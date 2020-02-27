February 27, 2020 - 8:49 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Reaffirms Guidance PRINCETON, N.J. Completed $250 million share repurchase authorization, announced on the Q2 2019 call; $1.6 billion completed since January 1, 2019

Achieved 2019 Transformation Plan cost savings target of $590 million and working capital target of $370 million, and delivered margin enhancement of $135 million

Initiated and paid increased quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, representing $1.20 on an annualized basis NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today reported full year 2019 income from continuing operations of $4.1 billion, or $16.81 per diluted common share. This increase in income from continuing operations is driven by the release of a $3.5 billion tax valuation allowance due to continuing evidence of historical and forecasted positive earnings. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019 was $2.0 billion, cash from continuing operations was $1.4 billion and FCFbG was $1.2 billion. Cash from continuing operations and FCFbG were impacted by certain cash receipts previously expected in 2019, which are now expected to be received in 2020. “Our integrated platform delivered another year of stable financial and operational results,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President and Chief Executive Officer. “The strength of our business model provides the financial flexibility to continue perfecting our platform while consistently returning significant capital to our shareholders.” Consolidated Financial Results a Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions) 12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 3,463 $ (92 ) $ 4,120 $ 460 Cash From Continuing Operations $ 552 $ 332 $ 1,405 $ 1,003 Adjusted EBITDA $ 384 $ 273 $ 1,977 $ 1,777 Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 575 $ 351 $ 1,212 $ 1,120 a. In accordance with GAAP, 2018 results have been recast to reflect the discontinued operations of the South Central Portfolio, Clearway Energy, the Renewables Platform and Carlsbad Energy Center Segment Results Table 1: Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Segment 12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Retail $ 233 $ 331 $ 487 $ 1,062 Generation a (15 ) (256 ) 780 2 Corporate 3,245 (167 ) 2,853 (604 ) Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 3,463 $ (92 ) 4,120 $ 460 a. In accordance with GAAP, 2018 results have been recast to reflect the discontinued operations of the South Central Portfolio, Clearway Energy, the Renewables Platform and Carlsbad Energy Center Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Segment 12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Retail $ 258 $ 197 $ 920 $ 952 Generation a 130 84 1,069 864 Corporate (4 ) (8 ) (12 ) (39 ) Adjusted EBITDA b $ 384 $ 273 1,977 $ 1,777 a. In accordance with GAAP, 2018 results have been recast to reflect the discontinued operations of the South Central Portfolio, Clearway Energy, the Renewables Platform and Carlsbad Energy Center b. See Appendices A-1 through A-4 for Operating Segment Reg G reconciliations Retail Full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $920 million, $32 million lower than 2018, driven by higher supply costs, capacity obligations and weather, partially offset by margin enhancement initiatives and growth related to M&A activity. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $258 million, $61 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by margin enhancement initiatives and the acquisition of Stream Energy. Generation Full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $1,069 million, $205 million higher than 2018, driven by: Texas: $364 million increase due to higher realized power prices, partially offset by higher operating expenses driven by forced outage at WA Parish and Gregory return-to-service costs; and

East/West1: $159 million decrease primarily due to $178 million decrease in EBITDA from 2018 asset sales and the deconsolidation of projects, partially offset by lower operating expenses. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $130 million, $46 million higher than the fourth quarter 2018, driven by: Texas: $34 million increase due to higher realized power prices, partially offset by higher operating expenses; and

