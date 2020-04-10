NRG Energy Joins Forces with Project HOPE to Deliver Protective Gear to America’s Frontline Health Workers

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the U.S., NRG Energy has joined forces with Project HOPE to deliver lifesaving protective gear and equipment to America’s frontline health workers in partnership with the Business Roundtable and Healthcare Ready.

“Our strong safety and wellness culture is a longstanding tenet of NRG, and our $100,000 donation to help provide frontline health workers with critical safety resources is an extension of that,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, President & CEO, NRG Energy. “We appreciate the medical community working tirelessly to combat this pandemic and we’re glad to support them as they face this profound challenge.”

“America’s health workers need support now more than ever, and with the generous support of NRG, we will be able to deliver the much-needed, lifesaving supplies and equipment to doctors, nurses, and first responders on the frontlines of this outbreak,” said Project HOPE President and CEO Rabih Torbay. “Working together with Business Roundtable and Healthcare Ready, we will protect health workers and save countless lives.”

Together with the leadership of chief executive officers of America’s leading companies such as NRG, Project HOPE is rapidly mobilizing protective gear and other vital equipment from manufacturers worldwide and delivering these lifesaving supplies to America’s nurses, doctors, and others working to treat patients and stop the spread of COVID-19. These critically needed supplies will be allocated to health facilities in coordination with Healthcare Ready, which is already working in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help allocate protective gear donations nationwide.

Project HOPE has more than 60 years’ experience responding to some of the world’s greatest health crises, including being one of the only international humanitarian relief organizations on the ground in Wuhan since the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak. Since early this year, Project HOPE has been providing critical support to frontline health workers who were treating patients and working to contain the spread of the virus. Project HOPE has delivered nearly 5 million facemasks and other protective gear as well as lifesaving medical equipment, including ventilators, to hospitals that cared for tens of thousands of patients in China. In addition, Project HOPE quickly ramped up its global response to provide live, online training on COVID-19 prevention and treatment, protective gear, and other support for health workers in high-risk countries like North Macedonia, Kosovo, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Colombia. Project HOPE is also providing protective equipment and medical surge staff to help support America’s COVID-19 response efforts as well.

Healthcare Ready is a national nonprofit organization, which has spent more than a decade strengthening healthcare supply chains through collaboration with public health and private sectors to build and enhance the resiliency of communities before, during and after disasters.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “should,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “believe” and similar terms. Although NRG believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially.

NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG’s future results included in NRG’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

About Project HOPE

Project HOPE operates around the world wherever the need is greatest, working side-by-side with local health workers and addressing the greatest public health challenges to enable people to live their best lives. We respond to disasters and health crises, staying on in communities after the emergency subsides to help find durable solutions to epidemics and any other neglected health needs. For more information on Project HOPE and its response to the coronavirus outbreak, visit www.projecthope.org and follow @projecthopeorg.

About Business Roundtable

Business Roundtable CEO members lead companies with more than 15 million employees and $7.5 trillion in revenues. The combined market capitalization of Business Roundtable member companies is the equivalent of over 27 percent of total U.S. stock market capitalization, and Business Roundtable members invest nearly $147 billion in research and development – equal to over 40 percent of total U.S. private R&D spending. Our companies pay $296 billion in dividends to shareholders and generate $488 billion in revenues for small and medium-sized businesses. Business Roundtable companies also make more than $8 billion in charitable contributions. Learn more at businessroundtable.org and follow @BizRoundtable.

About Healthcare Ready

Healthcare Ready is a preparedness and response nonprofit organization that helps to strengthen healthcare supply chains through collaboration with public health and private sectors by addressing pressing issues before, during, and after disasters. As a convener of industry and government, the organization safeguards patient health by providing solutions to critical problems and best practices for healthcare preparedness and response. Learn more at HealthcareReady.org and follow @HC_Ready.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200410005187/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020