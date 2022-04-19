Oil dips on demand concerns after IMF cuts growth outlook

US News

LONDON -Oil prices fell in volatile trading on Tuesday on demand concerns after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reduced its economic growth forecasts and warned of higher inflation.

Brent crude was down $3.94, or 3.4%, to $109.22 a barrel at 1338 GMT, having risen more than $1 to $114.21 earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $3.80, or 3.5%, to $104.41 after touching $108.92.

The IMF on Tuesday cut its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and warned that inflation is now a “clear and present danger” for many countries.

The bearish outlook added to price pressure from the dollar trading at a two-year high. A firmer greenback makes commodities priced in dollars more expensive for holders of other currencies, which can dampen demand. [USD/]

Concerns over demand growth were already in focus after a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday showed U.S. crude oil inventories are likely to have risen last week.

China’s economy slowed in March, worsening an outlook already weakened by COVID-19 curbs and the conflict in Ukraine.