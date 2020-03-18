Oil Falls Again on Saudi Plans to Increase Crude Exports 43%

Crude oil prices fell further on March 17. West Texas crude futures are on track to close down 6.6%, while the global benchmark Brent is down 4%. If current prices hold through close, this will mark the first time Brent futures finished trading below $30 per barrel in more than six years.

Today's sell-off, the next step down in a two-month period that's seen oil prices fall almost 60% since early January, was the result of word that Saudi Arabia is planning even more aggressive actions to reestablish itself as the 800 pound gorilla in global oil.

Continue reading