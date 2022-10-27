Oil giant Shell reveals plans to hike dividend as quarterly profits more than double

British oil major Shell on Thursday reported that quarterly profits more than doubled from the same period last year, but lower refining and trading revenues brought an end to its run of record earnings.
Shell posted adjusted earnings of $9.45 billion for the three months through to the end of September, meeting analyst expectations of $9.5 billion according to Refinitiv. The company posted adjusted earnings of $4.1 billion over the same period a year earlier and notched a whopping $11.5 billion for the second quarter of 2022.
The oil giant said it planned to increase its dividend per share by around 15% for the fourth quarter 2022, to be paid out in March 2023. It also announced a new share buyback program, which is set to result in an additional $4 billion of distributions and is expected to be completed by its next earnings release.
Shares of Shell closed the European trading session up more than 5%.
The London-headquartered oil major reported consecutive quarters of record profits through the first six months of the year, benefitting from surging commodity prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It has coincided with calls for higher taxes on the bumper profits of Britain’s biggest oil and gas companies, particularly at a time when the country faces a deepening cost-of-living crisis.
Shell warned in an update earlier this month that lower refining and chemicals margins and weaker gas trading were likely to negatively impact third-quarter earnings.
On Thursday, the company said a recovery in global product supply had contributed to lower refining margins in the third quarter, and gas trading earnings had also fallen.
“The trading and optimisation contributions were mainly impacted by a combination of seasonality and supply constraints, coupled with substantial differences between paper and physical realisations in a volatile and dislocated market,” Shell said in its earnings release.
What about renewable investments?
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement that the firm’s “robust” results come at a time of ongoing energy market volatility.
“We continue to strengthen Shell’s portfolio through disciplined investment and transform the company for a low-carbon future. At the same time we are working closely with governments and customers to address their short and long-term energy needs,” he added.
In the first nine months of the year, Shell’s investments in its “Renewables & Energy Solutions” sector came to around $2.4 million, roughly 14% of its total cash capital expenditures of $17.5 million.
Notably, Follow This founder Mark van Baal said Shell’s renewables and energy solutions investments include natural gas, a fossil fuel.
“You can’t claim to be in transition if less than 14% of your investments is going to new, renewable energy businesses and at least 86% of your investments remain tied to old, fossil fuel businesses,” van Baal said.
“Without presenting a clear breakdown, it remains unclear how much Shell actually invests in renewable energy.”
Van Baal added, “We still don’t see Shell using this once in a lifetime opportunity to invest in diversification to ensure the long-term future of the company.”
Change in leadership
The group’s results come soon after it was announced CEO Ben van Beurden will step down at the end of the year after nearly a decade at the helm.
Wael Sawan, currently Shell’s director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions, will become its next chief executive on Jan. 1.
A dual Lebanese-Canadian national, Sawan has held roles in downstream retail and various commercial projects during his 25-year career at Shell.
“I’m looking forward to channelling the pioneering spirit and passion of our incredible people to rise to the immense challenges, and grasp the opportunities presented by the energy transition,” Sawan said in a statement on Sept. 15, adding that it was an honor to follow van Beurden’s leadership.
“We will be disciplined and value focused, as we work with our customers and partners to deliver the reliable, affordable and cleaner energy the world needs.”
Recent Company Earnings:
October 27, 2022
TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) posted a record profit for the third quarter, driven by high energy prices and soaring prices of LNG as Europe scrambles to procure gas ahead of the winter.
TotalEnergies reported on Thursday an adjusted net income of $9.9 billion for the third quarter—more than double the adjusted earnings for Q3 2021 and a record for the company.
Net income stood at $6.6 billion after taking into account a new impairment of $3.1 billion related to Russia. Despite the impairment, the net income in Q3 was still 43% higher than in the same period of 2021.
Cash flow from operations more than tripled to $17.8 billion compared to the third quarter of last year.
TotalEnergies’ Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment reported a record-setting adjusted net operating income of $3.6 billion for the third quarter, up by $1.1 billion from the second quarter, and cash flow of $2.7 billion, “driven by an average LNG selling price up more than 50% compared to the previous quarter and by the strong performance of its trading activities.”
The downstream business was also very strong, TotalEnergies said.
“Downstream benefited from strong distillate margins, generating an outstanding adjusted net operating income of $2.4 billion and a cash flow of $2.9 billion,” the supermajor noted.
Also on Thursday, Shell reported strong quarterly earnings despite weaker trading in gas compared to the records of the second quarter. Shell intends to lift its dividend and is launching a new share buyback program after reporting its second-highest quarterly earnings for Q3, second only to the record profit for the previous quarter.
Shell is the world’s top LNG trader while TotalEnergies is the second-largest, yet Shell did not benefit from the LNG import boom in Europe due to its weaker trading results.
Regardless, yet another very profitable and record-breaking quarter for Big Oil could convince EU policymakers that windfall taxes on the largest energy firms could help pay for government support to consumers’ soaring energy bills.
By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com
October 26, 2022
Hess Corporation HES has reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.89, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 28 cents per share.
Total quarterly revenues increased to $3,157 million from $1,811 million a year ago. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,939 million.
The strong quarterly results have been driven by higher realizations of commodity prices and increased hydrocarbon production.
Hess Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Hess Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Hess Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hess Corporation Quote
Exploration and Production:
For the quarter under review, the Exploration and Production business reported adjusted earnings of $626 million, improving from $149 million a year ago. The business was favored by higher realized commodity prices.
Quarterly hydrocarbon production was 368 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from 284 MBoe/d in the year-ago period, primarily due to higher production in Guyana.
Crude oil production increased from 153 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) in third-quarter 2021 to 217 MBbls/d. Natural gas liquid production totaled 60 MBbls/d, up from 47 MBbls/d in the prior-year quarter. Natural gas output was 547 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d), up from 503 Mcf/d a year ago.
Worldwide crude oil realization per barrel of $93.95 (excluding the impacts of hedging) significantly improved from $67.88 in the year-ago period. Also, worldwide natural gas prices rose to $5.85 per Mcf from the year-ago figure of $4.71. The average worldwide natural gas liquids’ selling price increased to $35.44 per barrel from $32.88 a year ago.
Total costs and expenses increased to $2,269 million for the quarter from $1,483 million a year ago.
Financials
Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,339 million for the third quarter. Hess’ capital expenditure for exploration and production activities totaled $701 million.
As of Sept 30, 2022, the company had $2,384 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its long-term debt was $8,303 million at the third-quarter end.
Guidance
For 2022, Hess has revised its net production guidance (excluding Libya) upward to 325,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the prior stated 320,000 Boe/d. For the fourth quarter, net production (excluding Libya) is projected to be 370,000 Boe/d.
The company has reiterated its capital and exploratory expenditure guidance of $2.7 billion.
Midstream:
From the midstream business, the company generated adjusted net earnings of $68 million, up from $61 million a year ago.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses for the third quarter totaled $398 million versus the year-ago level of $333 million. Marketing costs increased to $982 million from $522 million a year ago. Also, exploration expenses increased to $58 million from $36 million in the year-ago period.
October 25, 2022
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL), the world’s largest provider of fracking services, reported on Tuesday that adjusted net income for the third quarter more than doubled from the same period last year and expects drilling activity to continue rising in all markets.
Halliburton booked a net income of $544 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to the net income for the second quarter of 2022 of $109 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, and $0.26 per-share net income for the third quarter of 2021.
Revenues rose to $5.4 billion for Q3 2022, up from $5.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and much higher than the $3.86 billion revenue for the third quarter of 2021.
“Total company revenue grew 6% sequentially, as activity and pricing increased simultaneously in North America and International markets,” said Jeff Miller, Halliburton’s chairman, president, and CEO.
“I believe structural demand for more oil and gas supply will provide strong tailwinds for our business, and Halliburton is well-positioned to deliver improved profitability and increased returns for shareholders,” Miller added.
“Looking forward, we see activity increasing around the world — from the smallest to the largest countries and producers.”
Halliburton’s upbeat message to the market is similar to that of the world’s top oilfield services provider, Schlumberger, known as SLB as of yesterday.
Last week, Schlumberger reported third-quarter earnings, beating analyst estimates thanks to accelerating international drilling activity on top of already robust activity in North America.
Looking forward, Schlumberger remains upbeat on the drilling activity globally and expects “multiple years of growth,” CEO Olivier Le Peuch said on Friday.
The remaining of the top three oilfield services providers, Baker Hughes, signaled in its Q3 earnings release last week that the worst supply chain issues “should be behind us,” and that indicates that U.S. crude production could meaningfully increase in 2023.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
October 21, 2022
The world’s largest oilfield services provider Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB), reported on Friday third-quarter earnings beating analyst estimates, thanks to accelerating international drilling activity on top of already robust activity in North America.
Schlumberger reported earnings per share (EPS), excluding charges and credits, of $0.63 for the third quarter, up by 26% sequentially and 75% year on year. The earnings easily beat the analyst consensus in The Wall Street Journal of $0.55 per-share earnings.
Schlumberger’s total revenues grew by 10% from the second quarter and by 28% from Q3 2021 and stood at $7.477 billion for the third quarter of 2022. International revenue rose by 13% from Q2 2022 and by 26% from Q3 2021, while revenues in North America were flat quarter-on-quarter and up by 37% year over year.
“The second half of the year is off to a great start with strong third-quarter results that reflect the acceleration of international momentum and solid execution across our Divisions and areas,” Schlumberger’s chief executive Olivier Le Peuch said, commenting on the figures.
“Sequentially, we delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion, as the pace of growth in our international business stepped up significantly, complementing already robust levels of activity in North America,” Le Peuch added.
Looking forward, Schlumberger remains upbeat on the drilling activity globally and expects “multiple years of growth,” the executive added.
“While concerns remain over the broader economic climate, the energy industry fundamentals continue to be very constructive,” said Le Peuch.
Related: Global Oil Demand Rebounded By 2 Million Bpd In August
The need to rebuild spare capacity and an urgent need for increased investment to rebalance markets “are resulting in a supply-led upcycle, characterized by the decoupling of upstream investment from near-term demand volatility,” he noted.
“Taken together, we expect these constructive fundamentals and secular trends to support multiple years of growth.”
Earlier this week, another oilfield services provider, Baker Hughes, signaled that the worst supply chain issues “should be behind us,” as this could indicate U.S. crude production could meaningfully increase in 2023.
Halliburton, the remaining of the top three service providers and the one with the biggest exposure to North America, reports Q3 figures on October 25.
By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com
October 18, 2022
The biggest oilfield services providers are expected to report this week and analysts expect a strong set of results for the third quarter. In fact, expectations are for one of the strongest reports in years on the back of higher demand and pricing.
The three biggest oilfield services firms, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes, are set to start the oil industry’s earnings season, and analysts expect better-than-forecast profits.
Baker Hughes will report Q3 earnings on October 19, Schlumberger on October 21, and Halliburton on October 25.
“Pricing is coming through,” James West, an oilfield services analyst at Evercore ISI, told Reuters.
During the first-quarter earnings releases in April, oilfield services providers said they were confident that a prolonged upcycle would keep them very busy in coming years as the U.S. shale patch returns to growth and international drilling activity struggles to compensate for barrels likely to be lost from Russia.
Pricing power is back in the hands of the OFS crew, as exploration and production companies are looking to pump more oil and gas amid energy security concerns and a supply tightness that was already present even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, emerging tightness in the global capacity to boost supply is “extremely favorable for pricing power” of the oilfield services firms, as Olivier Le Peuch, the CEO of the world’s biggest, Schlumberger, said on the Q1 earnings call.
For Q2, Schlumberger reported a higher-than-expected profit for the second quarter as drilling activity rebounded in all markets, prompting the company to raise its 2022 revenue and earnings outlook as “the multiyear upcycle continues to gain momentum.”
“The multiyear upcycle continues to gain momentum with upstream activity and service pricing steadily increasing both internationally and in North America, resulting in a strengthened outlook for Schlumberger,” Schlumberger’s Le Peuch said in July.
Last month, Moody’s issued a bullish report for OFS, saying that “Rising demand for oilfield services (OFS) amid some growth in drilling and completion activity will continue to boost pricing power and will support material growth in earnings for OFS companies.”
By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com
August 4, 2022
ConocoPhillips on Thursday raised its shareholder payout target by 50% after the largest U.S. independent oil producer beat Wall Street’s earnings estimates on surging energy prices.
Oil and gas prices have jumped with Western sanctions on Russia throttling energy supply amid a rebound in demand. Oil is trading about 25% higher since the start of the year and natural gas demand and prices have jumped on hot weather and Russian shortages.
Conoco this year will devote $15 billion of cash from operations to shareholder returns, up from $10 billion originally set, it said, joining a parade of big energy companies using the price surge to reward investors.
The payouts are fueling criticisms from officials around the world. Lawmakers have called for windfall profit taxes on energy profits, and a top official of the United Nations yesterday called soaring oil profits “immoral.”
Chief Executive Ryan Lance in remarks to analysts on a conference call said oil and gas demand will remain strong while warning of higher volatility and costs. Expenses for materials and labor are expected to boost costs by 7% to 8% this year.
The company aims to increase its exposure to natural gas markets, pledging to invest in two liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects. Conoco is discussing a gas-supply agreement as well as an investment with a U.S. Gulf Coast LNG developer.
“We hope to be pivoting over time to even supply a lot of this gas” to the U.S. LNG project,” said CEO Lance, citing gas from its recent acquisitions in Texas.
The investments will boost future spending. Conoco faces an about $900 million tab for participation in a second LNG project, in Qatar, officials said. A bill could come later this year or early next, said Executive Vice President Nick Olds, which will add to its existing budget.
Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips said the average price received for a barrel of oil and gas rose 77% from a year earlier to $88.57. The company has not hedged any of its oil and gas sales to make the most of higher market prices, it said.
Production of 1.69 million barrels of oil and gas per day (mboed) was in line with Wall Street estimates. The company forecast the current quarter’s output would be in a range of 1.71 to 1.76 mboed.
The company’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.91 per share beat Wall Street estimates of $3.80 per share, according to Refintiv IBES data.
Publisher’s Note: SM Energy will be presenting on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference next week from August 8-10, 2022. You can still register to attend.
DENVER, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) today announced operating and financial results for the second quarter 2022 and provided certain third quarter and full year 2022 guidance.
Highlights include:
- Leverage ratio target met, net debt target fast approaching. The Company remains ahead of schedule to meet its key strategic leverage targets of 1.0 times net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDAX(1) and $1.0 billion principal amount of debt net of cash, an inflection point the Company expects to meet in the fourth quarter 2022.
- Well performance remains robust. Production in the second quarter 2022 was 13.3 MMBoe (146.6 MBoe/d) and was 46% oil. Production met the top end of guidance, supported by base well performance in both the Midland Basin and South Texas that met the high end of expectations. As a result of strong well performance, the Company is increasing production guidance for 2022 to 54-55 MMBoe, or 148-151 MBoe/d, up 4% at the mid-point.
- Bottom line profitability. Net income in the second quarter 2022 was $323.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted common share, and Adjusted net income(1) was $2.19 per diluted common share.
- Cash flow generation at record high. For the second quarter 2022, net cash provided by operating activities of $542.6 million before net change in working capital of $(28.2) million totaled $514.4 million.(1) Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $559.7 million, a one-quarter record high for the Company, and free cash flow(1) was $276.6 million. For the first half of 2022, net cash provided by operating activities of $884.7 million before net change in working capital of $109.7 million totaled $994.4 million, and free cash flow(1) was $590.9 million.
- Senior secured revolving credit facility increased and extended. The initial borrowing base is increased to $2.5 billion and lender commitments increased to $1.25 billion. The term is five years, subject to certain early maturity events, as discussed in the Company’s second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q.
- Bolstering methane detection with new technology. Following a successful pilot program, in the third quarter 2022 the Company plans to initiate a methane detection program using aerial-based LiDAR technology with baseline flyovers covering 100% of the Company’s operated production facilities. The technology is expected to provide the ability to pinpoint the emissions sources, which enables improved response times.
President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: “We enjoyed a successful first half of 2022 by executing on our core strategic objectives. Our leverage ratio(1) is now at 0.7 times and we have reduced the principal amounts of outstanding debt by $551.4 million, funded with $590.9 million in free cash flow(1) generated in the first half of 2022. We expect to reduce net debt(1) to around $1.0 billion in the coming months, and we look forward to the next phase of shareholder value creation.
“Operational results continue to meet or exceed the high end of expectations, supported by strong well performance in both the Midland Basin and South Texas. Higher than expected production and continued strength in commodity prices are significantly boosting cash flows, resulting in a lower than expected reinvestment rate(1) for the year of approximately 45%, despite the effects of inflation.”
|
SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
|
PRODUCTION BY OPERATING AREA
|
Midland Basin
|
South Texas
|
Total
|
Oil (MBbl / MBbl/d)
|
4,908 / 53.9
|
1,231 / 13.5
|
6,140 / 67.5
|
Natural Gas (MMcf / MMcf/d)
|
15,973 / 175.5
|
15,544 / 170.8
|
31,517 / 346.3
|
NGLs (MBbl / MBbl/d)
|
4 / –
|
1,945 / 21.4
|
1,949 / 21.4
|
Total (MBoe / MBoe/d)
|
7,575 / 83.2
|
5,767 / 63.4
|
13,342 / 146.6
|
Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.
- Production volumes are approximately 57% from the Midland Basin and 43% from South Texas and were approximately 46% oil, 39% natural gas, and 15% NGLs.
- Second quarter production volumes of 13.3 MMBoe (146.6 MBoe/d) were up 7% compared with the same period in 2021 and down 3% sequentially. Second quarter 2022 volumes reflect strong base production performance as a result of the larger stimulation design employed in certain Midland Basin wells as well as from South Texas. Sequentially, production decreased from both South Texas and the Midland Basin, in accordance with expectations that reflect the planned timing of completions over the past year in each region.
|
REALIZED PRICES BY OPERATING AREA
|
Midland Basin
|
South Texas
|
Total
(Pre/Post-hedge)(1)
|
Oil ($/Bbl)
|
$108.99
|
$107.28
|
$108.64 / $79.45
|
Natural Gas ($/Mcf)
|
$8.61
|
$6.68
|
$7.66 / $5.96
|
NGLs ($/Bbl)
|
nm
|
$42.11
|
$42.08 / $37.96
|
Per Boe
|
$88.80
|
$55.10
|
$74.23 / $56.20
|
Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.
In the second quarter, the average realized price before the effect of hedges was $74.23 per Boe and the average realized price after the effect of hedges (post-hedge) was $56.20 per Boe.(1)
- Benchmark pricing for the quarter included NYMEX WTI at $108.41/Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at $7.17/MMBtu and Hart Composite NGLs at $50.05/Bbl.
- The effect of commodity derivative settlements for the second quarter was a loss of $18.03 per Boe, or $240.6 million.
For additional operating metrics and regional detail, please see the Financial Highlights section below and the accompanying slide deck.
NET INCOME (LOSS), NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Second quarter 2022 net income was $323.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $223.0 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021. The current year period included a 76% increase in total oil, gas, and NGL production revenue and other income due to a 7% increase in production and a 64% increase in the average commodity price per Boe compared with the same period in 2021. This increase is partially offset by a derivative settlement loss of $240.6 million in the current year period versus a derivative settlement loss of $158.8 million in the prior year period and a recorded $67.2 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption in June 2022 of the 10% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. The current year period also benefited from a 30% decline in DD&A per Boe. For the first six months of 2022, net income was $372.2 million, or $3.00 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $474.3 million, or $4.07 per diluted common share, in the same period in 2021.
Second quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $542.6 million before net change in working capital of $(28.2) million totaled $514.4 million,(1) which was up $300.5 million, or 140%, from the same period in 2021 with net cash provided by operating activities of $296.4 million before net change in working capital of $(82.5) million totaling $213.9 million.(1) For the first six months of 2022, net cash provided by operating activities of $884.7 million before net change in working capital of $109.7 million totaled $994.4 million, which was up $623.5 million from the same period in 2021. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital for both the second quarter and first six months of 2022 compared with the same periods in 2021 was primarily due to the increases in both production volumes and realized prices after the effect of hedges.
ADJUSTED EBITDAX,(1) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS),(1) AND NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDAX(1)
Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $559.7 million, up $302.8 million, or 118%, from $256.9 million for the same period in 2021. For the first six months of 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $1.1 billion compared with $471.9 million in the same period in 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was due to the increases in both production volumes and realized prices after the effect of hedges.
Second quarter 2022 Adjusted net income(1) was $272.8 million, or $2.19 per diluted common share, which compares with Adjusted net income(1) of $1.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021. For the first six months of 2022, Adjusted net income was $518.8 million, or $4.17 per diluted common share, compared with an Adjusted net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021.
At June 30, 2022, Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was 0.72 times.
FINANCIAL POSITION, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
On June 30, 2022, the outstanding principal amount of the Company’s long-term debt was $1.59 billion with zero drawn on the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility, and cash and cash equivalents of $267.1 million. Net debt(1) was $1.32 billion.
On August 2, 2022, the Company and its lenders entered into a Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (“New Credit Agreement”). The New Credit Agreement provides for a senior secured revolving credit facility with an increased initial borrowing base of $2.5 billion and initial aggregate lender commitments totaling $1.25 billion. The maturity date is August 2, 2027 (absent certain early maturity events, as described in the Company’s second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q and the credit agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1), and customary covenants include, but are not limited to, a maximum total funded debt to 12-month trailing adjusted EBITDAX ratio of 3.50 to 1.00 and a minimum adjusted current ratio of 1.00 to 1.00. See the Company’s second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q for additional detail.
Second quarter 2022 capital expenditures of $215.6 million adjusted for increased capital accruals of $22.2 million were $237.8 million.(1) During the second quarter 2022, the Company drilled 23 net wells, of which 10 were in South Texas and 13 were in the Midland Basin, and added 9 net flowing completions, of which 2 were in South Texas and 7 were in the Midland Basin. The Company projected 20 flowing completions in the second quarter and, while all wells were fracture stimulated, drill out operations on certain wells took longer than anticipated, pushing 11 flowing completions into early July.
COMMODITY DERIVATIVES
As entered into as of July 27, 2022, commodity derivative positions for the second half of 2022 include:
- Oil – Approximately 48% of expected oil production is hedged to WTI at an average price of $55.29/Bbl (weighted-average of collar ceilings and swaps).
- Oil, Midland Basin differential – Approximately 4,900 MBbls are hedged to the local price point at a positive $1.15/Bbl basis.
- Natural gas – Approximately 45% of expected natural gas production is hedged. 13,916 BBtu is hedged to HSC at an average price of $2.42/MMBtu, and 6,152 BBtu is hedged to WAHA at an average price of $2.21/MMBtu.
- NGL hedges are by individual product and include propane swaps and collars.
The Company expects to hedge less than 30% of 2023 production.
A detailed schedule of these and other derivative positions are provided in the 2Q22 accompanying slide deck.
2022 OPERATING PLAN AND GUIDANCE
The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP capital expenditures because components of the calculation are inherently unpredictable, such as changes to, and timing of, capital accruals. The inability to project certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the accuracy of a reconciliation.
GUIDANCE FULL YEAR 2022:
- Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals): $870-900 million. The increase incorporates higher than expected inflation and the decision to retain current rig and pressure pumping crews through the end of the year to better ensure continuous and efficient operations in a supply-constrained environment. The Company expects to drill 98 net wells and complete 81 net wells in 2022, or with 52 net wells drilled and 54 net wells completed in the second half of the year, an increase of 6 and 3, respectively, from the February guidance.
- Production: 54-55 MMBoe or 148-151 MBoe/d. This represents a 4% increase at the mid-point and is a result of well performance exceeding original expectations in both the Midland Basin and South Texas. Full year production is expected to be 46%-47% oil.
- Production costs:
- LOE: $4.75-$4.90/Boe. The increase reflects increasing costs for labor, fuel and power in the second half of the year.
