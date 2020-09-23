OAG360 Rumor Mill: Exxon Mobil has multiple offers from planned stake sale in North Sea

Market Chatter: Exxon Mobil Reportedly Getting Multiple Bidders for Planned Stake Sale in North Sea Oilfields

(MT Newswires)

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has reportedly attracted a range of suitors for a proposed plan to sell its stake in UK North Sea fields that are expected to produce 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day net to the US oil and exploration giant, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP), Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration, and the UK’s EnQuest are among bidders, the people were cited as saying, according to the report.

Tailwind Energy, NEO Energy, and Siccar Point Energy also submitted bids for the fields, the people were cited as saying in the news report.

(Market Chatter news is derived from conversations with market professionals globally. This information is believed to be from reliable sources but may include rumor and speculation. Accuracy is not guaranteed.)