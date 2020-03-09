Ocean Power Technologies Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
Increased Revenue Compared to Prior Year by 171% and Shipped a PB3 PowerBuoy® to Chile for Deployment
MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended January 31, 2020.
Recent Operational Highlights
Increased Revenue in the Quarter Compared to Prior Year by 171% as a result of revenue generated from the Enel Green Power (“EGP”) project in Chile.
Adriatic Sea PB3 PowerBuoy® Lease Extended – After more than a year of continuous and error-free operation in support of Eni’s goal of decarbonizing oil and gas operations using renewable technologies, the PB3 PowerBuoy® will be redeployed to provide carbon-free power to a project exploring the potential of future ecologically sustainable life-extension strategies for oil and gas platforms at the end of their productive phase.
PB3 PowerBuoy® Shipped to Chile – OPT shipped a PB3 PowerBuoy® to Chile under a pair of contracts including the company’s first product sale and the installation of a turn-key ocean-based laboratory power and communications solution. Anticipated FY2020 revenues from the project are nearly $1.8 million.
Joint Development of Groundbreaking Carbon-Free AUV Residency Solution – OPT is developing a carbon-free subsea residency solution for autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) with Modus Seabed Intervention and Saab Seaeye and jointly pursuing U.S. government development and demonstration funding.
Partnership with Asian Government Contractor – OPT has signed a letter of intent with Taiwan-based BAP Precision to provide PowerBuoy® joint surveillance solutions for government agency contract pursuits for policing territorial waters.
Sales & Business Development Leadership Additions – OPT welcomed Jeffrey Wiener as Vice President of Global Sales and Philipp Stratmann as Vice President of Global Business Development.
Safety Milestone – OPT’s ongoing commitment to fostering and maintaining a culture of safety marked more than 1000 consecutive days safe.
Management Commentary
“We delivered substantial revenue growth in the quarter as the result of our first PowerBuoy® sale, demonstrating our commitment to commercializing OPT’s unique, wave-power based renewable energy solution,” said George Kirby, OPT President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our primary focus at this time is on converting multiple groundbreaking technologies into commercial opportunities. At the same time, we continue to dedicate substantial resources to developing new applications and partnering with customers and symbiotic technology providers focused on autonomous offshore power and communications solutions.”
“We are also fostering repeat business with customers. It’s validating to work closely with a company like Eni, which is fiercely committed to decarbonizing its operations, to utilize our solutions for multiple applications,” Kirby added. “There is a real desire for carbon reducing autonomous offshore power and communications solutions and we’re really just beginning to tap into those possibilities.”
Third Quarter FY 2020 Financial Review
Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $725,000, an increase of $457,000 as compared to $268,000 for the prior-year period. The increase was attributable to revenue generated from the EGP project. Cost of revenues increased $281,000 to $681,000, as compared to $400,000 during the three months ended January 31, 2019. Cost of revenues for the three months ended January 31, 2020 included higher upfront spending and material costs on the new customer revenue-generating project with EGP. The net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $2.9 million, as compared to a net loss of $2.6 million for the prior-year period. The increase in net loss was mainly attributable to a delay in receipt of funds from the sale of net operating losses credits and was partly offset by lower spending in engineering and product development costs.
Fiscal First Nine Months 2020 Financial Review
Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $1,131,000, an increase of $691,000 as compared to $440,000 for the prior-year period. The increase was attributable to revenue generated from the EGP project. Cost of revenues increased $155,000 to $1,335,000, as compared to $1,180,000 during the nine months ended January 31, 2019. This is a result of increased costs associated with new projects, including EGP, and was offset by lower spending on both the Eni and Premier Oil projects as compared to the same period in fiscal 2019. The net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $9.1 million, compared to a net loss of $9.7 million for the prior-year period. The decrease in net loss was mainly attributable to higher revenues and decreased spending in engineering and product development costs as well as a decreased spending in selling, general and administrative costs, which were partly offset by a delay in receipt of funds from the sale of net operating losses credits.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $10.8 million as of January 31, 2020, down $6.4 million from April 30, 2019. Net cash used in operating activities during the nine months ended January 31, 2020, was $8.6 million, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to $9.9 million during the nine months ended January 31, 2019.