- Transportation: Unchanged at ~$3.00/Boe. This reflects higher South Texas volumes and the increased cost of fuel gas in the second half of the year.
- Production and ad valorem taxes $3.75-$3.90/Boe, increased due to higher commodity prices.
- DD&A: ~$11.50/Boe
- Exploration expense: ~$50 million
- G&A: Unchanged at ~$110 million
GUIDANCE THIRD QUARTER 2022:
- Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals): $250-270 million. In the third quarter 2022, the Company expects to drill 24 net wells, of which 11 are planned for South Texas and 13 are planned for the Midland Basin, and turn-in-line 35 net wells, of which 21 are planned for South Texas and 14 are planned for the Midland Basin.
- Production: 13.2-13.6 MMBoe, or 143-148 MBoe/d, at approximately 46% oil.
UPCOMING EVENTS
EARNINGS Q&A WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
August 4, 2022 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the second quarter 2022 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company’s website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. To join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.
- Live Conference Call Registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/pAjDSntN
- Replay (conference ID 11299) – Domestic toll free/International: 800-770-2030/647-362-9199
The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until August 18, 2022.
CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION
- August 8, 2022 – EnerCom Denver – The Energy Conference – President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will present at 2:20 pm Mountain time/4:20 pm Eastern time. The event will be webcast, accessible from the Company’s website, and available for replay for a limited period. The Company will post an investor presentation to its website the morning of the event.
- September 8, 2022 – Inaugural Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference – Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 2:30 pm Central time/3:30 pm Eastern time. The event will be webcast, accessible from the Company’s website, and available for replay for a limited period. The Company will post an investor presentation to its website the morning of the event.
DISCLOSURES
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “generate,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, projections for the full year and third quarter 2022, including guidance for capital expenditures, production, production costs, DD&A, exploration expense, G&A, reinvestment rate, the percent of future production to be hedged, and the number of wells the Company plans to drill and complete in 2022. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause SM Energy’s actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Future results may be impacted by the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of SM Energy’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q and the 2021 Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this release. Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so, except as required by securities laws.
FOOTNOTE 1
Indicates a non-GAAP measure. Please refer below to the section “Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company” in Financials Highlights for additional information.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.
SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS
Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507
|
SM ENERGY COMPANY
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|
June 30, 2022
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
2022
|
2021
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 267,089
|
$ 332,716
|
Accounts receivable
|
333,944
|
247,201
|
Derivative assets
|
18,308
|
24,095
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
13,792
|
9,175
|
Total current assets
|
633,133
|
613,187
|
Property and equipment (successful efforts method):
|
Proved oil and gas properties
|
9,694,929
|
9,397,407
|
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization
|
(5,944,409)
|
(5,634,961)
|
Unproved oil and gas properties
|
577,854
|
629,098
|
Wells in progress
|
290,407
|
148,394
|
Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $62,203 and $62,359, respectively
|
33,199
|
36,060
|
Total property and equipment, net
|
4,651,980
|
4,575,998
|
Noncurrent assets:
|
Derivative assets
|
8,236
|
239
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
45,775
|
44,553
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
54,011
|
44,792
|
Total assets
|
$ 5,339,124
|
$ 5,233,977
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$ 583,236
|
$ 563,306
|
Derivative liabilities
|
425,041
|
319,506
|
Other current liabilities
|
5,476
|
6,515
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,013,753
|
889,327
|
Noncurrent liabilities:
|
Revolving credit facility
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Notes, net
|
1,570,648
|
2,081,164
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
100,296
|
97,324
|
Deferred income taxes
|
102,371
|
9,769
|
Derivative liabilities
|
36,347
|
25,696
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
70,809
|
67,566
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
1,880,471
|
2,281,519
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value – authorized: 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 121,959,282 and 121,862,248 shares, respectively
|
1,220
|
1,219
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,850,601
|
1,840,228
|
Retained earnings
|
605,564
|
234,533
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(12,485)
|
(12,849)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
2,444,900
|
2,063,131
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$ 5,339,124
|
$ 5,233,977
|
SM ENERGY COMPANY
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|
June 30, 2022
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Operating revenues and other income:
|
Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue
|
$ 990,377
|
$ 562,569
|
$ 1,849,098
|
$ 985,734
|
Other operating income
|
1,725
|
1,280
|
2,780
|
21,961
|
Total operating revenues and other income
|
992,102
|
563,849
|
1,851,878
|
1,007,695
|
Operating expenses:
|
Oil, gas, and NGL production expense
|
165,593
|
125,456
|
310,284
|
226,386
|
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion
|
154,823
|
204,714
|
314,304
|
371,674
|
Exploration (1)
|
20,868
|
8,714
|
29,914
|
18,037
|
Impairment
|
4,389
|
8,750
|
5,389
|
17,500
|
General and administrative (1)
|
28,291
|
24,639
|
53,287
|
49,353
|
Net derivative loss (2)
|
104,236
|
370,348
|
522,757
|
715,037
|
Other operating expense, net
|
1,096
|
1,852
|
1,401
|
1,253
|
Total operating expenses
|
479,296
|
744,473
|
1,237,336
|
1,399,240
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
512,806
|
(180,624)
|
614,542
|
(391,545)
|
Interest expense
|
(35,496)
|
(39,536)
|
(74,883)
|
(79,407)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
(67,226)
|
(2,144)
|
(67,605)
|
(2,144)
|
Other non-operating income (expense), net
|
112
|
(853)
|
(233)
|
(1,224)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
410,196
|
(223,157)
|
471,821
|
(474,320)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(86,711)
|
162
|
(99,572)
|
56
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 323,485
|
$ (222,995)
|
$ 372,249
|
$ (474,264)
|
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
121,910
|
118,357
|
121,909
|
116,568
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
124,343
|
118,357
|
124,267
|
116,568
|
Basic net income (loss) per common share
|
$ 2.65
|
$ (1.88)
|
$ 3.05
|
$ (4.07)
|
Diluted net income (loss) per common share
|
$ 2.60
|
$ (1.88)
|
$ 3.00
|
$ (4.07)
|
Dividends per common share
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.01
|
(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in:
|
Exploration expense
|
$ 974
|
$ 812
|
$ 1,965
|
$ 2,096
|
General and administrative expense
|
3,505
|
3,144
|
6,788
|
7,597
|
Total non-cash stock-based compensation
|
$ 4,479
|
$ 3,956
|
$ 8,753
|
$ 9,693
|
(2) The net derivative loss line item consists of the following:
|
Derivative settlement loss
|
$ 240,598
|
$ 158,822
|
$ 408,781
|
$ 266,707
|
(Gain) loss on fair value changes
|
(136,362)
|
211,526
|
113,976
|
448,330
|
Total net derivative loss
|
$ 104,236
|
$ 370,348
|
$ 522,757
|
$ 715,037
|
SM ENERGY COMPANY
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|
June 30, 2022
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
|
(in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)
|
Additional
|
Retained
|
Accumulated
|
Total
|
Common Stock
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Balances, December 31, 2021
|
121,862,248
|
$ 1,219
|
$ 1,840,228
|
$ 234,533
|
$ (12,849)
|
$ 2,063,131
|
Net income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
48,764
|
—
|
48,764
|
Other comprehensive income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
182
|
182
|
Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,218)
|
—
|
(1,218)
|
Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings
|
1,929
|
—
|
(24)
|
—
|
—
|
(24)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
—
|
—
|
4,274
|
—
|
—
|
4,274
|
Balances, March 31, 2022
|
121,864,177
|
$ 1,219
|
$ 1,844,478
|
$ 282,079
|
$ (12,667)
|
$ 2,115,109
|
Net income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
323,485
|
—
|
323,485
|
Other comprehensive income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
182
|
182
|
Issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
65,634
|
1
|
1,644
|
—
|
—
|
1,645
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
29,471
|
—
|
4,479
|
—
|
—
|
4,479
|
Balances, June 30, 2022
|
121,959,282
|
$ 1,220
|
$ 1,850,601
|
$ 605,564
|
$ (12,485)
|
$ 2,444,900
|
Additional
|
Accumulated
|
Total
|
Common Stock
|
Retained
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
Balances, December 31, 2020
|
114,742,304
|
$ 1,147
|
$ 1,827,914
|
$ 200,697
|
$ (13,598)
|
$ 2,016,160
|
Net loss
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(251,269)
|
—
|
(251,269)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
191
|
191
|
Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,147)
|
—
|
(1,147)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
—
|
—
|
5,737
|
—
|
—
|
5,737
|
Balances, March 31, 2021
|
114,742,304
|
$ 1,147
|
$ 1,833,651
|
$ (51,719)
|
$ (13,407)
|
$ 1,769,672
|
Net loss
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(222,995)
|
—
|
(222,995)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
592
|
592
|
Cash dividends, $0.01 per share
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(31)
|
—
|
(31)
|
Issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
252,665
|
3
|
1,312
|
—
|
—
|
1,315
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
57,795
|
1
|
3,955
|
—
|
—
|
3,956
|
Issuance of common stock through cashless exercise of Warrants
|
5,918,089
|
59
|
(59)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Balances, June 30, 2021
|
120,970,853
|
$ 1,210
|
$ 1,838,859
|
$ (274,745)
|
$ (12,815)
|
$ 1,552,509
|
SM ENERGY COMPANY
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|
June 30, 2022
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 323,485
|
$ (222,995)
|
$ 372,249
|
$ (474,264)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion
|
154,823
|
204,714
|
314,304
|
371,674
|
Impairment
|
4,389
|
8,750
|
5,389
|
17,500
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
4,479
|
3,956
|
8,753
|
9,693
|
Net derivative loss
|
104,236
|
370,348
|
522,757
|
715,037
|
Derivative settlement loss
|
(240,598)
|
(158,822)
|
(408,781)
|
(266,707)
|
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
|
3,597
|
4,722
|
7,607
|
9,445
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
67,226
|
2,144
|
67,605
|
2,144
|
Deferred income taxes
|
81,000
|
(162)
|
92,948
|
(214)
|
Other, net
|
11,718
|
1,215
|
11,578
|
(13,377)
|
Net change in working capital
|
28,214
|
82,529
|
(109,748)
|
31,092
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
542,569
|
296,399
|
884,661
|
402,023
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(215,618)
|
(222,614)
|
(365,745)
|
(370,177)
|
Other, net
|
—
|
292
|
—
|
221
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(215,618)
|
(222,322)
|
(365,745)
|
(369,956)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|
—
|
504,000
|
—
|
944,000
|
Repayment of revolving credit facility
|
—
|
(586,500)
|
—
|
(984,500)
|
Net proceeds from Senior Notes
|
—
|
393,583
|
—
|
393,583
|
Cash paid to repurchase Senior Notes
|
(480,176)
|
(385,296)
|
(584,946)
|
(385,296)
|
Net proceeds from sale of common stock
|
1,645
|
1,315
|
1,645
|
1,315
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,218)
|
(1,178)
|
(1,218)
|
(1,178)
|
Other, net
|
—
|
(1)
|
(24)
|
(1)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(479,749)
|
(74,077)
|
(584,543)
|
(32,077)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(152,798)
|
—
|
(65,627)
|
(10)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
419,887
|
—
|
332,716
|
10
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 267,089
|
$ —
|
$ 267,089
|
$ —
|
SM ENERGY COMPANY
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|
June 30, 2022
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)
|
(in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Supplemental schedule of additional cash flow information:
|
Operating activities:
|
Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest
|
$ (26,671)
|
$ (21,415)
|
$ (90,875)
|
$ (74,864)
|
Investing activities:
|
Increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other
|
$ 22,153
|
$ (8,422)
|
$ 37,780
|
$ 28,987
|
Other information:
|
Net cash paid for income taxes
|
$ (10,452)
|
$ (1,247)
|
$ (10,502)
|
$ (621)
DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AS CALCULATED BY THE COMPANY
To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures, which are used by management and the investment community to assess the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows, as well as compare performance from period to period and across the Company’s peer group. The Company believes these metrics and performance measures are widely used by the investment community, including investors, research analysts and others, to evaluate and compare investments among upstream oil and gas companies in making investment decisions or recommendations. These measures, as presented, may have differing calculations among companies and investment professionals and may not be directly comparable to the same measures provided by others. A non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure or any other measure of a company’s financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Adjusted EBITDAX : Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, amortization and asset retirement obligation liability accretion expense, exploration expense, property abandonment and impairment expense, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, derivative gains and losses net of settlements, gains and losses on divestitures, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and certain other items. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDAX provides useful information for internal analysis and for investors and analysts, as a performance and liquidity measure, to evaluate the Company’s ability to internally generate funds for exploration, development, acquisitions, and to service debt. The Company is also subject to financial covenants under the Company’s Credit Agreement and New Credit Agreement, a material source of liquidity for the Company, based on Adjusted EBITDAX ratios. Please reference the Company’s 2021 Form 10-K and second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q for discussion of the Credit Agreement and New Credit Agreement and its covenants.
Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share : Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. These items include non-cash and other adjustments, such as derivative gains and losses net of settlements, impairments, net (gain) loss on divestiture activity, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and accruals for non-recurring matters. The Company uses these measures to evaluate the comparability of the Company’s ongoing operational results and trends and believes these measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s fundamental business on a recurring basis.
Net debt : Net debt is calculated as the total principal amount of outstanding senior secured notes and senior unsecured notes plus amounts drawn on the revolving credit facility less cash and cash equivalents (also referred to as total funded debt). The Company uses net debt as a measure of financial position and believes this measure provides useful additional information to investors to evaluate the Company’s capital structure and financial leverage.
Free cash flow : Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital less capital expenditures before increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other. The Company uses this measure as representative of the cash from operations, in excess of capital expenditures that provides liquidity to fund non-discretionary obligations such as debt reduction, returning cash to shareholders or expanding the business.
- Forward-looking free cash flow: Guidance or projected measures are not reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure because components of the GAAP calculation are inherently difficult to project. Specifically, the timing of cash receipts and disbursements could not be projected with accuracy.
Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX : Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as Net Debt (defined above) divided by Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above) for the trailing twelve-month period (also referred to as leverage ratio). A variation of this calculation is a financial covenant under the Company’s Credit Agreement. The Company and the investment community may use this measure in understanding the Company’s ability to service its debt and identify trends in its leverage position. The Company reconciles the two non-GAAP measure components of this calculation.
- Forward-looking Net-debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX: Guidance or projected measures are not reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure because components of the GAAP calculation are inherently difficult to project. Specifically, non-cash components of earnings such as derivative gains and losses, gains and losses on divestitures, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt and unknown future events could not be projected with accuracy.
Adjusted operating margin : Adjusted operating margin is calculated as oil, gas, and NGL production revenues (before the effects of commodity derivative settlements), less operating expenses (specifically, LOE, transportation, production taxes, ad valorem taxes, and G&A). This calculation, when shown before the effect of derivative settlements, excludes derivative settlements, exploration expense, and DD&A and is reflected on a per BOE basis using net equivalent production for the period represented. This measure includes non-cash items in G&A, specifically stock compensation expense. The Company believes this metric provides management and the investment community with an understanding of the Company’s recurring operating margin before DD&A, which is helpful to compare period-to-period and across peers.
Post-hedge: Post-hedge is calculated as the average realized price after the effects of commodity derivative settlements. The Company believes this metric is useful to management and the investment community to understand the impacts of commodity derivative settlements on average price realized.
Reinvestment rate : Reinvestment rate is calculated as capital expenditures before increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other divided by net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital. The Company believes this metric is useful to management and the investment community to understand the Company’s ability to generate sustainable profitability and may be used to compare over periods of time across industry peers.
- Forward-looking Reinvestment rate: Guidance or projected measures are not reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure because components of the GAAP calculation are inherently difficult to project. Specifically, changes to current assets and liabilities, the timing of change in capital accruals, and unknown future events. The inability to project certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the accuracy of a reconciliation.
|
SM ENERGY COMPANY
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|
June 30, 2022
|
Production Data
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Percent Change
|
For the Six Months
|
Percent Change Between Periods
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
2Q22 &
|
2Q22 &
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Realized sales price (before the effect of derivative settlements):
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
$ 108.64
|
$ 94.03
|
$ 65.34
|
16 %
|
66 %
|
$ 101.15
|
$ 61.30
|
65 %
|
Gas (per Mcf)
|
$ 7.66
|
$ 5.42
|
$ 3.34
|
41 %
|
129 %
|
$ 6.54
|
$ 3.71
|
76 %
|
NGLs (per Bbl)
|
$ 42.08
|
$ 38.56
|
$ 28.41
|
9 %
|
48 %
|
$ 40.25
|
$ 27.77
|
45 %
|
Equivalent (per Boe)
|
$ 74.23
|
$ 62.25
|
$ 45.28
|
19 %
|
64 %
|
$ 68.14
|
$ 43.87
|
55 %
|
Realized sales price (including the effect of derivative settlements):
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
$ 79.45
|
$ 74.03
|
$ 45.23
|
7 %
|
76 %
|
$ 76.67
|
$ 45.55
|
68 %
|
Gas (per Mcf)
|
$ 5.96
|
$ 4.56
|
$ 2.87
|
31 %
|
108 %
|
$ 5.26
|
$ 2.61
|
102 %
|
NGLs (per Bbl)
|
$ 37.96
|
$ 32.89
|
$ 19.19
|
15 %
|
98 %
|
$ 35.32
|
$ 17.86
|
98 %
|
Equivalent (per Boe)
|
$ 56.20
|
$ 50.06
|
$ 32.50
|
12 %
|
73 %
|
$ 53.08
|
$ 32.00
|
66 %
|
Net production volumes: (1)
|
Oil (MMBbl)
|
6.1
|
6.5
|
6.7
|
(5) %
|
(8) %
|
12.6
|
12.1
|
4 %
|
Gas (Bcf)
|
31.5
|
31.4
|
26.5
|
1 %
|
19 %
|
62.9
|
48.0
|
31 %
|
NGLs (MMBbl)
|
1.9
|
2.1
|
1.3
|
(8) %
|
46 %
|
4.1
|
2.4
|
72 %
|
Equivalent (MMBoe)
|
13.3
|
13.8
|
12.4
|
(3) %
|
7 %
|
27.1
|
22.5
|
21 %
|
Average net daily production: (1)
|
Oil (MBbls per day)
|
67.5
|
71.8
|
73.4
|
(6) %
|
(8) %
|
69.6
|
66.9
|
4 %
|
Gas (MMcf per day)
|
346.3
|
348.4
|
290.9
|
(1) %
|
19 %
|
347.4
|
265.3
|
31 %
|
NGLs (MBbls per day)
|
21.4
|
23.4
|
14.6
|
(9) %
|
46 %
|
22.4
|
13.1
|
72 %
|
Equivalent (MBoe per day)
|
146.6
|
153.3
|
136.5
|
(4) %
|
7 %
|
149.9
|
124.2
|
21 %
|
Per Boe data:
|
Realized price (before the effect of derivative settlements)
|
$ 74.23
|
$ 62.25
|
$ 45.28
|
19 %
|
64 %
|
$ 68.14
|
$ 43.87
|
55 %
|
Lease operating expense
|
5.11
|
4.25
|
4.62
|
20 %
|
11 %
|
4.67
|
4.63
|
1 %
|
Transportation costs
|
2.87
|
2.74
|
3.01
|
5 %
|
(5) %
|
2.80
|
2.98
|
(6) %
|
Production taxes
|
3.75
|
2.93
|
2.03
|
28 %
|
85 %
|
3.33
|
1.99
|
67 %
|
Ad valorem tax expense
|
0.69
|
0.58
|
0.45
|
19 %
|
53 %
|
0.63
|
0.48
|
31 %
|
General and administrative (2)
|
2.12
|
1.81
|
1.98
|
17 %
|
7 %
|
1.96
|
2.20
|
(11) %
|
Adjusted operating margin (before the effect of derivative settlements) (1)(3)
|
$ 59.70
|
$ 49.94
|
$ 33.20
|
20 %
|
80 %
|
$ 54.74
|
$ 31.59
|
73 %
|
Derivative settlement loss
|
(18.03)
|
(12.19)
|
(12.78)
|
(48) %
|
41 %
|
(15.06)
|
(11.87)
|
(27) %
|
Adjusted operating margin (including the effect of derivative settlements) (3)
|
$ 41.67
|
$ 37.75
|
$ 20.42
|
10 %
|
104 %
|
$ 39.68
|
$ 19.73
|
101 %
|
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion
|
$ 11.60
|
$ 11.56
|
$ 16.48
|
— %
|
(30) %
|
$ 11.58
|
$ 16.54
|
(30) %
|
(1)
|
Amounts and percentage changes may not calculate due to rounding.
|
(2)
|
Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.26, $0.24, and $0.25 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, and $0.25 and $0.34 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
|
(3)
|
See “Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company” above.
|
SM ENERGY COMPANY
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|
June 30, 2022
|
Adjusted EBITDAX Reconciliation (1)
|
(in thousands)
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP)
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
Trailing Twelve
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
$ 323,485
|
$ (222,995)
|
$ 372,249
|
$ (474,264)
|
$ 882,742
|
Interest expense
|
35,496
|
39,536
|
74,883
|
79,407
|
155,829
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
86,711
|
(162)
|
99,572
|
(56)
|
109,566
|
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion
|
154,823
|
204,714
|
314,304
|
371,674
|
717,016
|
Exploration (2)
|
19,894
|
7,902
|
27,949
|
15,941
|
47,354
|
Impairment
|
4,389
|
8,750
|
5,389
|
17,500
|
22,889
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
4,479
|
3,956
|
8,753
|
9,693
|
17,879
|
Net derivative loss
|
104,236
|
370,348
|
522,757
|
715,037
|
709,379
|
Derivative settlement loss
|
(240,598)
|
(158,822)
|
(408,781)
|
(266,707)
|
(891,032)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
67,226
|
2,144
|
67,605
|
2,144
|
67,600
|
Other, net
|
(426)
|
1,512
|
(401)
|
1,502
|
(1,396)
|
Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP)
|
$ 559,715
|
$ 256,883
|
$ 1,084,279
|
$ 471,871
|
$ 1,837,826
|
Interest expense
|
(35,496)
|
(39,536)
|
(74,883)
|
(79,407)
|
(155,829)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(86,711)
|
162
|
(99,572)
|
56
|
(109,566)
|
Exploration (2)(3)
|
(7,911)
|
(7,902)
|
(15,966)
|
(15,941)
|
(35,371)
|
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
|
3,597
|
4,722
|
7,607
|
9,445
|
15,437
|
Deferred income taxes
|
81,000
|
(162)
|
92,948
|
(214)
|
102,727
|
Other, net
|
161
|
(297)
|
(4)
|
(14,879)
|
10,615
|
Net change in working capital
|
28,214
|
82,529
|
(109,748)
|
31,092
|
(23,429)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|
$ 542,569
|
$ 296,399
|
$ 884,661
|
$ 402,023
|
$ 1,642,410
|
(1)
|
See “Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company” above.
|
(2)
|
Stock-based compensation expense is a component of the exploration expense and general and administrative expense line items on the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Therefore, the exploration line items shown in the reconciliation above will vary from the amount shown on the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the component of stock-based compensation expense recorded to exploration expense.
|
(3)
|
Amount is net of certain capital expenditures related to unsuccessful exploration efforts outside of our core areas of operations.
