Nowi Energy Harvesting Technology Enables Groundbreaking Hybrid Smart Watch Module for MMT

Dutch semiconductor firm Nowi and Swiss smartwatch module company MMT (Manufacture Modules Technologies SA) announce commercial availability of the new MMT 285EH module for use in hybrid smart watches. The solar power module offers a package of Nowi energy harvesting power management, Nordic semiconductor Bluetooth communication, accelerometer functionality and smartphone connectivity in an extremely small module footprint previously unavailable. By utilizing Nowi’s advanced energy harvesting integrated circuit MMT is able to offer watchmakers a platform to design unique hybrid smartwatches that eliminate the need to be charged by consumers.

Phillipe Fraboulet - CEO MMT

“The ability to offer a watch providing a unique sustainable technical solution is important to our clients and their brands. Our customers are known for tradition and craftmanship that they have cultivated over many decades, but they aren’t standing still, they want some of the latest technology while not sacrificing aesthetics and tradition. Durability and ease of use are key for our customers and this complete module offering from MMT and Nowi helps them make that first big step.”

Simon van der Jagt - CEO NOWI B.V

“MMT has understood from the beginning the opportunity that a greatly reduced energy harvesting PCB footprint offers for hybrid watches. Nowi has been able to combine the reduced bill of materials with top energy harvesting performance. Especially the fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) has proven to be key in enabling hybrid watch applications. As the user moves the angle and type of light is continuously changing and this forces the energy harvesting chip to continuously adapt to retain the highest conversion efficiency. Nowi’s MPPT is able to adapt in less than a second which in practice means significantly more harvested energy.”

“Considering the small form factor of a hybrid watch module, close collaboration with the low power connectivity from Nordic Semiconductors has been important. This has created a product that is rich in features, yet has an extremely long lifetime and can fit in the small form factor of a watch.”

Visit Nowi at CES press announcement January 7th 12:00 at the Sands convention center, Dutch Pavilion Stand, Swiss made sample watches will be available to view.

About NOWI: NOWI is a private semiconductor firm from Delft, the Netherlands. Their expertise is in advanced energy harvesting (low) power management IC and IP design. The company is focusing on enabling IoT and consumer product applications to become ‘Plug & Forget’.

About MMT: Manufacture Modules Technologies SA is a Swiss company specializing in the delivery of complete Horological Smartwatch modules including; firmware, apps and cloud management software.