East/West1: $12 million increase due to higher realized power prices and lower operating expenses, partially offset by lower capacity revenues and deactivation of the Encina generation facility. 1 Includes International and Renewables Liquidity and Capital Resources Table 3: Corporate Liquidity ($ in millions) 12/31/19 12/31/18 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 345 $ 563 Restricted Cash 8 17 Total $ 353 $ 580 Total credit facility availability 1,794 1,397 Total Liquidity, excluding collateral received $ 2,147 $ 1,977 As of December 31, 2019, NRG cash was $0.4 billion, and $1.8 billion was available under the Company’s credit facilities. Total liquidity was $2.1 billion, including restricted cash. Overall liquidity as of the end of the fourth quarter 2019 was $170 million higher than at the end of 2018. NRG Strategic Developments Transformation Plan NRG realized the targeted $590 million operating expense cost savings and $135 million margin enhancement, as part of the previously announced Transformation Plan. Working capital three year target of $370 million was also achieved. Renewable Power Purchase Agreements During 2019, NRG continued execution of its capital-light strategy to provide competitively priced renewable offerings to customers. NRG entered into power purchase agreements with third-party project developers and other counterparties, totaling approximately 1.6 GWs for the year, with an average tenor of approximately ten years. NRG expects to continue evaluating and executing agreements such as these that support the needs of its customers. Retail Growth In 2019, NRG continued efforts to perfect its integrated platform through the acquisition of Stream Energy's retail electricity and natural gas business operating in 9 states and Washington, D.C., as well as other small electricity retailers. NRG's brands now serve more than 1 million customers outside of the state of Texas. 2020 Guidance NRG is reaffirming its guidance range for 2020 with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Cash From Operations and Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) as set forth below. Table 4: 2020 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Cash from Operations, and FCFbG Guidance 2020 ($ in millions) Guidance Adjusted EBITDA a $1,900-$2,100 Adjusted Cash From Operations $1,450-$1,650 FCFbG $1,275-$1,475 a. Non-GAAP financial measure; see Appendix Tables A-8 for GAAP Reconciliation to Net Income that excludes fair value adjustments related to derivatives. The Company is unable to provide guidance for Net Income due to the impact of such fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year Capital Allocation Update Through February 27, 2020, NRG completed $1.6 billion in share repurchases at an average price of $38.72 per share2. On January 21, 2020, NRG declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share, which was paid on February 18, 2020, to stockholders of record as of February 3, 2020, representing $1.20 on an annualized basis. The Company’s common stock dividend and share repurchases are subject to available capital, market conditions and compliance with associated laws and regulations. 2 As of February 27, 2020, 247,656,747 shares outstanding Earnings Conference Call On February 27, 2020, NRG will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss these results. Investors, the news media and others may access the live webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials by logging on to NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Investors” then "Presentations & Webcasts." The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time. About NRG At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy. Forward-Looking Statements In addition to historical information, the information presented in this presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can typically be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan,” “think,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,” “target,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s future revenues, income, indebtedness, capital structure, plans, expectations, objectives, projected financial performance and/or business results and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions. Although NRG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated herein include, among others, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions, competition in wholesale power markets, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in the wholesale power markets, changes in government regulations, the condition of capital markets generally, our ability to access capital markets, cyberterrorism and inadequate cybersecurity, unanticipated outages at our generation facilities, adverse results in current and future litigation, failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions, repowerings or asset sales, our ability to implement value enhancing improvements to plant operations and companywide processes, our ability to achieve margin enhancement under our publicly announced transformation plan, our ability to achieve our net debt targets, our ability to maintain investment grade credit metrics, our ability to proceed with projects under development or the inability to complete the construction of such projects on schedule or within budget, the inability to maintain or create successful partnering relationships, our ability to operate our business efficiently, our ability to retain retail customers, our ability to realize value through our commercial operations strategy, the ability to successfully integrate businesses of acquired companies, our ability to realize anticipated benefits of transactions (including expected cost savings and other synergies) or the risk that anticipated benefits may take longer to realize than expected, and our ability to execute our Capital Allocation Plan. Achieving investment grade credit metrics is not a indication of or guarantee that the Company will receive investment grade credit ratings. Debt and share repurchases may be made from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including as permitted by United States securities laws. Furthermore, any common stock dividend is subject to available capital and market conditions. NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow guidance and excess cash guidance are estimates as of February 27, 2020. These estimates are based on assumptions the company believed to be reasonable as of that date. NRG disclaims any current intention to update such guidance, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this presentation should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG's future results included in NRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Year Ended December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2017 Operating Revenues Total operating revenues $ 9,821 $ 9,478 $ 9,074 Operating Costs and Expenses Cost of operations 7,303 7,108 6,886 Depreciation and amortization 373 421 596 Impairment losses 5 99 1,534 Selling, general and administrative 827 799 836 Reorganization costs 23 90 44 Development costs 7 11 22 Total operating costs and expenses 8,538 8,528 9,918 Other income - affiliate — — 87 Gain on sale of assets 7 32 16 Operating Income/(Loss) 1,290 982 (741 ) Other Income/(Expense) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 2 9 (14 ) Impairment losses on investments (108 ) (15 ) (79 ) Other income, net 66 18 51 Loss on debt extinguishment, net (51 ) (44 ) (49 ) Interest expense (413 ) (483 ) (557 ) Total other expense (504 ) (515 ) (648 ) Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 786 467 (1,389 ) Income tax (benefit)/expense (3,334 ) 7 (44 ) Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 4,120 460 (1,345 ) Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 321 (192 ) (992 ) Net Income/(Loss) 4,441 268 (2,337 ) Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable interests 3 — (184 ) Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to NRG Energy, Inc. $ 4,438 $ 268 $ (2,153 ) Earnings/(Loss) Per Share Attributable to NRG Energy, Inc. Common Stockholders Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic 262 304 317 Income/(loss) from continuing operations per weighted average common share — basic $ 