|
SM ENERGY COMPANY
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|
June 30, 2022
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (1)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP):
|
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
$ 323,485
|
$ (222,995)
|
$ 372,249
|
$ (474,264)
|
Net derivative loss
|
104,236
|
370,348
|
522,757
|
715,037
|
Derivative settlement loss
|
(240,598)
|
(158,822)
|
(408,781)
|
(266,707)
|
Impairment
|
4,389
|
8,750
|
5,389
|
17,500
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
67,226
|
2,144
|
67,605
|
2,144
|
Other, net
|
69
|
1,566
|
133
|
1,583
|
Tax effect of adjustments (2)
|
14,035
|
(48,605)
|
(40,601)
|
(101,894)
|
Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
|
—
|
48,605
|
—
|
101,894
|
Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 272,842
|
$ 991
|
$ 518,751
|
$ (4,707)
|
Diluted net income (loss) per common share (GAAP)
|
$ 2.60
|
$ (1.88)
|
$ 3.00
|
$ (4.07)
|
Net derivative loss
|
0.84
|
3.13
|
4.21
|
6.13
|
Derivative settlement loss
|
(1.93)
|
(1.34)
|
(3.29)
|
(2.29)
|
Impairment
|
0.04
|
0.07
|
0.04
|
0.15
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
0.54
|
0.02
|
0.54
|
0.02
|
Other, net
|
(0.01)
|
0.01
|
—
|
0.02
|
Tax effect of adjustments (2)
|
0.11
|
(0.41)
|
(0.33)
|
(0.87)
|
Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
|
—
|
0.41
|
—
|
0.87
|
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 2.19
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 4.17
|
$ (0.04)
|
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
121,910
|
118,357
|
121,909
|
116,568
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
124,343
|
118,357
|
124,267
|
116,568
|
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.
|
(1)
|
See “Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company” above.
|
(2)
|
The tax effect of adjustments for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, was calculated using a tax rate of 21.7%. This rate approximates the Company’s statutory tax rate for the respective periods, as adjusted for ordinary permanent differences.
|
SM ENERGY COMPANY
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
June 30, 2022
|
Adjusted Operating Margin Reconciliation (1)
|
Reconciliation of oil, gas, and NGL production revenue (GAAP) and income (loss) from operations (GAAP) to adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP):
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(in thousands)
|
($/Boe)
|
(in thousands)
|
($/Boe)
|
Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue (GAAP)
|
$ 990,377
|
$ 74.23
|
$ 562,569
|
$ 45.28
|
Operating expenses:
|
Lease operating expenses
|
68,138
|
5.11
|
57,376
|
4.62
|
Transportation costs
|
38,258
|
2.87
|
37,351
|
3.01
|
Production taxes
|
50,031
|
3.75
|
25,170
|
2.03
|
Ad valorem tax expense
|
9,166
|
0.69
|
5,559
|
0.45
|
General and administrative (2)
|
28,291
|
2.12
|
24,639
|
1.98
|
Adjusted operating margin (before the effect of derivative settlements) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 796,493
|
$ 59.70
|
$ 412,474
|
$ 33.20
|
Derivative settlement loss
|
(240,598)
|
(18.03)
|
(158,822)
|
(12.78)
|
Adjusted operating margin (including the effect of derivative settlements) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 555,895
|
$ 41.67
|
$ 253,652
|
$ 20.42
|
Add: Other operating income
|
1,725
|
0.12
|
1,280
|
0.10
|
Derivative settlement loss
|
240,598
|
18.03
|
158,822
|
12.78
|
Less: Operating expenses
|
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion
|
154,823
|
11.60
|
204,714
|
16.48
|
Exploration
|
20,868
|
1.56
|
8,714
|
0.70
|
Impairment
|
4,389
|
0.33
|
8,750
|
0.70
|
Net derivative loss
|
104,236
|
7.81
|
370,348
|
29.81
|
Other operating expense, net
|
1,096
|
0.08
|
1,852
|
0.15
|
Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)
|
$ 512,806
|
$ 38.44
|
$ (180,624)
|
$ (14.54)
|
Net equivalent production volumes (MBOE)
|
13,342
|
12,423
|
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.
|
(1)
|
See “Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company” above.
|
(2)
|
Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.26 and $0.25 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
|
SM ENERGY COMPANY
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
June 30, 2022
|
Adjusted Operating Margin Reconciliation (1)
|
Reconciliation of oil, gas, and NGL production revenue (GAAP) and income (loss) from operations (GAAP) to adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP):
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(in thousands)
|
($/Boe)
|
(in thousands)
|
($/Boe)
|
Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue (GAAP)
|
$ 1,849,098
|
$ 68.14
|
$ 985,734
|
$ 43.87
|
Operating expenses:
|
Lease operating expenses
|
126,701
|
4.67
|
104,034
|
4.63
|
Transportation costs
|
75,994
|
2.80
|
66,912
|
2.98
|
Production taxes
|
90,445
|
3.33
|
44,668
|
1.99
|
Ad valorem tax expense
|
17,144
|
0.63
|
10,772
|
0.48
|
General and administrative (2)
|
53,287
|
1.96
|
49,353
|
2.20
|
Adjusted operating margin (before the effect of derivative settlements) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,485,527
|
$ 54.74
|
$ 709,995
|
$ 31.59
|
Derivative settlement loss
|
(408,781)
|
(15.06)
|
(266,707)
|
(11.87)
|
Adjusted operating margin (including the effect of derivative settlements) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,076,746
|
$ 39.68
|
$ 443,288
|
$ 19.73
|
Add: Other operating income
|
2,780
|
0.10
|
21,961
|
0.99
|
Derivative settlement loss
|
408,781
|
15.06
|
266,707
|
11.87
|
Less: Operating expenses
|
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion
|
314,304
|
11.58
|
371,674
|
16.54
|
Exploration
|
29,914
|
1.10
|
18,037
|
0.80
|
Impairment
|
5,389
|
0.20
|
17,500
|
0.78
|
Net derivative loss
|
522,757
|
19.26
|
715,037
|
31.82
|
Other operating expense, net
|
1,401
|
0.05
|
1,253
|
0.06
|
Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)
|
$ 614,542
|
$ 22.65
|
$ (391,545)
|
$ (17.42)
|
Net production volumes equivalent (MMBOE)
|
27,136
|
22,472
|
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.
|
(1)
|
See “Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company” above.
|
(2)
|
Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.25 and $0.34 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
|
SM ENERGY COMPANY
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|
June 30, 2022
|
Reconciliation of Total Principal Amount of Debt to Net Debt (1)
|
(in thousands)
|
As of June 30, 2022
|
Principal amount of Senior Unsecured Notes (2)
|
$ 1,585,144
|
Revolving credit facility (2)
|
—
|
Total principal amount of debt (GAAP)
|
1,585,144
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
267,089
|
Net Debt (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,318,055
|
(1)
|
See “Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company” above.
|
(2)
|
Amounts are from Note 5 – Long-term Debt in Part I, Item I of the Company’s Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
|
Free Cash Flow (1)
|
(in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|
$ 542,569
|
$ 296,399
|
$ 884,661
|
$ 402,023
|
Net change in working capital
|
(28,214)
|
(82,529)
|
109,748
|
(31,092)
|
Cash flow from operations before net change in working capital
|
514,355
|
213,870
|
994,409
|
370,931
|
Capital expenditures (GAAP)
|
215,618
|
222,614
|
365,745
|
370,177
|
Increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other
|
22,153
|
(8,422)
|
37,780
|
28,987
|
Capital expenditures before accruals and other
|
237,771
|
214,192
|
403,525
|
399,164
|
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
$ 276,584
|
$ (322)
|
$ 590,884
|
$ (28,233)
|
(1)
|
See “Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company” above.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-leverage-ratio-target-achieved-301599392.html
SOURCE SM Energy Company
August 3, 2022
On August 2, the Company passed a major milestone in the permitting process by receiving the Completeness Determination on its Guanella CAP from the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission (“COGCC”). The Guanella CAP covers approximately 35,000 consolidated net acres in rural Weld County with approximately 450 well locations accessed by only 22 surface locations. With the Completeness Determination passed, PDC now enters the technical review phase and 60-day public comment period.
In June 2022, PDC was granted unanimous approval for a 69-well Oil and Gas Development Plan (“OGDP”) and a 30-well OGDP, the Company’s second and third approval under the new permitting process. Combined, these two approvals provided the Company 99 additional permits. Together, these approvals and the in progress Guanella CAP application, represent the Company’s planned Wattenberg Field turn-in-line (“TIL”) activity into 2028. Over the coming months, the Company expects to submit several additional OGDPs expanding its inventory of permitted locations to support the most efficient development of the core Wattenberg Field.
2022 Second Quarter Highlights:
- Net cash from operating activities of approximately $747 million, adjusted cash flows from operations, a non-U.S. GAAP metric defined below, of approximately $695 million and oil and gas capital investments of approximately $290 million.
- Approximately $405 million of adjusted free cash flow (“FCF”), a non-U.S. GAAP metric defined below.
- Returned approximately $250 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 3.0 million shares of common stock outstanding and a $0.35 base dividend.
- Closed on acquisition of Great Western Petroleum, LLC (the “Great Western Acquisition”) on May 6, 2022.
- Extended multi-year DJ Basin permit inventory with approval of Kenosha and Broe OGDP permits accounting for 99 new wells.
- Total production of 21.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”) or approximately 235,000 Boe per day and oil production of 6.8 million barrels (“MMBbls”) or approximately 75,000 Bbls per day.
CEO Commentary
President and Chief Executive Officer, Bart Brookman, commented, “I commend our regulatory team at PDC and am pleased with the working relationship we have developed with the COGCC. In June, we obtained 99 additional permits, extending our mapped turn-in-line schedule well into 2025. Today’s announcement of the Completeness Determination on the Guanella CAP marks another key accomplishment in providing long-term visibility into the drilling permit process. We look forward to continuing this approval track record with our Guanella CAP and future OGDPs.
“For the quarter, we closed on the $1.4 billion Great Western transaction, which honored all PDC’s acquisition criteria and added complementary core inventory to our Wattenberg asset. The teams are diligently working to blend the two companies and we anticipate full integration will be complete by the end of 3rd quarter.
“Our results for the quarter are highlighted by the Company’s ability to generate more than $400 million in adjusted free cash flow (FCF) while returning approximately $250 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of common stock and base dividends. This represents an annualized free cash flow yield and shareholder return yield of approximately 26% and 16% respectively. PDC increased its base quarterly dividend to $0.35 per share after closing the Great Western acquisition, and remains committed to returning a minimum of 60% of its quarterly post dividend annual FCF to shareholders through the Company’s share repurchase program and a year-end special dividend if needed.”
Operations Update
In the second quarter of 2022, PDC invested approximately $290 million while delivering total production of 21.4 million Boe, or approximately 235,000 Boe per day, and oil production of 6.8 million barrels, or approximately 75,000 barrels per day. Total production and oil production represent a sequential increase of 19 percent and 17 percent respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the production volumes from the Great Western Acquisition. Production came in lower than guidance as a result of a small number of compounding near term operational constraints including downtime associated with moving wells on the Great Western Raindance pad to gas lift, timing of temporary unplanned maintenance on third party midstream systems in the Wattenberg Field and delays in securing workover rigs in the Delaware Basin.
In the Wattenberg Field, the Company invested approximately $230 million to operate an average of three drilling rigs and one and a half completion crews in the second quarter, resulting in 54 spuds and 33 TILs and 50 in-process wells PDC acquired as part of the Great Western Acquisition. Shortly after closing of the Great Western Acquisition on May 6th, the Company dropped one of the two rigs that Great Western was operating. Considering the two rigs operated by PDC and one rig from Great Western, we operated a three rig program for the majority of the second quarter. Total production was 18.3 million Boe, or approximately 201,000 Boe per day, while oil production was approximately 5.5 million Bbls, or approximately 60,000 Bbls per day. PDC exited the second quarter with approximately 190 drilled, uncompleted wells (“DUCs”) and approximately 455 approved permits in-hand.
In June, the Company began moving the 35 well Raindance pad, located in a lower gas-oil ratio part of the core Wattenberg onto gas lift which required adjacent wells to be temporarily shut-in while equipment was moved and installed. Initial production response from wells where gas lift has been installed and been brought back online are meeting expectations and currently support longer term production forecasts. This work is expected to continue into the second half of the year and the impacts have been incorporated into our second half 2022 production guidance.
