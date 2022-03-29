59 mins ago
Shell filed appeal against landmark Dutch climate ruling
2 hours ago
Oil sands to play biggest role in Canada’s export boost pledge
3 hours ago
Saudi energy minister says oil alliance OPEC+ will leave politics out of output decisions
4 hours ago
Oil drops $6 on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks
22 hours ago
Exxon drills dry hole in setback to Brazilian oil exploration
23 hours ago
India is snapping up cheap Russian oil, and China could be next

Oil & Gas Industry Merger & Acquisitions Deals Totaled $14.5 Billion Globally For Last Month Alone