15.71 $ 1.51 $ (3.66 ) Income/(loss) from discontinued operations per weighted average common share — basic $ 1.23 $ (0.63 ) $ (3.13 ) Net Income/(Loss) per Weighted Average Common Share — Basic $ 16.94 $ 0.88 $ (6.79 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted 264 308 317 Income/(loss) from continuing operations per weighted average common share — diluted $ 15.59 $ 1.49 $ (3.66 ) Income/(loss) from discontinued operations per weighted average common share — diluted $ 1.22 $ (0.62 ) $ (3.13 ) Net Income/(Loss) per Weighted Average Common Share — Diluted $ 16.81 $ 0.87 $ (6.79 ) NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) For the Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2019 2018 2017 Net Income/(Loss) $ 4,441 $ 268 $ (2,337 ) Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income, net of tax Unrealized gain on derivatives, net of income tax — 23 13 Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of income tax (1 ) (11 ) 12 ` Available-for-sale securities, net of income tax (19 ) 1 (8 ) Defined benefit plans, net of income tax (78 ) (35 ) 46 Other comprehensive (loss)/income (98 ) (22 ) 63 Comprehensive Income/(Loss) 4,343 246 (2,274 ) Less: Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 3 14 (179 ) Comprehensive Income/(Loss) Attributable to NRG Energy, Inc. $ 4,340 $ 232 $ (2,095 ) NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, (In millions) 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 345 $ 563 Funds deposited by counterparties 32 33 Restricted cash 8 17 Accounts receivable, net 1,025 1,024 Inventory 383 412 Derivative instruments 860 764 Cash collateral posted in support of energy risk management activities 190 287 Prepayments and other current assets 245 302 Current assets - held-for-sale — 1 Current assets - discontinued operations — 197 Total current assets 3,088 3,600 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,593 3,048 Other Assets Equity investments in affiliates 388 412 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 464 — Goodwill 579 573 Intangible assets, net 789 591 Nuclear decommissioning trust fund 794 663 Derivative instruments 310 317 Deferred income taxes 3,286 46 Other non-current assets 240 289 Non-current assets - held-for-sale — 77 Non-current assets - discontinued operations — 1,012 Total other assets 6,850 3,980 Total Assets $ 12,531 $ 10,628 NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) As of December 31, (In millions, except share data) 2019 2018 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $ 88 $ 72 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 73 — Accounts payable 722 863 Derivative instruments 781 673 Cash collateral received in support of energy risk management activities 32 33 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 663 680 Current liabilities - held for sale — 5 Current liabilities - discontinued operations — 72 Total current liabilities 2,359 2,398 Other Liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases $ 5,803 $ 6,449 Non-current operating lease liabilities 483 — Nuclear decommissioning reserve 298 282 Nuclear decommissioning trust liability 487 371 Derivative instruments 322 304 Deferred income taxes 17 65 Other non-current liabilities 1,084 1,274 Non-current liabilities - held-for-sale — 65 Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations — 635 Total other liabilities 8,494 9,445 Total Liabilities 10,853 11,843 Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 20 19 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 421,890,790 and 420,288,886 shares issued; and 248,996,189 and 283,650,039 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 8,501 8,510 Accumulated deficit (1,616 ) (6,022 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 172,894,601 and 136,638,847 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018 (5,039 ) (3,632 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (192 ) (94 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,658 (1,234 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,531 $ 10,628 NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2019 2018 2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income/(loss) $ 4,441 $ 268 $ (2,337 ) Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 321 (192 ) (992 ) Income/(loss) from continuing operations 4,120 460 (1,345 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Distributions and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 14 46 102 Depreciation and amortization 373 421 596 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 51 38 44 Provision for bad debts 95 85 68 Amortization of nuclear fuel 52 48 51 Amortization of financing costs and debt discount/premiums 26 29 29 Loss on debt extinguishment, net 51 44 49 Amortization of emission allowances and out-of-market contracts 38 45 54 Amortization of unearned equity compensation 20 25 35 Net gain on sale of assets and disposal of assets (23 ) (49 ) (9 ) Impairment losses 113 114 1,614 Changes in derivative instruments 34 37 (170 ) Changes in deferred income taxes and liability for uncertain tax benefits (3,353 ) 5 13 Changes in collateral deposits in support of risk management activities 105 (105 ) (80 ) Changes in nuclear decommissioning trust liability 37 60 11 GenOn settlement, net of insurance proceeds — (63 ) — Net loss on deconsolidation of Agua Caliente and Ivanpah projects — 13 — Cash provided/(used) by changes in other working capital, net of acquisition and disposition effects: Accounts receivable - trade 5 (83 ) (83 ) Inventory 22 31 143 Prepayments and other current assets 29 (41 ) (187 ) Accounts payable (177 ) 113 44 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (41 ) (166 ) (88 ) Other assets and liabilities (186 ) (104 ) (35 ) Cash provided by continuing operations 1,405 1,003 856 Cash provided by discontinued operations 8 374 754 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,413 1,377 1,610 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Payments for acquisitions of businesses (355 ) (243 ) (14 ) Capital expenditures (228 ) (388 ) (254 ) Net proceeds from sale of emission allowances 11 19 66 Investments in nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities (416 ) (572 ) (512 ) Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities 381 513 501 Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash disposed and sale of discontinued operations, net of fees 1,294 1,564 430 Deconsolidations of Agua Caliente and Ivanpah projects — (268 ) — Net contributions to investments in unconsolidated affiliates (91 ) (39 ) (57 ) Net (contributions to)/distributions from discontinued operations (44 ) (60 ) 150 Other 6 (6 ) 30 Cash provided by continuing operations 558 520 340 Cash used by discontinued operations (2 ) (725 ) (979 ) Net Cash Provided/(Used) by Investing Activities 556 (205 ) (639 ) For the Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2019 2018 2017 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments of dividends to common stockholders (32 ) (37 ) (38 ) Payments for share repurchase activity (1,440 ) (1,250 ) — Payments for debt extinguishment costs (26 ) (32 ) (42 ) Net distributions to noncontrolling interest from subsidiaries (2 ) (16 ) (30 ) Proceeds/(payments) from issuance of common stock 3 21 (2 ) Proceeds from issuance of short and long-term debt 1,916 1,100 1,178 Payments of debt issuance costs (35 ) (19 ) (18 ) Payments for short and long-term debt (2,571 ) (1,734 ) (1,884 ) Receivable from affiliate — (26 ) (125 ) Other (4 ) (4 ) (8 ) Cash used by continuing operations (2,191 ) (1,997 ) (969 ) Cash provided/(used) by discontinued operations 43 471 (169 ) Net Cash Used by Financing Activities. (2,148 ) (1,526 ) (1,138 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — 1 (1 ) Change in Cash from discontinued operations 49 120 (394 ) Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash (228 ) (473 ) 226 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 613 1,086 860 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 385 $ 613 $ 1,086 Appendix Table A-1: Fourth Quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment The following table summarizes the calculation of Adj. EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to income/(loss) from continuing operations: ($ in millions) Texas East/

