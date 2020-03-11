March 11, 2020 - 8:58 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Oil & Gas Industry Turbomachinery Market: Growth, Trends & Forecast, 2020-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Oil & Gas Industry Turbomachinery Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The turbomachinery market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR greater than 4% and majorly dependent on the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. The outlook for the upstream sector is expected to be positive with the rising crude oil price. The midstream sector is driven by the under construction and upcoming natural gas infrastructure, led by North America. Growth in all the sectors is expected to drive the demand for oil and gas turbomachinery market. However, the turbomachinery require high capital and has high installation as well as maintenance cost. Moreover, the functioning of the turbo-machines are often associated with the emission of green house gases which pose environmental threats. Downstream sector is expected to dominate the market in forecast period. The global refining sector is witnessing significant growth in demand, on account of increasing demand for refined products from the chemical and petrochemical industry. As a result, the demand for refined products are expected to drive the growth of the turbomachinery market in the forecast period.

Major industries as a turbomachinery manufacturer are pumping high investments in R&D of modern technology to reduce the start-up time, increase the productivity at idle speeds and enhance the sensitivity to modification in power demands for increasing the overall efficiency of the turbomachines. With the modern technologies, the turbomachinery market is expected to grow further after the forecast period.

North America holds the highest share in the oil and gas industry turbo-machinery market and is expected to lead further during the forecast period. It is followed by the Asia-Pacific and Europe respectively. Key Market Trends Downstream Sector to Dominate the Market Downstream sector have dominated the oil & gas industry turbomachinery market in recent years, and is expected to do the same in forecast period.

Increasing refined products demands in emerging markets, such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico, are expected to drive the oil & gas turbomachinery market in downstream sector. Moreover, global demand for natural gas is expected to rise because natural gas is more environment-friendly compared to other fossil fuels, such as oil, and there is a global trend toward consumption of cleaner fuel, owing to concerns about air pollution and global warming. Hence, the share of the gas in total global energy consumption is expected to grow.

Beside this, the growing population, urbanization, and industrialization in the developing countries have resulted in increasing demand for refined and petrochemical products. As a result, the focus of turbomachinery suppliers has shifted toward countries like China and India.

India's investment in refining and petrochemicals industry is expected to pave a way for the diaphragm pump market in India. Refining capacity of India grew to 22495.43 TMT in March 2019, an increase of 6.51% from March 2018. Refining capacity of China is also on the rise, with a recent contract for 1 MTA ethylene and refinery expansion project of Sinochem Quanzhou Petrochemical.

Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market in forecast period, similar to the trend witnessed in recent years. North America to Dominate the Market The North American upstream industry is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the positive outlook in the United States and Canada.

The US crude oil production doubled between 2010 and 2018, with approximately 70% of that growth coming from the Gulf Coast region. The United States Gulf Coast crude oil production grew from 5.2 million bpd in 2014 to 7.1 million bpd in 2018, driven by production in the Permian Basin in western Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

Moreover, Canada presents tremendous growth opportunity for the oil & gas turbomachinery market, as the major oil reserves, like oil sand, are open to private companies and are not controlled by national oil companies. Hence, growth in the United States and private sector investments in Canada are expected to drive the upstream oil & gas turbomachinery market in North America, during the forecast priod.

Therefore, with recent stability in oil & gas industry the investment in upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors are expected to grow in the region, leading to a growth in oil & gas industry turbomachinery market. Reasons to Purchase this report: The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format.

3 months of analyst support. Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 1.1 Scope of the Study 1.2 Market Definition 1.3 Study Assumptions 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4 MARKET OVERVIEW 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast, in USD billion, till 2025 4.3 Recent Trends and Developments 4.4 Government Policies and Regulations 4.5 Market Dynamics 4.5.1 Drivers 4.5.2 Restraints 4.6 Supply Chain Analysis 4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers 4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants 4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services 4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION 5.1 Deployment 5.1.1 Onshore 5.1.2 Offshore 5.2 Industry 5.2.1 Upstream 5.2.2 Midstream 5.2.3 Downstream 5.3 Type 5.3.1 Gas & Steam Turbine 5.3.2 Gas Compressor 5.3.3 Pump 5.3.4 Others 5.4 Geography 5.4.1 North America 5.4.2 Europe 5.4.3 Asia-Pacific 5.4.4 South America 5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements 6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players 6.3 Company Profiles 6.3.1 General Electric Company 6.3.2 Siemens AG 6.3.3 Sulzer Ltd 6.3.4 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. 6.3.5 MAN SE 6.3.6 Caterpillar Inc. 6.3.7 Elliott Group Ltd. 6.3.8 Atlas Copco AB Class A 6.3.9 Kobe Steel Ltd 6.3.10 Galileo Technologies S.A. 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hyd51 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005423/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





