1 hour ago
Chevron Announces Offer to Acquire Noble Midstream Partners LP
2 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 8 this week, at 392
2 hours ago
Lack of overhauls at U.S. refiners could stall industry recovery
2 hours ago
CorEnergy Announces Acquisition of Crimson’s California Pipeline Assets
3 hours ago
Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts
3 hours ago
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Transformational Acquisition in the Marcellus Shale