West 1 Generation Retail Corp/Elim Total Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations (19 ) 4 (15 ) 233 3,245 3,463 Plus: Interest expense, net — 4 4 — 88 92 Income tax — 1 1 1 (3,344 ) (3,342 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 3 3 — — 3 Depreciation and amortization 22 24 46 57 8 111 ARO expense 17 4 21 — — 21 Contract amortization 3 — 3 — — 3 EBITDA 23 40 63 291 (3 ) 351 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates — 25 25 — — 25 Acquisition-related transaction & integration costs — — — — 1 1 Reorganization costs — — — 1 6 7 Deactivation costs (1 ) 8 7 — 3 10 Gain on sale of assets — — — — (5 ) (5 ) Other non recurring charges — (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (5 ) (7 ) Impairments — 4 4 — — 4 Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges 29 3 32 (33 ) (1 ) (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA 51 79 130 258 (4 ) 384 1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations Fourth Quarter 2019 condensed financial information by Operating Segment: ($ in millions) Texas East/

West 1 Generation Retail Corp/Elim Total Operating revenues 372 350 722 1,782 (290 ) 2,214 Cost of sales 168 150 318 1,287 (288 ) 1,317 Economic gross margin2 204 200 404 495 (2 ) 897 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 123 105 228 100 (1 ) 327 Selling, marketing, general & administrative4 33 34 67 137 6 210 Other expense/(income)5 (3 ) (18 ) (21 ) 0 (3 ) (24 ) Adjusted EBITDA 51 79 130 258 (4 ) 384 1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations 2 Excludes MtM gains of $2 million and contract amortization of $3 million 3 Excludes $31 million of deactivation costs, ARO expense and other non recurring charges 4 Excludes $3 million of other non recurring charges 5 Includes development costs. Excludes $3,114 million of interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs, reorganization costs, other non recurring charges, impairments and loss on debt extinguishment The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA: ($ in millions) Condensed

