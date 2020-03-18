6 hours ago
Kosmos to scrap dividend, cut spending to generate cash at $35 a barrel
13 hours ago
Hess Announces Significant Reduction to 2020 Capital and Exploratory Budget
14 hours ago
Callon Reduces 2020 Capital Program by Over 25% and Provides Operational and Hedging Updates
14 hours ago
Concho Resources Inc. Provides Update to 2020 Capital Program
15 hours ago
BWXT-Led Team Wins Department of Defense Contract for Mobile Nuclear Reactor Design
15 hours ago
EnLink Midstream Announces 30% Reduction to 2020 Capital Expenditures and Prioritizes Financial Flexibility

Oil Falls Again on Saudi Plans to Increase Crude Exports 43%

in 360 Company Releases   by
 March 17, 2020 - 6:31 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Oil Falls Again on Saudi Plans to Increase Crude Exports 43%

Crude oil prices fell further on March 17. West Texas crude futures are on track to close down 6.6%, while the global benchmark Brent is down 4%. If current prices hold through close, this will mark the first time Brent futures finished trading below $30 per barrel in more than six years. 

Today's sell-off, the next step down in a two-month period that's seen oil prices fall almost 60% since early January, was the result of word that Saudi Arabia is planning even more aggressive actions to reestablish itself as the 800 pound gorilla in global oil. 

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 17, 2020 - 6:31 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice