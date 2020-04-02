NorthWestern to Host First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast and Notice of Virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its first quarter financial results the evening of April 22, 2020, after the NYSE close.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Internet at www.northwesternenergy.com under the "Our Company / Investor Relations / Presentations and Webcasts" heading or by visiting https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1050/33992. To participate, please go to the site at least 10 minutes in advance of the webcast to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the event and remain active for one year.

Notice of Virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting

In light of on-going developments related to coronavirus (COVID-19) and after careful consideration, we are providing notice that we have changed the place of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NorthWestern Corporation. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10:00 am, Mountain Daylight Time (12:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time). However, in light of public health concerns, we will hold the Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically.

We believe this is the right choice for the Company at this time. A virtual Annual Meeting enables our stockholders—regardless of size, resources, or physical location—to participate in the Annual Meeting at no cost, while safeguarding the health of our stockholders, Board of Directors, and management. We are committed to ensuring that stockholders will be afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate at our virtual meeting as they would at an in-person meeting.

The Annual Meeting will be webcast live on the internet and can be accessed by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NWE2020. To participate in the meeting, please go to the site at least 10 minutes in advance of the meeting and follow the check-in procedures.

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern Energy is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