financial

information Interest, tax,

depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj. Adjusted

EBITDA Operating revenues 2,195 — 19 — — 2,214 Cost of operations 1,299 (3 ) 21 — — 1,317 Gross margin 896 3 (2 ) — — 897 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations1 358 — — (10 ) (21 ) 327 Selling, marketing, general & administrative2 213 — — — (3 ) 210 Other expense/(income)3 (3,138 ) 3,118 — — (4 ) (24 ) Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 3,463 (3,115 ) (2 ) 10 28 384 1 Other adj. includes ARO expense 2 Other adj. includes other non recurring charges 3 Other adj. includes gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs, reorganization costs, other non recurring charges, impairments and loss on debt extinguishment Appendix Table A-2: Fourth Quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to income/(loss) from continuing operations: ($ in millions) Texas East/

West 1 Generation Retail Corp/Elim Total Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations (174 ) (82 ) (256 ) 331 (167 ) (92 ) Plus: Interest expense, net — 9 9 1 107 117 Income tax — — — — (12 ) (12 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — 21 21 Depreciation and amortization 21 31 52 30 9 91 ARO Expense 1 3 4 — — 4 Contract amortization 7 — 7 — — 7 Lease amortization — (2 ) (2 ) — — (2 ) EBITDA (145 ) (41 ) (186 ) 362 (42 ) 134 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 4 26 30 — — 30 Acquisition-related transaction & integration costs — — — 1 1 2 Reorganization costs2 1 — 1 5 31 37 Legal Settlement — 10 10 — — 10 Deactivation costs — — — — 4 4 Gain on sale of assets — — — — (1 ) (1 ) Other non recurring charges (1 ) — (1 ) 1 (1 ) (1 ) Impairments 5 4 9 1 — 10 Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges 153 68 221 (173 ) — 48 Adjusted EBITDA 17 67 84 197 (8 ) 273 1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations 2 Includes $17 million of non-recurring pension expense Fourth Quarter 2018 condensed financial information by Operating Segment: ($ in millions) Texas East/

West 1 Generation Retail Corp/Elim Total Operating revenues 345 377 722 1,608 (239 ) 2,091 Cost of sales2 198 178 376 1,178 (239 ) 1,315 Economic gross margin3 147 199 346 430 — 776 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations4 114 123 237 81 (1 ) 317 Selling, marketing, general & administrative5 20 20 40 153 8 201 Other expense/(income)6 (4 ) (11 ) (15 ) (1 ) 1 (15 ) Adjusted EBITDA 17 67 84 197 (8 ) 273 1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations 2 Excludes deactivation costs of $4 million 3 Excludes MtM gains of $48 million and contract amortization of $7 million 4 Excludes $2 million of ARO expense and lease amortization 5 Excludes $11 million of legal settlements and other non recurring charges 6 Includes development costs. Excludes $293 million of interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs, reorganization costs, other non recurring charges, impairments and loss on debt extinguishment The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA: ($ in millions) Condensed

financial

information Interest, tax,

depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj. Adjusted

EBITDA Operating revenues 1,992 — 99 — — 2,091 Cost of operations 1,275 (7) 51 (4) — 1,315 Gross margin 717 7 48 4 — 776 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations1 319 — — — (2) 317 Selling, marketing, general & administrative2 212 — — — (11) 201 Other expense/(income)3 278 (198) — — (95) (15) Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations (92) 205 48 4 108 273 1 Other adj. includes ARO expense and lease amortization 2 Other adj. includes legal settlement and other non recurring charges 3 Other adj. includes gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs, reorganization costs, other non recurring charges, impairments and loss on debt extinguishment Appendix Table A-3: Full Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment The following table summarizes the calculation of Adj. EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to income/(loss) from continuing operations: ($ in millions) Texas East/

West 1 Generation Retail Corp/Elim Total Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 570 210 780 487 2,853 4,120 Plus: Interest expense, net — 23 23 3 368 394 Income tax — 2 2 2 (3,338 ) (3,334 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 3 3 — 48 51 Depreciation and amortization 88 97 185 157 31 373 ARO expense 27 24 51 1 (1 ) 51 Contract amortization 19 — 19 — — 19 EBITDA 704 359 1,063 650 (39 ) 1,674 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 12 103 115 — — 115 Acquisition-related transaction & integration costs — — — 2 1 3 Reorganization costs — 1 1 5 17 23 Legal Settlement 3 8 11 — 2 13 Deactivation costs (1 ) 19 18 — 9 27 Gain on sale of assets — — — — (6 ) (6 ) Other non recurring charges (1 ) 4 3 (5 ) (3 ) (5 ) Impairments 101 4 105 1 7 113 Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges (208 ) (39 ) (247 ) 267 — 20 Adjusted EBITDA 610 459 1,069 920 (12 ) 1,977 1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations Full Year 2019 condensed financial information by Operating Segment: ($ in millions) Texas East/

West 1 Generation Retail Corp/Elim Total Operating revenues 2,077 1,536 3,613 7,680 (1,505 ) 9,788 Cost of sales 891 667 1,558 5,821 (1,501 ) 5,878 Economic gross margin2 1,186 869 2,055 1,859 (4 ) 3,910 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 488 421 909 364 (3 ) 1,270 Selling, marketing, general & administrative4 110 110 220 574 21 815 Other expense/(income)5 (22 ) (121 ) (143 ) 1 (10 ) (152 ) Adjusted EBITDA 610 459 1,069 920 (12 ) 1,977 1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations 2 Excludes MtM loss of $20 million and contract amortization of $19 million 3 Excludes $83 million of deactivation costs, ARO expense and other non recurring charges 4 Excludes $12 million of legal settlement and other non recurring charges 5 Includes development costs. Excludes $2,277 million of interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs, reorganization costs, other non recurring charges, impairments and loss on debt extinguishment The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA: ($ in millions) Condensed

financial

information Interest, tax,

depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj. Adjusted

EBITDA Operating revenues 9,821 — (33 ) — — 9,788 Cost of operations 5,950 (19 ) (53 ) — — 5,878 Gross margin 3,871 19 20 — — 3,910 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations1 1,353 — — (27 ) (56 ) 1,270 Selling, marketing, general & administrative2 827 — — — (12 ) 815 Other expense/(income)3 (2,429 ) 2,516 — — (239 ) (152 ) Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 4,120 (2,497 ) 20 27 307 1,977 1 Other adj. includes ARO expense and other non recurring charges 2 Other adj. includes legal settlement and other non recurring charges 3 Other adj. includes gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs, reorganization costs, other non recurring charges, impairments and loss on debt extinguishment Appendix Table A-4: Full Year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to income/(loss) from continuing operations: ($ in millions) Texas East/

West 1 Generation Retail Corp/Elim Total Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations (102 ) 104 2 1,062 (604 ) 460 Plus: Interest expense, net — 55 55 3 408 466 Income tax — — — 1 6 7 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — 44 44 Depreciation and amortization 85 187 272 116 33 421 ARO Expense 21 15 36 1 — 37 Contract amortization 26 1 27 — — 27 Lease amortization — (8 ) (8 ) — — (8 ) EBITDA 30 354 384 1,183 (113 ) 1,454 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 9 73 82 — 1 83 Acquisition-related transaction & integration costs — — — 5 4 9 Reorganization costs2 3 8 11 15 81 107 Legal Settlement 13 10 23 — 6 29 Deactivation costs — 10 10 — 12 22 Gain on sale of assets — 2 2 — (30 ) (28 ) Other non recurring charges (1 ) 1 — 1 — 1 Impairments 20 93 113 1 — 114 Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges 172 67 239 (253 ) — (14 ) Adjusted EBITDA 246 618 864 952 (39 ) 1,777 1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations 2 Includes $17 million of non-recurring pension expense Full Year 2018 condensed financial information by Operating Segment: ($ in millions) Texas East/

West 1 Generation Retail Corp/Elim Total Operating revenues 1,670 1,975 3,645 7,110 (1,147 ) 9,608 Cost of sales2 867 832 1,699 5,308 (1,140 ) 5,867 Economic gross margin3 803 1,143 1,946 1,802 (7 ) 3,741 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations4 479 497 976 314 (1 ) 1,289 Selling, marketing, general & administrative5 95 110 205 535 37 777 Other expense/(income)6 (17 ) (82 ) (99 ) 1 (4 ) (102 ) Adjusted EBITDA 246 618 864 952 (39 ) 1,777 1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations 2 Excludes deactivation costs of $11 million 3 Excludes MtM gain of $14 million and contract amortization of $27 million 4 Excludes $58 million of deactivation costs, ARO expense and other non recurring charges 5 Excludes $22 million of legal settlements, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs and other non recurring charges 6 Includes development costs. Excludes $1,213 million of interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs, reorganization costs, other non recurring charges, impairments and loss on debt extinguishment The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA: ($ in millions) Condensed