About Ocean Power Technologies
Headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, OPT aspires to transform the world through durable, innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions. Its PB3 PowerBuoy® solution platform provides clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. To learn more, visit www.oceanpowertechnologies.com.
Financial Tables Follow
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
January 31, 2020
April 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,877
$
16,660
Restricted cash- short-term
707
344
Accounts receivable
70
63
Contract assets
35
15
Other current assets
1,095
537
Total current assets
11,784
17,619
Property and equipment, net
536
592
Right-of-use asset, net
1,215
-
Restricted cash- long-term
221
155
Total assets
$
13,756
$
18,366
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
118
$
312
Accrued expenses
2,208
1,938
Contract liabilities
295
188
Warrant liabilities
-
6
Right-of-use liability- current
222
-
Total current liabilities
2,843
2,444
Right-of-use liability
1,139
-
Deferred rent
-
147
Total liabilities
3,982
2,591
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares,none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares,issued 8,699,319 and 5,425,517 shares, respectively
9
5
Treasury stock, at cost; 4,251 and 3,770 shares, respectively
(302
)
(301
)
Additional paid-in capital
229,167
226,026
Accumulated deficit
(218,917
)
(209,784
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(183
)
(171
)
Total stockholders' equity
9,774
15,775
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
13,756
$
18,366
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended January 31,
Nine months ended January 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
725
$
268
$
1,131
$
440
Cost of revenues
681
400
1,335
1,180
Gross profit/(loss)
44
(132
)
(204
)
(740
)
Operating expenses:
Engineering and product development costs
896
1,382
3,403
4,105
Selling, general and administrative costs
2,093
2,008
5,629
5,909
Total operating expenses
2,989
3,390
9,032
10,014
Operating loss
(2,945
)
(3,522
)
(9,236
)
(10,754
)
Gain due to the change in fair value of warrant liabilities
-
47
6
183
Interest income, net
27
2
102
23
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
(1
)
12
(5
)
(43
)
Loss before income taxes
(2,919
)
(3,461
)
(9,133
)
(10,591
)
Income tax benefit
-
850
-
850
Net loss
$
(2,919
)
$
(2,611
)
$
(9,133
)
$
(9,741
)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.46
)
$
(2.72
)
$
(1.40
)
$
(10.46
)
Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
6,318,162
959,287
6,543,500
931,052
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended January 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(9,133
)
$
(9,741
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Foreign exchange loss
5
43
Depreciation and amortization
263
135
Compensation expense related to stock option grants and restricted stock
225
200
Gain due to the change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(6
)
(183
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(7
)
105
Unbilled receivables
-
71
Contract assets
(20
)
(85
)
Other assets
19
(203
)
Accounts payable
(194
)
(116
)
Accrued expenses
257
281
Deferred rent
-
5
Deferred credit payable
-
(600
)
Unearned revenue
-
(18
)
Change in lease liability
(147
)
-
Contract liabilities
107
256
Net cash used in operating activities
(8,631
)
(9,850
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
-
(25
)
Maturities of marketable securities
-
50
Purchase of computers, equipment and furniture
(61
)
(54
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(61
)
(29
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
-
464
Proceeds from issuance of common stock- Aspire financing net of issuance costs
850
-
Proceeds from issuance of common stock- AGP At The Market offering, net of issuance costs
1,520
-
Costs associated with exercise of pre-funded warrants
(16
)
-
Payment of capital lease obligations
-
(23
)
Acquisition of treasury stock
(1
)
(1
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,353
440
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(15
)
(58
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(6,354
)
(9,497
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
17,159
12,225
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period