasing Capital Expenditure for Water Infrastructure Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Water Storage Systems Market by Material (Concrete, Steel, Plastic, Fiberglass), Application, End-Use Industry (Municipal, Industrial, Residential, Commercial), and Country (United States, Canada, and Mexico) - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the North America water storage systems market size is estimated to be USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2024.

This report covers the North America water storage systems market based on material, application, end-use industry, and country.

The report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the North America water storage systems industry across various segmentations.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

Aging infrastructure, significant capital investment, stringent regulations for the conservation & consumption of water, recycling industrial wastewater, and rainwater harvesting are among the major drivers for the growth of the North America water storage systems market.

The leading North America water storage systems manufacturers profiled in this report are CST Industries, Inc. (US), McDermott International Inc. (US), Containment Solutions Inc. (US), DN Tanks (US), Caldwell Tanks (US), Synalloy Corporation (US), and others.

Fiberglass segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the North America water storage systems market during the forecast period

The fiberglass material segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the North America water storage systems market during the forecast period. Fiberglass is a tough plastic matrix and has superior properties such as high mechanical strength, non-deterioration, and non-corrosiveness, which are expected to fuel the growth of this segment. Storage tanks made from fiberglass are manufactured with food-grade coating on their interior surfaces, which enables maintaining stored water in a potable condition for longer periods of time.

Hydraulic fracture storage & collection is the largest application and is expected to drive the market during the forecast period

Based on application, hydraulic fracture storage & collection is projected to be the largest application segment in the North America water storage systems market, owing to increasing oil & gas activities in the region. Oil & natural gas are important resources, helping countries in North America to meet their demand for energy. In compliance with various environmental and governmental rules & regulations in the North America region, water used in the oil & gas industry is required to be treated for further reuse or for release purposes.

Mexico is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the North America water storage systems market during the forecast period

Mexico is an emerging market for water storage systems in the North America region in comparison to the US. Foreign investments are expected to increase in Mexico in the near future, as global players from the water treatment industry are benefiting from the low-cost raw materials and labor, thus making the market competitive. A large number of companies are entering the Mexican upstream sector due to significant opportunities in the power & gas sectors. The scope for oil production and water treatment activities in Mexico are high. These factors are expected to drive the water storage systems market in Mexico during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Water Storage Systems Market

4.2 North America Water Storage Systems Market, By End Use Industry

4.3 North America Water Storage Systems Market, By Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rapidly Increasing Population

5.1.1.2 Limited Availability of Water

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost of Maintenance

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Focus on Recycling and Reuse

5.1.3.2 Increasing Capital Expenditure for Water Infrastructure

5.1.3.3 Increasing Number of Desalination Plants

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Financing Gaps for Maintenance

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

7 North America Water Storage Systems Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Concrete

7.3 Steel

7.4 Fiberglass

7.5 Plastic

7.6 Others

8 North America Water Storage Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hydraulic Fracture Storage & Collection

8.3 On-Site Water & Wastewater Collection

8.4 Potable Water Storage

8.5 Fire Suppression Reserve & Storage

8.6 Rainwater Harvesting & Collection

8.7 Others

9 North America Water Storage Systems Market, By End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Municipal

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Commercial

9.5 Residential

10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 North America Water Storage Systems Market, By Country

10.1.2 US

10.1.2.1 Aging Water Infrastructure and Significant Capital Investment for Infrastructure Improvements Will Drive Water Storage Systems Market

10.1.3 Canada

10.1.3.1 Lack of Investment in Water Infrastructure Will Restrain Market Growth During the Forecast Period

10.1.4 Mexico

10.1.4.1 Rainwater Harvesting to Cope With Severe Water Scarcity and the Use of Plastic Water Tanks in Residential Households Will Drive Market Growth

11 Company Profiles

11.1 CST Industries Inc.

11.2 ZCL Composites, Inc.

11.3 Synalloy Corporation

11.4 AG Growth International Inc.

11.5 Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. De C.V.

11.6 Mcdermott International Inc.

11.7 BH Tank

11.8 Fiber Technology Corporation

11.9 Caldwell Tanks

11.10 Containment Solutions Inc.

11.11 Maguire Iron Inc.

11.12 Snyder Industries

11.13 Crom Corporation

11.14 Tank Connection

11.15 Contain Enviro Services Ltd.

11.16 HMT LLC

11.17 DN Tanks