financial

information Interest, tax,

depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj. Adjusted

EBITDA Operating revenues 9,478 130 — — 9,608 Cost of operations 5,761 (27 ) 144 (11 ) — 5,867 Gross margin 3,717 27 (14 ) 11 — 3,741 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations1 1,347 — — (11 ) (47 ) 1,289 Selling, marketing, general & administrative2 799 — — — (22 ) 777 Other expense/(income)3 1,111 (923 ) — — (290 ) (102 ) Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 460 950 (14 ) 22 359 1,777 1 Other adj. includes ARO expense and lease amortization 2 Other adj. includes legal settlement, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs and other non recurring charges 3 Other adj. includes gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs, reorganization costs, other non recurring charges, impairments and loss on debt extinguishment Appendix Table A-5: 2019 and 2018 Three Months Ended December 31 and Full Year Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations Reconciliations The following table summarizes the calculation of adjusted cash flow operating activities providing a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities: Three Months Ended ($ in millions) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 552 332 Merger, integration and cost-to-achieve expenses1 20 26 GenOn Settlement2 — (57 ) Note Repayment 5 — Gain on Sale of Land 2 1 Encina Site Improvement 1 — Adjustment for change in collateral 23 72 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities 603 374 Maintenance CapEx, net (27 ) (23 ) Environmental CapEx, net (1 ) — Distributions to non-controlling interests — — Free Cash Flow before Growth 575 351 1 2019 and 2018 includes cost-to-achieve expenses associated with the Transformation Plan announced on July 2017 call 2 2018 includes insurance proceeds and legal fees Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,405 1,003 Merger, integration and cost-to-achieve expenses1 39 97 GenOn Settlement2 18 75 Note Repayment 5 — Gain on Sale of Land 2 4 Encina Site Improvement 1 — Adjustment for change in collateral (97 ) 117 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities 1,373 1,296 Maintenance CapEx, net (156 ) (159 ) Environmental CapEx, net (3 ) (1 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (2 ) (16 ) Free Cash Flow before Growth 1,212 1,120 1 2019 and 2018 includes cost-to-achieve expenses associated with the Transformation Plan announced on July 2017 call 2 2019 includes final restructuring fee of $5 million and pension contribution of $13 million; 2018 includes settlement consideration of $261 million, transition services credit of $28 million, and pension contribution of $13 million, less $151 million repayment of intercompany revolver loan, accrued interest and fees of $12 million, certain other balances due to NRG of $6 million, and insurance proceeds, net of legal fees, of $58 million Appendix Table A-6: Full Year 2019 Sources and Uses of Liquidity The following table summarizes the sources and uses of liquidity for the full year 2019: ($ in millions) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Sources: Adjusted cash flow from operations 1,373 Asset Sales 1,283 Collateral 97 Increase in credit facility/revolver 397 Uses: Share repurchases (1,440 ) Corporate Debt payments and Financing fees (655 ) Midwest Gen Debt amortization (48 ) Growth investments and acquisitions, net (551 ) Maintenance and Environmental CapEx, net (159 ) GenOn Settlement (18 ) Cost-to-achieve expenses1 (84 ) Common Stock Dividends (32 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (2 ) Other Investing and Financing 9 Change in Total Liquidity 170 1 Includes capital expenditures associated with the Transformation Plan Appendix Table A-7: 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA providing reconciliation to net income: 2020 Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) Low High Income from Continuing Operations 1 980 1,180 Income Tax 20 20 Interest Expense 335 335 Depreciation, Amortization, Contract Amortization and ARO Expense 480 480 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 65 65 Other Costs 2 20 20 Adjusted EBITDA 1,900 2,100 1 For purposes of guidance, discontinued operations are excluded and fair value adjustments related to derivatives are assumed to be zero 2 Includes deactivation costs and cost-to-achieve expenses Appendix Table A-8: 2020 FCFbG Guidance Reconciliation The following table summarizes the calculation of Free Cash Flow before Growth providing reconciliation to Cash from Operations: 2020 ($ in millions) Guidance Adjusted EBITDA $1,900 - $2,100 Interest payments (335) Income tax (20) Working capital / other assets and liabilities (105) Cash From Operations $1,440 - $1,640 Adjustments: Acquired Derivatives, Cost-to-Achieve, Return of Capital Dividends, Collateral, GenOn Pension and Other 10 Adjusted Cash flow from Operations $1,450 - $1,650 Maintenance capital expenditures, net (165) - (185) Environmental capital expenditures, net (0) - (5) Free Cash Flow before Growth $1,275 - $1,475 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that NRG’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA represents net income before interest (including loss on debt extinguishment), taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is presented because NRG considers it an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes debt-holders frequently use EBITDA to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA differently than NRG does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to invest in the growth of NRG’s business. NRG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. See the statements of cash flow included in the financial statements that are a part of this news release. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a further supplemental measure of operating performance. As NRG defines it, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, adjustments to exclude the Adjusted EBITDA related to the non-controlling interest, gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, the impact of restructuring and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons NRG considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to EBITDA. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, the reader should be aware that in the future NRG may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this news release. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of NRG's financial statements in evaluating its operating performance because it provides an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods and adjusts for items that we do not consider indicative of NRG’s future operating performance. This measure is widely used by debt-holders to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity and by equity investors to measure our operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations, and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with NRG's Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning its financial performance. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities is a non-GAAP measure NRG provides to show cash from operations with the reclassification of net payments of derivative contracts acquired in business combinations from financing to operating cash flow, as well as the add back of merger, integration and related restructuring costs. The Company provides the reader with this alternative view of operating cash flow because the cash settlement of these derivative contracts materially impact operating revenues and cost of sales, while GAAP requires NRG to treat them as if there was a financing activity associated with the contracts as of the acquisition dates. The Company adds back merger, integration related restructuring costs as they are one time and unique in nature and do not reflect ongoing cash from operations and they are fully disclosed to investors. Free cash flow (before Growth) is adjusted cash flow from operations less maintenance and environmental capital expenditures, net of funding, preferred stock dividends and distributions to non-controlling interests and is used by NRG predominantly as a forecasting tool to estimate cash available for debt reduction and other capital allocation alternatives. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each of these adjustments and the reasons NRG considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. Because we have mandatory debt service requirements (and other non-discretionary expenditures) investors should not rely on Free Cash Flow before Growth as a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures. Free Cash Flow before Growth is utilized by Management in making decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Free Cash Flow before Growth is presented because the Company believes it is a useful tool for assessing the financial performance in the current period. In addition, NRG’s peers evaluate cash available for allocation in a similar manner and accordingly, it is a meaningful indicator for investors to benchmark NRG's performance against its peers. Free Cash Flow before Growth is a performance measure and is not intended to represent net income (loss), cash from operations (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure), or liquidity and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005541/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