In the Delaware Basin, PDC invested approximately $60 million to operate one drilling rig and a completion crew, resulting in 4 spuds and 9 TILs. Total production was 3.1 million Boe, or approximately 34,000 Boe per day, while oil production was approximately 1.3 million Boe, or approximately 14,000 Boe per day.
Q2 2022 Shareholder Returns and Financial Position
The Company returned approximately $250 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 3.0 million shares of common stock outstanding and its a $0.35 per share base quarterly dividend. The Company has a $1.25 billion share repurchase program authorized, which is expected to be utilized by year end 2023. PDC remains committed to returning a minimum of 60 percent of its quarterly post-dividend annual FCF to shareholders through the Company’s share repurchase program and a year-end special dividend, if needed.
The Company had approximately $39 million cash on hand and approximately $755 million drawn on the credit facility as of June 30, 2022. The leverage ratio was 0.7x at June 30, 2022.
Second Half and Full Year 2022 Outlook
For the second half, the Company expects total production to be in a range of 245,000-255,000 Boe per day and 80,000-84,000 Bbls per day of oil production. Capital investments in crude oil and natural gas properties are expected to be between $515 and $565 million.
Based on our current operating results from the first half of the year, we now expect full-year 2022 production to range between 230,000 Boe to 240,000 Boe per day, of which approximately 73,000 Bbls to 77,000 Bbls is expected to be crude oil. Our planned 2022 capital investments in crude oil and natural gas properties are expected to be between $1.025 and $1.075 billion.
Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”)
Through the first six months of 2022, the Company is on schedule with its planned projects to meet its 15% and 30% GHG and methane reduction targets for the full year 2022, respectively.
The Company surpassed the four year mark with no lost time work injuries in both the Wattenberg and Delaware basins. Through the first six months of 2022, PDCE employee Total OSHA Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) was 0.34, a mark ahead of the corporate target of 0.4.
Including its existing environmental, health and safety performance bonus metrics, along with GHG and methane intensity reduction goals, ESG is projected to account for approximately 25 percent of the Company’s short-term incentive program.
Second Quarter Oil and Gas Production, Sales and Operating Cost Data
Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales, excluding net settlements on derivatives were $1,238 million, a 40 percent increase compared to first quarter of 2022 of $882 million. The increase in sales between periods was due to a 17 percent increase in weighted average realized sales price per Boe to $57.81 from $49.23 and a 19 percent increase in production from 17.9 MMBoe to 21.4 MMBoe. The increase in sales price was primarily driven by 15 percent and 47 percent increases in weighted average realized crude oil and natural gas prices, respectively. The combined revenue from crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales and net settlements on commodity derivative instruments was $939 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $721 million in the first quarter of 2022.
The following table provides weighted average sales price, by area, excluding net settlements on derivatives and transportation, gathering and processing expense (“TGP”), for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Percent Change
|2022
|2021
|Percent Change
|Crude oil (MBbls)
|Wattenberg Field
|5,545
|4,832
|15
|%
|10,377
|8,670
|20
|%
|Delaware Basin
|1,299
|1,021
|27
|%
|2,320
|1,578
|47
|%
|Total
|6,844
|5,853
|17
|%
|12,697
|10,248
|24
|%
|Weighted average price
|$
|108.24
|$
|93.93
|15
|%
|$
|101.64
|$
|60.92
|67
|%
|Natural gas (MMcf)
|Wattenberg Field
|43,244
|37,663
|15
|%
|80,907
|73,742
|10
|%
|Delaware Basin
|6,573
|5,456
|20
|%
|12,029
|9,770
|23
|%
|Total
|49,817
|43,119
|16
|%
|92,936
|83,512
|11
|%
|Weighted average price
|$
|5.57
|$
|3.78
|47
|%
|$
|4.74
|$
|2.29
|107
|%
|NGLs (MBbls)
|Wattenberg Field
|5,575
|4,291
|30
|%
|9,866
|8,153
|21
|%
|Delaware Basin
|688
|594
|16
|%
|1,282
|844
|52
|%
|Total
|6,263
|4,885
|28
|%
|11,148
|8,997
|24
|%
|Weighted average price
|$
|34.99
|$
|34.70
|1
|%
|$
|34.86
|$
|20.61
|69
|%
|Crude oil equivalent (MBoe)
|Wattenberg Field
|18,328
|15,400
|19
|%
|33,728
|29,113
|16
|%
|Delaware Basin
|3,082
|2,524
|22
|%
|5,607
|4,051
|38
|%
|Total
|21,410
|17,924
|19
|%
|39,335
|33,164
|19
|%
|Weighted average price
|$
|57.81
|$
|49.23
|17
|%
|$
|53.90
|$
|30.19
|79
|%
Production costs for the second quarter of 2022, which include LOE, production taxes and TGP, were $190 million, or $8.85 per Boe, compared to $145 million, or $8.09 per Boe, in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in production costs per Boe was primarily due to a 9 percent increase in LOE partially offset by a 12 percent decrease in TGP between periods. The increase in LOE per Boe between periods was due to increased well service costs driven by higher commodity prices and inflation, and an increase in environmental costs between periods. The decrease in TGP expense per Boe between periods was due to lower TGP rates on the acquired Great Western production.
The following table provides the components of production costs for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|2022
|2021
|Lease operating expenses
|$
|70.6
|$
|54.2
|$
|124.8
|$
|84.2
|Production taxes
|89.3
|62.9
|152.2
|56.5
|Transportation, gathering and processing expenses
|29.6
|28.0
|57.6
|47.7
|Total
|$
|189.5
|$
|145.1
|$
|334.6
|$
|188.4
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|2022
|2021
|Lease operating expenses per Boe
|$
|3.30
|$
|3.02
|$
|3.17
|$
|2.54
|Production taxes per Boe
|4.17
|3.51
|3.87
|1.70
|Transportation, gathering and processing expenses per Boe
|1.38
|1.56
|1.46
|1.44
|Total per Boe
|$
|8.85
|$
|8.09
|$
|8.50
|$
|5.68
Financial Results
Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $662 million, or $6.74 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $32 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter change was primarily due to an increase in crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales of $355 million, a $466 million decrease in commodity risk management loss between periods and a gain on bargain purchase from the Great Western Acquisition of $100.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, partially offset by a $128.0 million increase in income tax expense between periods. Adjusted net income, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined below, was $502 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $359 million in the first quarter of 2022. The movement between periods is primarily attributable to the change in sales and settled derivatives.
Net cash from operating activities for the second quarter of 2022 was approximately $747 million compared to $489 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted cash flows from operations, a non-U.S. GAAP metric defined below, was approximately $695 million and $539 million in the second and first quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted cash flows from operations was primarily due to the increase in sales partially offset by change in derivative settlements, and increases in costs and general administrative expense as a result of the Great Western Acquisition. Adjusted free cash flows, a non-U.S. GAAP metric defined below, increased to $404 million from $319 million in the first quarter of 2022.
G&A, which includes cash and non-cash expense and $13.0 million in Great Western transaction and transition related expense, was $46 million, or $2.13 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $34 million, or $1.90 per Boe, in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the transaction and transition costs associated with the Great Western Acquisition, G&A was $1.52 per Boe in the second quarter.
Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
We use “adjusted cash flows from operations,” “adjusted free cash flow (deficit),” “adjusted net income (loss)” and “adjusted EBITDAX,” non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, for internal management reporting, when evaluating period-to-period changes and, in some cases, in providing public guidance on possible future results. In addition, we believe these are measures of our fundamental business and can be useful to us, investors, lenders and other parties in the evaluation of our performance relative to our peers and in assessing acquisition opportunities and capital expenditure projects. These supplemental measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) or cash flows from operations, investing or financing activities and should not be viewed as liquidity measures or indicators of cash flows reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. In the future, we may disclose different non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in order to help us and our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted cash flows from operations and adjusted free cash flow (deficit). We believe adjusted cash flows from operations can provide additional transparency into the drivers of trends in our operating cash flows, such as production, realized sales prices and operating costs, as it disregards the timing of settlement of operating assets and liabilities. We believe adjusted free cash flow (deficit) provides additional information that may be useful in an investor analysis of our ability to generate cash from operating activities from our existing oil and gas asset base to fund exploration and development activities and to return capital to stockholders in the period in which the related transactions occurred. We exclude from this measure cash receipts and expenditures related to acquisitions and divestitures of oil and gas properties and capital expenditures for other properties and equipment, which are not reflective of the cash generated or used by ongoing activities on our existing producing properties and, in the case of acquisitions and divestitures, may be evaluated separately in terms of their impact on our performance and liquidity. Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity and should not be viewed as a substitute for cash flows from operations because it excludes certain required cash expenditures. For example, we may have mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures which are not deducted from the adjusted free cash flow measure.
We are unable to present a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted cash flow because components of the calculation, including fluctuations in working capital accounts, are inherently unpredictable. Moreover, estimating the most directly comparable GAAP measure with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. We believe that forward-looking estimates of adjusted cash flow are important to investors because they assist in the analysis of our ability to generate cash from our operations.
Adjusted net income (loss). We believe that adjusted net income (loss) provides additional transparency into operating trends, such as production, realized sales prices, operating costs and net settlements on commodity derivative contracts, because it disregards changes in our net income (loss) from mark-to-market adjustments resulting from net changes in the fair value of our unsettled commodity derivative contracts, and these changes are not directly reflective of our operating performance.
Adjusted EBITDAX. We believe that adjusted EBITDAX provides additional transparency into operating trends because it reflects the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure, accounting methods or historical cost basis. In addition, because adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain non-cash expenses, we believe it is not a measure of income, but rather a measure of our liquidity and ability to generate sufficient cash for exploration, development, and acquisitions and to service our debt obligations.
|Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operations to adjusted cash flows from operations and adjusted free cash flow:
|Net cash from operating activities
|$
|747.4
|$
|489.0
|$
|1,236.4
|$
|577.4
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|(52.7
|)
|49.8
|(2.9
|)
|65.6
|Adjusted cash flows from operations
|694.7
|538.8
|1,233.5
|643.0
|Capital expenditures for midstream assets
|(3.0
|)
|—
|(3.0
|)
|—
|Capital expenditures for development of crude oil and natural gas properties
|(346.7
|)
|(187.0
|)
|(533.7
|)
|(240.3
|)
|Change in accounts payable related to capital expenditures for oil and gas development activities
|58.8
|(33.1
|)
|25.7
|(61.3
|)
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|403.8
|$
|318.7
|$
|722.5
|$
|341.4
|Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|2022
|2021
|Net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss):
|Net income (loss)
|$
|662.4
|$
|(32.0
|)
|$
|630.4
|$
|(96.1
|)
|Loss (gain) on commodity derivative instruments
|102.0
|568.1
|670.0
|489.5
|Net settlements on commodity derivative instruments
|(298.7
|)
|(161.6
|)
|(460.3
|)
|(85.8
|)
|Tax effect of above adjustments (1)
|36.4
|(15.9
|)
|(41.9
|)
|—
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|502.1
|$
|358.6
|$
|798.2
|$
|307.6
|Earnings per share, diluted
|6.83
|$
|(0.33
|)
|6.42
|(0.97
|)
|Loss (gain) on commodity derivative instruments
|1.04
|5.80
|6.83
|1.79
|Net settlements on commodity derivative instruments
|(3.04
|)
|(1.65
|)
|(4.70
|)
|(0.85
|)
|Tax effect of above adjustments (1)
|0.37
|(0.16
|)
|(0.43
|)
|—
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted
|$
|5.11
|$
|3.66
|$
|8.13
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|98.2
|98.0
|98.2
|100.7
_____________
(1) Due to the full valuation allowance recorded against our net deferred tax assets, there is no tax effect for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
|Adjusted EBITDAX
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|2022
|2021
|Net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDAX:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|662.4
|$
|(32.0
|)
|$
|630.4
|$
|(96.1
|)
|Loss (gain) on commodity derivative instruments
|102.0
|568.1
|670.0
|489.5
|Net settlements on commodity derivative instruments
|(298.7
|)
|(161.6
|)
|(460.3
|)
|(85.8
|)
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|7.2
|5.5
|12.8
|11.5
|Interest expense, net
|17.6
|12.9
|30.5
|39.1
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|128.0
|1.2
|129.2
|(0.1
|)
|Impairment of properties and equipment
|0.5
|0.9
|1.5
|0.3
|Exploration, geologic and geophysical expense
|0.3
|0.3
|0.6
|0.6
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|191.1
|151.1
|342.1
|309.0
|Accretion of asset retirement obligations
|3.4
|3.0
|6.3
|6.4
|Loss (gain) on sale of properties and equipment
|0.5
|(0.1
|)
|0.4
|(0.3
|)
|Adjusted EBITDAX
|$
|814.3
|$
|549.3
|$
|1,363.5
|$
|674.1
|Cash from operating activities to adjusted EBITDAX:
|Net cash from operating activities
|$
|747.4
|$
|489.0
|$
|1,236.4
|$
|577.4
|Gain on bargain purchase
|100.3
|—
|100.3
|—
|Interest expense, net
|17.6
|12.9
|30.5
|39.1
|Amortization and write-off of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
|(1.3
|)
|(1.4
|)
|(2.7
|)
|(7.7
|)
|Exploration, geologic and geophysical expense
|0.3
|0.3
|0.6
|0.6
|Other
|2.7
|(1.3
|)
|1.3
|(0.9
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|(52.7
|)
|49.8
|(2.9
|)
|65.6
|Adjusted EBITDAX
|$
|814.3
|$
|549.3
|$
|1,363.5
|$
|674.1
PDC ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenues
|Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales
|$
|1,237,680
|$
|533,141
|$
|2,120,058
|$
|1,001,260
|Commodity price risk management gain (loss), net
|(101,976
|)
|(308,253
|)
|(670,031
|)
|(489,509
|)
|Other income
|2,787
|3,981
|4,912
|3,154
|Total revenues
|1,138,491
|228,869
|1,454,939
|514,905
|Costs, expenses and other
|Lease operating expense
|70,611
|42,395
|124,767
|84,199
|Production taxes
|89,251
|26,968
|152,167
|56,460
|Transportation, gathering and processing expense
|29,584
|25,989
|57,555
|47,721
|Exploration, geologic and geophysical expense
|320
|286
|573
|640
|General and administrative expense
|45,649
|32,843
|79,756
|65,520
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|191,061
|162,210
|342,116
|308,973
|Accretion of asset retirement obligations
|3,352
|3,232
|6,339
|6,360
|Impairment of properties and equipment
|510
|62
|1,453
|252
|Loss (gain) on sale of properties and equipment
|498
|(129
|)
|373
|(341
|)
|Other expense
|—
|2,145
|—
|2,193
|Total costs, expenses and other
|430,836
|296,001
|765,099
|571,977
|Income (loss) from operations
|707,655
|(67,132
|)
|689,840
|(57,072
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(17,565
|)
|(20,060
|)
|(30,510
|)
|(39,101
|)
|Gain on bargain purchase
|100,273
|—
|100,273
|—
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|790,363
|(87,192
|)
|759,603
|(96,173
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(127,982
|)
|155
|(129,182
|)
|100
|Net income (loss)
|$
|662,381
|$
|(87,037
|)
|$
|630,421
|$
|(96,073
|)
|Earnings (Loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|6.83
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|6.52
|$
|(0.97
|)
|Diluted
|$
|6.74
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|6.42
|$
|(0.97
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|96,982
|99,187
|96,632
|99,445
|Diluted
|98,246
|99,187
|98,150
|99,445
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.12
PDC ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|38,528
|$
|33,829
|Accounts receivable, net
|723,415
|398,605
|Fair value of derivatives
|14,643
|17,909
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|11,726
|8,230
|Total current assets
|788,312
|458,573
|Properties and equipment, net
|7,087,772
|4,814,865
|Fair value of derivatives
|26,967
|15,177
|Other assets
|73,190
|48,051
|Total Assets
|$
|7,976,241
|$
|5,336,666
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|285,414
|$
|127,891
|Production tax liability
|242,653
|99,583
|Fair value of derivatives
|702,329
|304,870
|Funds held for distribution
|548,185
|285,861
|Accrued interest payable
|14,683
|10,482
|Other accrued expenses
|85,021
|91,409
|Total current liabilities
|1,878,285
|920,096
|Long-term debt
|1,698,047
|942,084
|Asset retirement obligations
|146,020
|127,526
|Fair value of derivatives
|235,630
|95,561
|Deferred income taxes
|186,383
|26,383
|Other liabilities
|361,155
|314,769
|Total liabilities
|4,505,520
|2,426,419
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common shares – par value $0.01 per share, 150,000,000 authorized, 97,047,329 and 96,468,071 issued as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|970
|965
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,096,523
|3,161,941
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|380,467
|(249,954
|)
|Treasury shares – at cost, 120,143 and 54,960 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|(7,239
|)
|(2,705
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|3,470,721
|2,910,247
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|7,976,241
|$
|5,336,666
PDC ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|630,421
|$
|(96,073
|)
|Adjustments to net loss to reconcile to net cash from operating activities:
|Net change in fair value of unsettled commodity derivatives
|209,777
|403,723
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|342,116
|308,973
|Impairment of properties and equipment
|1,453
|252
|Accretion of asset retirement obligations
|6,339
|6,360
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|12,770
|11,515
|Loss (gain) on sale of properties and equipment
|373
|(341
|)
|Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs
|2,715
|7,714
|Deferred income taxes
|128,481
|—
|Gain on bargain purchase
|(100,273
|)
|—
|Other
|(700
|)
|875
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|2,909
|(65,632
|)
|Net cash from operating activities
|1,236,381
|577,366
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures for development of crude oil and natural gas properties
|(533,592
|)
|(240,266
|)
|Capital expenditures for midstream assets
|(3,015
|)
|—
|Capital expenditures for other properties and equipment
|(2,537
|)
|(274
|)
|Cash paid for acquisition of an exploration and production business
|(1,068,241
|)
|—
|Proceeds from sale of properties and equipment
|461
|4,414
|Proceeds from divestitures
|465
|—
|Net cash from investing activities
|(1,606,459
|)
|(236,126
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility and other borrowings
|1,372,000
|429,800
|Repayment of revolving credit facility and other borrowings
|(617,000
|)
|(597,800
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(47
|)
|—
|Purchase of treasury shares for employee stock-based compensation tax withholding obligations
|(16,860
|)
|(5,656
|)
|Purchase of treasury shares
|(295,005
|)
|(47,694
|)
|Dividends paid
|(59,219
|)
|(11,885
|)
|Principal payments under financing lease obligations
|(962
|)
|(879
|)
|Net cash from financing activities
|382,907
|(234,114
|)
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|12,829
|107,126
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|33,829
|2,623
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|46,658
|$
|109,749
2022 Second Quarter Teleconference and Webcast
The Company invites you to join Bart Brookman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Meyers, Chief Financial Officer; Lance Lauck, Executive Vice President Corporate Development and Strategy; and David Lillo, Senior Vice President Operations for a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to discuss the 2022 second quarter results. The related slide presentation will be available on PDC’s website at www.pdce.com.
To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at http://www.pdce.com/investors-overview/events-calendar-webcasts-presentations/. Once registered, participants will receive the dial in details and a unique PIN number. Participants are requested to register a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.
A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months.
Upcoming Investor Presentations
PDC is scheduled to participate in the 2022 EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference starting on Monday, August 8, 2022, the Barclays CEO Energy Power Conference starting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 and the Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference starting on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Updated presentations will be posted to the Company’s website, www.pdce.com, prior to the start of each conference.
About PDC Energy, Inc.
PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and our Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”) and the United States (“U.S.”) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in and incorporated by reference into this report are “forward-looking statements”. Words such as expect, anticipate, intend, plan, believe, seek, estimate, schedule and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements herein. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding permitting matters; future production, costs and cash flows; impacts from the acquisition and integration of Great Western, including drilling locations, zones and growth opportunities; capital expenditures and projects; the return of capital to shareholders through buybacks of shares and/or payments of dividends, ESG matters; and our ability to fund planned activities.
The above statements are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements herein. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our good faith judgment, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known to us. Forward-looking statements are always subject to risks and uncertainties, and become subject to greater levels of risk and uncertainty as they address matters further into the future. Throughout this press release or accompanying materials, we may use the term “projection” or similar terms or expressions, or indicate that we have “modeled” certain future scenarios. We typically use these terms to indicate our current thoughts on possible outcomes relating to our business or our industry in periods beyond the current fiscal year. Because such statements relate to events or conditions further in the future,
they are subject to increased levels of uncertainty.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
- market and commodity price volatility, widening price differentials, and related impacts to the Company, including decreased revenue, income and cash flow, write-downs and impairments and decreased availability of capital;
- difficulties in integrating our operations as a result of any significant acquisitions, including the Great Western Acquisition, or acreage exchanges;
- adverse changes to our future cash flows, liquidity and financial condition;
- changes in, and interpretations and enforcement of, environmental and other laws and other political and regulatory developments, including in particular additional permit scrutiny in Colorado;
- the coronavirus 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic, including its effects on commodity prices, downstream capacity, employee health and safety, business continuity and regulatory matters;
- declines in the value of our crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) properties resulting in impairments;
- changes in, and inaccuracy of, reserve estimates and expected production and decline rates;
- timing and extent of our success in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing reserves;
- reductions in the borrowing base under our revolving credit facility;
- availability and cost of capital;
- risks inherent in the drilling and operation of crude oil and natural gas wells;
- timing and costs of wells and facilities;
- availability, cost, and timing of sufficient pipeline, gathering and transportation facilities and related infrastructure;
- limitations in the availability of supplies, materials, contractors and services that may delay the drilling
or
completion of our wells;
- potential losses of acreage or other impacts due to lease expirations, other title defects, or otherwise;
- risks inherent in marketing crude oil, natural gas and NGLs;
- effect of crude oil and natural gas derivative activities;
- impact of environmental events, governmental and other third-party responses to such events and our ability to insure adequately against such events;
- cost of pending or future litigation;
- impact to our operations, personnel retention, strategy, stock price and expenses caused by the actions of activist shareholders;
- uncertainties associated with future dividends to our shareholders or share buybacks;
- timing and amounts of federal and state income taxes;
- our ability to retain or attract senior management and key technical employees;
- an unanticipated assumption of liabilities or other problems with the Great Western Acquisition or other acquisitions we may pursue;
- civil unrest, terrorist attacks and cyber threats;
- risks associated with recent inflationary trends and the potential for a recession; and
- success of strategic plans, expectations and objectives for our future operations.
Further, we urge you to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and disclosures, specifically those under the “Item 1A. Risk Factors” made in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (“2021 Form 10-K”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, which are incorporated by this reference as though fully set forth herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance occurring after the date of this release or currently unknown facts or conditions or the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
|Contacts:
|Aaron Vandeford
|Director Investor Relations
|303-381-9493
|[email protected]
Source: PDC Energy, Inc.
LONDON – The West’s energy giants are set to return a record $30 billion to investors after reporting bumper profits in the second quarter of the year following a surge in energy prices.
But the top five Western oil and gas companies have shied away from investing more of their combined record profits of nearly $60 billion in new production as they weigh the impact of recession and climate change on future fossil fuel demand.
The reluctance to spend may exacerbate an energy supply crunch that has driven inflation to multi-decade highs and ignited calls from consumers and opposition leaders for governments to increase tax on energy companies.
The spending approach contrasts with previous cycles of high oil and gas prices, such as the boom of the late 2000s that spurred rapid spending to boost production.
“Given all the uncertainty in the world, now is not the time to lose discipline,” BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney told Reuters after reporting BP’s highest profit in 14 years.
The combined oil and gas output of BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, Chevron and Exxon in the first half of 2022 reached 14.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), some 10% below its pre-pandemic levels, according to Reuters calculations.
Although some of the companies modestly increased 2022 spending plans in recent days, they remain within previous target spending ranges. Most of the extra funds are focused on projects that can start producing in a short timeframe or to accelerate starting dates for projects already under way.
