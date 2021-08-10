Oceaneering wins survey contract offshore Guyana

World Oil

HOUSTON – Oceaneering International has been awarded a contract from Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited to provide two surveys offshore Guyana.

The contract award covers a towed and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) geophysical survey and a shallow geotechnical survey off the coast of Guyana.

Oceaneering will use the DP-2 Cape Davis, equipped with the 3,000 m-rated OS-VI AUV, towed geophysical sensors and geotechnical sampling and testing equipment.

The surveys are scheduled to begin in Q3 2021. In addition to the geophysical and geotechnical survey, Oceaneering will also be working with RPS Group to provide Protected Species Observers (PSO) and perform an Environmental Baseline Survey (EBS) of the area.

Oceaneering has been providing related support since 2017 including ROV and subsea tooling services. As part of these services, Oceaneering is committed to growing our local Guyanese workforce as well as ensuring that all of our subcontractors are progressing their commitment to nationalization. A cornerstone of our commitment is a sustainable career development and investment program that will allow Oceaneering to offer best in class services to support the growing industry in Guyana for years to come.

Eric Smith, Director, Oceaneering Survey Services, said: “We are excited to continue to provide support for operations offshore Guyana and to have the opportunity to expand that into geophysical and geotechnical survey services.”