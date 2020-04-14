10 hours ago
EIA Drilling Productivity Report – April 2020
13 hours ago
Oceaneering Announces Format Change for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
13 hours ago
Just Energy Announces Sale of Japanese Business
14 hours ago
Matador Resources Company Announces Initial Rodney Robinson Well Results, Improves Hedging Protection and Provides Operational Update
16 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-13-2020
19 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-13-2020

Offshore Drilling Rig Repair Company Granted Franchise Tax Revenue Exclusion for Subcontractor Payments

in Press Releases   by
 April 14, 2020 - 6:17 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
Offshore Drilling Rig Repair Company Granted Franchise Tax Revenue Exclusion for Subcontractor Payments

by Jimmy Martens and Gordon Martens with Martens, Todd, Leonard & Ahlrich

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 3, 2020, the Texas Supreme Court held that an offshore rig repair company could exclude from its revenue approximately $80M in payments to subcontractors.  The Court also remanded the case to the trial court to determine whether additional costs were available as Costs of Good Sold to reduce the tax base.

Texas law provides for the exclusion of numerous types of payments from revenue, but the Texas Comptroller has consistently interpreted the provisions narrowly against businesses in order to increase taxes collected from businesses.  The Texas Supreme Court's holding reverses that course, broadening the scope of many revenue exclusions.  This holding affects payments to subcontractors working in both the oilfield services industry and in real property construction.

Gulf Copper was represented by Jimmy Martens and Danielle Ahlrich of Martens, Todd, Leonard & Ahlrich.

About Martens, Todd, Leonard & Ahlrich

Martens, Todd, Leonard & Ahlrich is a trial and appellate law firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, which handles only Texas franchise and Texas sales tax cases.  The firm's attorneys have handled cases all the way through the Texas Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court.  The firm's attorneys speak and write frequently on a variety of Texas franchise and sales tax topics, and have published articles in publications such as The Journal of State Taxation, the Texas Bar Journal, the Texas Lawyer, and the Texas Tech Administrative Law Journal.  For more information, please call (512) 542-9898 or visit http://www.textaxlaw.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/offshore-drilling-rig-repair-company-granted-franchise-tax-revenue-exclusion-for-subcontractor-payments-301039811.html

SOURCE Martens, Todd, Leonard & Ahlrich


Source: PR Newswire (April 14, 2020 - 6:17 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice