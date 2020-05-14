Oglethorpe Power First Quarter 2020 And Year-End 2019 Investor Briefing Call To Be Held May 20

TUCKER, Ga., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oglethorpe Power Corporation executive management will discuss first quarter 2020 and year end 2019 results during a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Investors, media and the public may view a live internet webcast or join via telephone.

How to Participate:

Joining Via Telephone

Domestic Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 877-930-8094

International Dial-in Number: 253-336-8058

Conference ID: 3580724

Joining Via the Internet

Please navigate to the following web address to view the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ehdi9td2

The presentation may be downloaded at the website listed above when the conference begins. Instruction on how to submit questions will be provided during the call. If you have additional questions, please contact Joe Rick, Director of Capital Markets & Investor Relations at 770-270-7240 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Shortly following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be accessible at the web address indicated above. This link will also be posted on the Investor Relations page of the company's website, www.opc.com.

About Oglethorpe Power

Oglethorpe Power Corporation is one of the nation's largest power supply cooperatives with over $13 billion in assets serving 38 electric membership corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to 4.1 million Georgia citizens. A proponent of conscientious energy development and use, OPC balances reliable and affordable energy with environmental responsibility and has an outstanding record of regulatory compliance. Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, hydroelectric, coal, and nuclear generating plants with a combined capacity of approximately 7,900 megawatts. OPC was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 member systems. It is headquartered in Tucker, Ga. For more information, visit www.opc.com.

