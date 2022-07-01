Notification filed by national security exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities – Form 25-NSE

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 25

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION

UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. Commission File Number 001-31899 Issuer: WHITING PETROLEUM CORP Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC (Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered) Address: 1700 Broadway Suite 2300 Denver COLORADO 80290 Telephone number: (303) 837-1661 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices) Common Stock (Description of class of securities) Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration: 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1) 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2) 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3) 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4) Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange. 1 Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with its rules of the Exchange and the requirements of 17 CFR 240.12d-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange. Pursuant to the requirements fo the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person. 2022-07-01 By Christopher Rances Senior Analyst, Market Watch and Proxy Compliance Date Name Title Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. See General Instructions. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on July 12, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a). [ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3) That on July 01, 2022 the instruments representing the securities comprising the entire class of this security came to evidence, by operation of law or otherwise, other securities in substitution therefore and represent no other right except, if such be the fact, the right to receive an immediate cash payment. The merger agreement between Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc. became effective on July 1, 2022. Each share of Whiting Petroleum Corporation Common Stock was exchanged for USD 6.25 and 0.5774 of a share of Common Stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on July 01, 2022.