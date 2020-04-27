Notice of Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on Thursday, May 14, 2020

HOUSTON, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) (the “Company”) today announced that, due to the ongoing public health risks and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders has been changed to a virtual-only format, as described below. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. The meeting date and time have not changed, only the format.



Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Meeting Date: Thursday, May 14, 2020 Meeting Time: 10:00 a.m. (Houston time) Meeting Access: https://web.lumiagm.com/225960761 Meeting Code: APACHE2020 (the meeting code is case sensitive)

An audio recording of the webcast of the annual meeting will be available to the public on the Company’s website as soon as practicable after completion of the meeting and will remain available for at least 30 days thereafter.

Accessing the Annual Meeting and Voting

Shareholders of Record : Each holder of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on March 16, 2020 may attend and vote at the annual meeting by accessing the URL set forth above and following the online instructions, which will include entering the meeting code set forth above (which is case sensitive) and the record holder’s unique control number, which may be found on the proxy card or notice of internet availability of proxy materials previously received by the record holder. To vote at the annual meeting during the polling period, shareholders of record will be provided a link in the virtual meeting to cast their ballot online. Instructions will be provided in the meeting.

Beneficial Owners : Each shareholder who holds shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker, or other nominee (in “street name”), may attend and vote at the annual meeting by first contacting their bank, broker, or other nominee to request a legal proxy. All requests for registration and legal proxy should be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received by the shareholder’s intermediary no later than 5:00 p.m. (Houston time) on Thursday, May 7, 2020. A new control number must be issued to the shareholder for the shareholder to register for and attend the virtual annual meeting. Once a new control number is issued, the shareholder may attend the virtual annual meeting using the instructions set forth above for shareholders of record. To vote at the annual meeting during the polling period, the shareholder will be required to send a copy of the legal proxy and a ballot to the email address provided in the meeting. Instructions will be provided in the meeting.

Attending as a Guest : Shareholders without a valid control number or any other interested individuals may also attend the virtual meeting by accessing the URL above and following the instructions to attend as a guest, but such individuals will not have the option to vote shares.

Those who plan to attend or view the annual meeting are encouraged to log into the website early, to ensure there are no technical problems. Online check-in will begin 30 minutes before the annual meeting begins. Technical support for accessing the virtual meeting is available before the annual meeting by calling 1‑800‑468‑9716.

Voting : Shareholders are encouraged to vote and submit proxies in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the annual meeting, they may continue to use proxy cards included with the proxy materials previously distributed to vote their shares. For shareholders who have already voted, no additional action is required. Shareholders may also vote their shares electronically during the annual meeting as described above.

Asking Questions

Shareholders may submit questions in advance of the annual meeting by emailing [email protected] no later than May 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (Houston time). Any questions that are inappropriate, not pertinent to the meeting, or otherwise fail to meet the rules of conduct for the meeting will be excluded. Any substantially similar questions will be grouped together to provide a single response. Pre-submitted questions meeting these requirements may be answered during the meeting as time permits.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.