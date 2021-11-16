57 mins ago
Carbon+Intel: Talos Energy, Freeport LNG to develop CCS project on Texas Gulf Coast
2 hours ago
Crude oil flat; demand-supply balance may be shifting
3 hours ago
IEA lifts 2022 average crude oil price assumption to $79.40/bbl
21 hours ago
Saudis, UAE suggest OPEC will resist Biden’s pleas for more oil
22 hours ago
Exxon workers begin a vote on union’s future at Texas refinery
23 hours ago
Canadian indigenous group says it has ordered workers off site of disputed gas pipeline

Notable Eog Resources Insider Trades $2.5M In Company Stock

in 360 Company Releases   by
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.