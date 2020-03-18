19 hours ago
Enerflex Provides Capital Expenditure, Dividend, and Operational Update
19 hours ago
Capitol Report: Here are the industries that could get coronavirus aid from the U.S. government
20 hours ago
Cimarex Announces Reduction in 2020 Capital Plans
23 hours ago
Kosmos to scrap dividend, cut spending to generate cash at $35 a barrel
1 day ago
Hess Announces Significant Reduction to 2020 Capital and Exploratory Budget
1 day ago
Callon Reduces 2020 Capital Program by Over 25% and Provides Operational and Hedging Updates

Oil Falls 21% to Reach Lowest Price Since 2002

in 360 Company Releases   by
 March 18, 2020 - 2:34 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts


Oil Falls 21% to Reach Lowest Price Since 2002

The world is awash in oil, and global giants are moving ahead with plans to flood oil markets further. Major oil benchmarks are down sharply on March 18, following the weekly U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) petroleum report.

In the report, the EIA said crude oil inventories increased by 2 million barrels from last week to 453.7 million barrels. And while that's 3% below the five-year average for this time of the year, global oil products consumption is expected to fall sharply as the coronavirus pandemic sends travel and industrial activity to a grinding halt all around the world. 

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 18, 2020 - 2:34 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice