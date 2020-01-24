North Louisiana Minerals For Sale

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.

Deal Summary

Energy Advisors Group has been retained by Red Stone Resources to market their North Louisiana mineral position located in De Soto Parish, LA. The package consists of 316-Net Mineral Acres (92% Leased) with All Depths and All Rights in 11N-13W, 11N-15W, 11N-16W, 12N-13W and 15N-14W.

Royalties on leased minerals range from 18.75%-25.00% with additional potential to receive lease bonuses on 25 unleased acres.

Current Offset Activity

Significant permitting activity has been taking place in the area in 2019. Brix Operating/Vine was granted a new permit for the Oberwortmann 19H ON Red Stone’s position in 19-11N-15W during July 2019.

Boutwell Etux 18H, a 1-mile horizontal Haynesville well located one section to the north of Seller’s largest single-tract mineral position in 11N-15W. (Seller has an OPEN section immediately to the west of the Brix permit).

Brix also has an additional 2-Mile lateral Haynesville permit, granted in July 2019 in 11N-15W and another 1-Mile lateral in 11N-13W which was drilled in Q4 ’19.

XTO recently permitted 4-Haynesville wells with 2-mile laterals within 5-6 miles to the northwest in 12N-16W (Granted in January 2019).

Additional Notes

There are 6-Total wells on the position (5-Producing & 1-Recent Shut in from late 2018) and 1-New Permit granted to Brix Operating.

The seller has confirmed the following details:

—- All Minerals Include ALL Rights to ALL Depths

Asset Highlights:

DE SOTO PH., LA MINERALS FOR SALE

316-Net Mineral Acres (444/NRA)

RECENT NEW DRILL PERMITS

HAYNESVILLE DEVELOPMENT FAIRWAY

ALL DEPTHS. ALL RIGHTS.

Most Minerals Leased at 75% NRI

6-Total Wells (5-Producing) on Position

Minimal Cash Flow From Operator 1

Solid Area Operators: Indigo, Comstock

New Permit, Well Could Add $60,000 Mn

—GEP, Vine/Brix and XTO

Seller Is Motivated – Easy Deal To Evaluate

Click here to view the online data room or visit www.energyadvisors.com/deals to view our other 30+ assignments.

For more information, contact Richard Martin, Director with EAG, at [email protected], Office 214-774-2150 or Cell 469-866-9796.