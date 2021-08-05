7 mins ago
Exclusive: Synthetic Fuel Plant will Convert Municipal Trash into Aviation Fuel
1 hour ago
Callon Petroleum’s Primexx acquisition sends its shares lower
2 hours ago
Petrobras earnings jump on oil rally and Brazil’s water crisis
3 hours ago
Canadian Natural sets new emission goals after profit beat
4 hours ago
Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
4 hours ago
Oil rises on Mideast tensions but virus concerns weigh

NuStar Energy L.P. Reports Strong Second Quarter of 2021 Earnings Results

