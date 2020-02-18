Nutritional Oil Powder Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 3.2 Bn By 2027; Market to be Driven by Food Processing Industry From 2019 to 2027: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding its place in a number of industries such as nutraceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, food processing, sports nutrition and so on, the global nutritional oil powder market will witness impressive growth over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

"The food processing industry accounts for a large share of the market – about 57% of total. Uses in this industry include infant formulas, dairy products, bakery and confectionary goods. Overall, the market would chart a Compound Annual Growth Rate of ~6%, pulling the market valuation up to USD 3.2 bn. by the end of the forecast period – a notable increase from ~USD 2 bn. in 2019", states Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings of the Nutritional Oil Powder Market Study

Conventional Nature segment to be a prominent contributor to the overall growth of global nutritional oil powder market; in terms of value, it accounts for a 97.8% market share

segment to be a prominent contributor to the overall growth of global nutritional oil powder market; in terms of value, it accounts for a 97.8% market share Soybean Oil Powder segment in product type to emerge as a leading segment, growing at 5%, compounded annually to hold a hefty 27% share of the market by 2027

segment in product type to emerge as a leading segment, growing at 5%, compounded annually to hold a hefty 27% share of the market by 2027 Food Processing to drive the global nutritional oil powder market onto a high growth trajectory over the assessment period

Nutritional Oil Powder Market: Key Driving Factors

The lifestyle choices being made by the millennial consumer underscore the demand for nutritional oil powder market, as per Transparency Market Research. Some of the factors that stand tall in the overall tabulation of key trends and drivers are outlined below:

Hectic schedules are leading the new-age consumer towards demand for products that are convenient; this is leading the food and beverages industry towards items that are not just tasteful but also wholesome, leading to higher demand for nutritional oil powder over the forecast period

Experts note a surge in demand for easy to eat food items and an increase in demand for organic food items and as the nutritional oil powder ticks all the right boxes, the period to come would witness an increase in demand of the product; a massive shift from artificial to natural products is supporting growth in the global nutritional oil powder market

Key Impediments for Nutritional Oil Powder Market Players

Over the forecast period, the growth curve of global nutritional oil powder market will be steady. However, certain restraints would be acting upon the trajectory. One of the restraints that market players are set to experience is lack of awareness in certain regions of the world, impacting market penetration.

Nutritional Oil Powder Market: Region-wise Analysis

Over the forecast period, 2019 to 2027, the region that is all set to be at the forefront of global nutritional oil powder market in terms of consumption is Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) In the year 2019, the region accounted for an impressive market share, leading the global nutritional oil powder market and the trend is set to continue throughout the forecast period, ending 2027

The Asia Pacific region will witness a very high growth rate, compounded annually over the stated period for assessment

Competition Landscape

One of the key areas of focus for global nutritional oil powder market is exploring novel approaches of production. The aim is to ensure sustainability marks the process. Thus, it does not come as a surprise that the research and development is set to be a major focus area for players over the forecast period. Additionally, it is worth noting that key alliances also hold a prominent place in the overall growth strategy for certain players.

Key players operating in the global nutritional oil powder market as profiled in the Transparency Market Research report include Connoils LLC, ABITEC Corporation, Crestchem Ltd., Bioriginal Food, Science Corporation, Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd., Stepan Company, The Green Labs LLC, SMS Corporation, Alsec Alimentos Secos SAS, Custom Food Ingredients Sdn Bhd, and Ming City Biotechnology Ltd., among others.

