Oil Crash 2020: 4 Experts Weigh In on Stocks to Buy Right Now

The COVID-19 pandemic, along with Saudi Arabia and Russia's war for global market share dominance, has brought much of the oil industry to its knees. We've already seen some companies go bankrupt just a couple of months into the downturn, and more bankruptcies are on the way as the supply-and-demand imbalance gets even worse with each passing day. That makes much of the oil patch a minefield for investors to avoid.

But even within this minefield there are a core group of well-capitalized and diversified companies that have both the operations and balance sheet strength to navigate the epic downturn. Four Motley Fool energy experts contributed a top oil stock that looks worth buying now: French energy giant Total SA (NYSE: TOT), refining and midstream leader Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), dominant and well-built oil and gas giant ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), and midstream stalwart Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP). Keep reading to learn what sets these four oil stocks apart from most of the rest of the industry right now.

