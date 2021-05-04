Oil giant Saudi Aramco beats estimates with 30% hike in first-quarter profit

CNBC

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a 30% jump in net income Tuesday, in a sign of a continued recovery from the previous year’s oil market crash that saw full-year earnings for the state firm slashed in half.

In a release published Tuesday, the company said net income rose to $21.7 billion in the first three months of the year, up from $16.6 billion in the same period last year.

It beat some analysts’ estimates of $17.24 billion, despite lower oil production in February and March. The figure nears the firm’s net income level in the first quarter of 2019, which was $22.2 billion.

The company said free cash flow in the first quarter of 2021 was $18.3 billion, up from $15 billion over the same period last year.

Saudi Arabia’s behemoth oil producer also maintained its dividend, with $18.8 billion due to be paid out in both the first and second quarter.

Aramco was forced to drastically cut its capital expenditure last year as the coronavirus pandemic hammered oil prices, and it “continues to explore plans to sell vital assets to raise funds,” said Ellen Wald, president of Transversal Consulting and author of the book “Saudi, Inc.”

“It cannot be ignored that the massive dividend commitment and the need to fund the Saudi government budget are weights on the company,” Wald told CNBC on Monday. “That doesn’t mean Aramco isn’t well positioned, but no other major oil company has to deal with these burdens.”

“Aramco maintains this because it has the cheapest costs of oil production in the world, with huge oil reserves and is very well managed,” she added. “It has made the commitment to pay the dividend because the dividend is paid to the people of Saudi Arabia who own shares.”