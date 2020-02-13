February 13, 2020 - 4:34 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

North American FRP Pipe Market Report (2013 to 2024): CAGR of 3.8% Expected During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "North American FRP Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North American FRP pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increase in construction of water supply system, development of sewage treatment, and increasing oil and gas exploration activities. The future of the North American FRP pipe looks good with growth opportunities in the oil and gas, chemical, sewer gravity, retail fuel, and portable water market. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the North American FRP pipe industry, include the introduction of onsite FRP pipe manufacturing facilities and development of grooved coupling method of join FRP pipe. This study includes the North American FRP pipe market size and forecast for the North American FRP pipe market thorough 2024, segmented by end use, resin composites type, manufacturing process, pressure rating, diameter type, and country. Key questions answered: What are some of the most promising, high-growth in the North American FRP pipe market by end product(sewer gravity and pressure, water potable, irrigation, storm, hydro, oil and gas, retail fuel, pulp and paper, chemical, power and others), material (epoxy, polyester and vinyl ester), diameter(small, medium and large diameter), pressure rating (less than 150 psi, 150 to 300 psi and more than 300 psi), manufacturing process(filament winding, centrifugal casting and others) and country (US, Canada and Mexico)? Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which region will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the North American FRP pipe market? What are the business risks and competitive threats in this North American FRP pipe market? What are emerging trends in this North American FRP pipe market and reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the North American FRP pipe market? What are the new developments in the North American FRP pipe market and which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this North American FRP pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products in this North American FRP pipe area and how great a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the epoxy resin will remain the largest segment by value and volume and polyester resin is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. FRP pipe is available in small (< 18), medium (18-60), and large (>60) diameter. Small diameter FRP pipe is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume consumption. The United States is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries. Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2. Market Background and Classifications 2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications 2.2: Supply Chain 2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges 3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024 3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast 3.2: North American FRP Pipe Market Trends and Forecast 3.3: North American FRP Pipe Market by End Product 3.4: North American FRP Pipe Market by Material 3.5: North American FRP Pipe Market by Diameter 3.5.1: Small Diameter Pipe 3.5.2: Medium Diameter Pipe 3.5.3: Large Diameter Pipe 3.6: North American FRP Pipe Market by Pressure Rating 3.7: North American FRP Pipe Market by Country 4. Competitor Analysis 4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 4.2: Market Share Analysis 4.3: Geographical Reach 4.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis 5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis 5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the North American FRP Pipe Market by End Product 5.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the North American FRP Pipe Market by Material 5.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the North American FRP Pipe Market by Diameter 5.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the North American FRP Pipe Market by Pressure Rating 5.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the North American FRP Pipe Market by Country 5.2: Emerging Trends in the North American FRP Pipe Market 5.3: Strategic Analysis 5.3.1: New Product Development 5.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the North American FRP Pipe Market 5.3.3: Certification and Licensing 6. Company Profiles of Leading Players 6.1: National Oilwell Varco (NOV) 6.2: Future Pipe Industries 6.3: HOBAS Pipe USA 6.4: Amiantit 6.5: RPS Composites 6.6: Ershigs, Inc. 6.7: Conley Composites LLC 6.8: Belco Manufacturing Co. Inc For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6enph View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005322/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (February 13, 2020 - 4:34 AM EST)News by QuoteMedia