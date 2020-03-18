Oil Falls Again on Saudi Plans to Increase Crude Exports 43%

Crude oil prices fell further on March 17. West Texas crude futures are on track to close down 6.6%, while the global benchmark Brent is down 4%. If current prices hold through close, this will mark the first time Brent futures finished trading below $30 per barrel in more than six years.
Today's sell-off, the next step down in a two-month period that's seen oil prices fall almost 60% since early January, was the result of word that Saudi Arabia is planning even more aggressive actions to reestablish itself as the 800 pound gorilla in global oil.
(March 17, 2020 - 6:31 PM EDT)
