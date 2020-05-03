9 hours ago
Oil glut to halve in May and shrink to 6mbpd in June: Rystad
18 hours ago
Australia’s $94m oil purchase: Deal of the century or PR stunt?
18 hours ago
Exxon reports a historic loss while Chevron deepens capex cuts
19 hours ago
Cheap oil? A pandemic? No big deal for renewable energy, experts say
19 hours ago
Breaking: New heavy-lift crane due to work at giant Scottish wind project ‘collapses’
2 days ago
EnergyNet Indigo – SCOOP / STACK Opportunity 308 Well Package (ORRI, RI and Non-Operated WI) plus Leasehold and Minerals

Oil Crash 2020: 5 Experts Share Their Best Advice for Investing in Oil Stocks Right Now

in Press Releases   by
 May 3, 2020 - 3:45 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
Oil Crash 2020: 5 Experts Share Their Best Advice for Investing in Oil Stocks Right Now

The oil industry is one of the world's biggest and most important. Nearly all global travel still depends on refined fuels, and the coronavirus pandemic has brought global transport to a halt. As a result, oil demand is down 30% and expected to remain below peak levels for many months to come. At the same time, global oil giants have been very slow to cut output, resulting in record levels of oil and refined products in storage that's only likely to keep growing. Production is expected to exceed demand for months and months. 

As a result, oil stocks have been hit harder than any other. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE) is down 42% from the 2020 high, while the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEMKT: XOP) has lost half its value. 

The oil industry has some tremendous opportunities for investors to profit, but with more tough times ahead, it's also full of risk. So what's an investor to do? We asked five veteran investors with experience following the energy industry to weigh in with their thoughts. Here's what they had to say. 

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (May 3, 2020 - 3:45 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice