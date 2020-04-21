10 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-21-2020
11 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-21-2020
15 hours ago
Quorum Software Focuses on Speed and Support in its Commitment to Customer Centricity
17 hours ago
Forum Completes Drilling at Its Fir Island Uranium Project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin
20 hours ago
Indian Point (Nuclear Plant) closure during pandemic is wrong, says climate group
1 day ago
Halliburton Reports $1 Billion Loss in First Quarter, Will Cut Capital Outlays By 50%

NRG Energy, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

in Press Releases   by
 April 21, 2020 - 4:42 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

NRG Energy, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

PRINCETON, N.J.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) plans to report First Quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About NRG Energy

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy, @nrginsight.

Investors:
Kevin L. Cole, CFA
609.524.4526
[email protected]

Media:
Candice Adams
609.524.5428
[email protected]

Copyright Business Wire 2020

Source: Business Wire (April 21, 2020 - 4:42 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice