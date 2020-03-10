North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Approval For Share Purchase Program In Canada And The United States

ACHESON, Alberta, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced that it intends to commence a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) to purchase, for cancellation, up to 2,300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”), which represents approximately 9.9% of the public float (as defined in the TSX Company Manual) and approximately 8.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of March 3, 2020. As at March 3, 2020, the Company had 27,549,778 Common Shares issued and outstanding.



Purchases of Common Shares under the NCIB may be made through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and alternative trading systems by means of open market transactions or by such other means as may be permitted by the Canadian Securities Administrators and under applicable securities laws. Under the NCIB, and in order to comply with applicable securities laws, the Company will purchase a maximum of 1,377,489 Common Shares (or 5% of the issued and outstanding voting common shares) on the NYSE and alternative trading systems.

The Company believes that the current market price of its Common Shares does not fully reflect their underlying value. In the Company’s view, a repurchase of Common Shares would be an effective use of its cash resources and would be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. It would both increase liquidity for shareholders seeking to sell and provide an increase in the proportionate interests of shareholders wishing to maintain their positions.

The NCIB is expected to commence on or about March 12, 2020 and will terminate no later than March 11, 2021, provided that purchases may not be made on the NYSE until March 16, 2020. All purchases of Common Shares will be made in compliance with applicable TSX and NYSE rules. The average daily trading volume of the Common Shares on the TSX for the six calendar months preceding March 3, 2020 is 80,379 Common Shares. In accordance with the TSX rules and subject to the exemption for block purchases, a maximum daily repurchase of 25% of this average may be made, representing 20,094 Common Shares. The price per Common Share will be based on the market price of such shares at the time of purchase in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Company may enter into an agreement with a broker to establish an automatic share purchase plan in respect of the NCIB.

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