TotalEnergies raised its 2022 spending guidance by $1 billion to a range of $16 billion in part to speed up field expansions in Angola, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne told analysts last Thursday.
BP is increasing spending by $500 million this year, primarily to grow short-term production in the U.S. Hayensville onshore natural gas basin and the Gulf of Mexico, Looney told Reuters.
But BP’s 2022 spending budget of $14-$15 billion will remain unchanged, and does not alter its target of reducing oil and gas output by 40% by 2030 as part of Looney’s ambition to shift to renewables and low-carbon energy. Around two-thirds of BP’s budget is geared towards oil and gas in 2022.
Although the energy crisis caused by major fossil fuel producer Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has in the short term placed the focus on countries using all available supplies, even if that means carbon-intensive coal, Western governments longer term are striving to shift to low-carbon energy.
The International Energy Agency https://www.reuters.com/article/iea-emissions-idAFL5N2N42CV in May 2021 said investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by the middle of the century to try to slow climate change.
Within the group of leading energy companies, there has been a clear divergence as Exxon, Chevron and TotalEnergies plan to expand output in the coming years, while BP and Shell aim to keep production largely flat.
Exxon expects its 2022 production to remain unchanged from a year earlier at 3.8 million boed, but plans to grow its output to 4.2 million boed by 2027, with most of the growth coming from U.S. shale and Guyana.
Chevron, which is investing heavily in the U.S. Permian basin and Kazakhstan, plans an annual growth of 3% over the next 5 years to reach over 3.5 million boed from 2.9 million boed today.
This year’s surge in energy prices is in part the result of years of underinvestment, which meant that when demand recovered from pandemic lockdowns, energy markets were very tight even before the disruption caused by war in Ukraine.
Shortly after Russia began the invasion it terms a “special military operation” on Feb. 24, gas prices in Europe touched record highs and international benchmark crude reached 14 year-highs.
The record shareholder returns of $30 billion compare to quarterly pre-pandemic returns of between $16-$20 billion – and they are set to increase again in the third quarter, mainly in the form of buybacks
August 2, 2022
Publishe’s Note: Northern Oil and Gas will be presenting on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. (MST) at EnerCom Denver- The Energy Investment Conference next week on August 8-10, 2022. You can still register to attend and schedule one-on-one meetings.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock in the amount of $0.25 per share, representing a 32% increase from the prior quarterly dividend.
The dividend is payable on October 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2022. Additionally, the Company has provided an update on recently completed share repurchases.
SHARE REPURCHASE UPDATE
NOG repurchased approximately $12.8 million worth of common stock in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.8 million from the most recent public announcement. In the second quarter, the company repurchased 447,051 shares at an average price of $28.65 per share.
In the third quarter-to-date, the Company has repurchased an additional $7.2 million worth of common stock. The company repurchased an additional 309,126 shares at an average price of $23.26 per share.
In total, year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 756,177 common shares at an average price of $26.45 for a total of $20.0 million and has $130.0 million remaining on its existing common stock repurchase authorization.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
“As expected, the Board of Directors has approved another substantial increase to our common stock dividend,” commented Chad Allen, NOG’s Chief Financial Officer. “With our significant free cash flow profile, we have taken an all-of-the-above approach to shareholder returns in 2022, growing our common stock dividend while also repurchasing and retiring common stock, preferred stock and senior notes.”
ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS
NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about NOG can be found at www.northernoil.com .
SAFE HARBOR
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding NOG’s dividend plans and practices, financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations, industry conditions, cash flow, and borrowings are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “target,” “could,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Items contemplating or making assumptions about actual or potential future sales, market size, collaborations, and trends or operating results also constitute such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors (many of which are beyond NOG’s control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, including the following: changes in NOG’s capitalization, changes in crude oil and natural gas prices; the pace of drilling and completions activity on NOG’s properties and properties pending acquisition; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic slowdown; NOG’s ability to acquire additional development opportunities; the projected capital efficiency savings and other operating efficiencies and synergies resulting from NOG’s acquisition transactions; integration and benefits of property acquisitions, or the effects of such acquisitions on NOG’s cash position and levels of indebtedness; changes in NOG’s reserves estimates or the value thereof; general economic or industry conditions, nationally and/or in the communities in which NOG conducts business; changes in the interest rate environment or market dividend practices, legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; NOG’s ability to consummate any pending acquisition transactions; other risks and uncertainties related to the closing of pending acquisition transactions; NOG’s ability to raise or access capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and financial or political instability, acts of war or terrorism, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technical factors affecting NOG’s operations, products, services and prices. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future plans and results is included in the section entitled “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and other sections of NOG’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which describe factors that could cause NOG’s actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
NOG has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond NOG’s control. You are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, NOG does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of such statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005673/en/
Investor Relations
952-476-9800
[email protected]
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Publisher’s Note: BPX Energy will be the lunch keynote on Monday, August 8, 2022 at EnerCom Denver- The Energy Investment Conference. Please register and schedule your one-on-one meetings with presenters at EnerCom Denver.
LONDON — U.K. oil giant BP on Tuesday raised its dividend and boosted share buybacks after tripling second-quarter profits on robust refining margins and trading.
The British energy major posted second-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.5 billion.
BP also announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend payout to shareholders, raising it to 6.006 cents per ordinary share.
Shares of BP rose 4% during morning deals in London, trading near the top of the pan-European . The stock price is up over 23% year-to-date.
BP’s results once again underscore the stark contrast between Big Oil’s profit bonanza and those grappling with a deepening cost of living crisis.
The world’s largest oil and gas companies have shattered profit records in recent months, following a surge in commodity prices prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For many fossil fuel firms, the immediate priority appears to be returning cash to shareholders via buyback programs.
Cost of living crisis
Environmental campaigners and union groups have condemned Big Oil’s surging profits and called on the U.K. government to impose meaningful measures to bring down the cost of rising energy bills.
“Every family should get a fair price for the energy they need. But with energy bills rising much faster than wages, high profits are an insult to families struggling to get by,” Trades Union Congress General Secretary Frances O’Grady said in a statement.
“For a fair approach to the cost of living crisis, price hikes and profits should be held back. Ministers must do more to get wages rising across the economy. And we should bring energy retail firms into public ownership so we can reduce bills for basic energy needs,” O’Grady said.
Last month, a cross-party group of U.K. lawmakers called on the government to increase the level of support to help households pay rising energy bills and outline a nationwide plan to insulate homes.
A price cap on the most widely used consumer energy tariffs is expected to rise by more than 60% in October due to surging gas prices, taking average household yearly dual fuel bills to more than £3,200 ($3,845).
Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action has warned that if this happens, it would push 8.2 million homes — or one-in-three British homes — into energy poverty. Fuel or energy poverty refers to when a household is unable to afford to heat their home to an adequate temperature.
“Ministers must impose a much tougher windfall tax on massive oil and gas firm profits. It beggars belief that these companies are raking in such huge sums in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis,” Sana Yusuf, energy campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said in reaction to BP’s earnings.
“It’s astonishing that energy efficiency has been given such a low priority. A nationwide insulation programme would cut bills, reduce energy-use and slash climate-changing emissions,” Yusuf said.
The burning of fossil fuels, such as oil and gas, is the chief driver of the climate crisis and researchers have found fossil fuel production remains “dangerously out of sync” with global climate targets.
Speaking in June, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an abandonment of fossil fuel finance, describing new funding for fossil fuel exploration as “delusional.”
July 29, 2022
The world’s largest energy companies, including TotalEnergies, Exxon Mobil and Chevron are ramping up buyback programmes despite criticism that they are not moving swiftly enough to increase oil and gas output as high fuel prices pinch consumers worldwide.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies produced a combined profit of $51 billion, with Exxon topping the pile at $18 billion.
BP is set to report next Tuesday.
That money is increasingly going into shareholder buybacks, which are frequently criticised by investor advocates as a less desirable use of funds than business investment.
Companies are prioritising returning cash to investors rather than investing in new oil and gas production, and keeping their eye on capital discipline and the long-term shift to low carbon energy.
Chevron boosted its annual buyback plans to a range of $10 billion to $15 billion, up from $5 billion to $10 billion. Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said the company plans on maintaining a high levels of buybacks “for a number of years,” even if the investment cycle turns.
He added that the company will continue to pay down debt, and said that it can do that as well as increase output and investment.
Exxon aims to repurchase $30 billion of shares through 2022 and 2023. Shell said it would buy back $6 billion in shares in the current quarter after buying $8.5 billion in the first half.
The companies are also wary of investor pressure, after years when the oil and gas sector routinely underperformed broad-market indexes. Last year, Exxon Mobil lost an expensive proxy battle against a little-known hedge fund after major institutional shareholders backed a slate of new board members – in part due to the company’s weak returns.
FRICTION
The speed of the economic recovery from the pandemic has caught the energy industry wrong footed, and shortfalls in supply have been exacerbated by disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
This has caused friction with governments that are coming under pressure from voters struggling to pay soaring energy and fuel bills.
Earlier this month, Britain passed a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers. TotalEnergies Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said the tax would cost his firm $500 million.
U.S. lawmakers have discussed a similar idea, though it faces long odds in Congress.
Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden blamed the elevated energy prices on an investment shortfall of around $1 trillion in recent years as well as pressure on companies to move away from oil and gas towards renewables.
“These (profit) margins are not our doing, they are the doing of how global markets play out,” van Beurden told reporters.
In France, TotalEnergies has reduced fuel prices at its service stations, even as Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire ruled out taxing energy companies.
HOUSTON – Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday posted its biggest quarterly profit ever on the back of soaring energy prices and as it kept a tight rein on spending.
The top U.S. oil producer reported second-quarter net income of $17.9 billion, or $4.21 per share, an almost four-fold increase over the $4.69 billion, or $1.10 per share, it earned in the same period last year.
Oil and natural gas prices have scaled multi-year highs this year as Western sanctions against major exporter Russia squeezed an already under-supplied global market. Margins for making fuels like gasoline and diesel surged worldwide, boosting the profits of oil giants, including European majors Shell and TotalEnergies , both of which reported results on Thursday.
Exxon’s results also beat its best quarter of 2008, when Brent crude oil prices peaked at $147 per barrel, and its best-ever quarter reached in 2012, when the company earned $15.9 billion, largely due to asset sales in Japan and tax-related items.
Exxon’s first-quarter profits led U.S. President Joe Biden last month to say the company and other oil majors were capitalizing on a global supply shortage to fatten profits. Exxon, he said, was making “more money than God” after posting its biggest quarterly profit in seven years.
Exxon has been using extra cash to pay down debt and raise distributions to shareholders. It maintained its 88-cent-per-share dividend for the third quarter.
The company earlier this year more than doubled its projected buyback program to $30 billion through 2022 and 2023. Shell and Total on Thursday extended their share buybacks after their second-quarter results both beat what had been a record-breaking previous quarter.
Exxon kept its capital investments at $9.5 billion in the first half of the year, in line with full-year guidance. The profit included a $300 million booked identified item associated with the sale of the Barnett Shale upstream asset.
The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, posted record revenue on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European majors a day earlier.
The U.S. pair, along with UK-based Shell and France’s TotalEnergies, combined to earn nearly $51 billion in the most recent quarter, almost double what the group brought in for the year-ago period. All four have ramped up share buybacks in recent months, capitalizing on high margins derived from selling oil and gas.
Exxon outpaced its rivals with second-quarter net income of $17.9 billion, several billion dollars ahead of its previous record reached in 2012, which was aided by asset sales in Japan. The fifth major, BP Plc, reports next week.
The companies posted strong results in their production units, helped by the surge in benchmark Brent crude oil futures, which averaged around $114 a barrel in the quarter.
High crude oil prices can cut into margins for integrated oil majors, as they also bear the cost of crude used for refined products. However, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and numerous shutdowns of refineries worldwide in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, refining margins exploded in the second quarter, outpacing the gains in crude, adding to earnings.
“The strong second-quarter results reflect a tight global market environment, where demand has recovered to near pre-pandemic levels and supply has attritted,” said Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods, in a call with analysts. “Growing supply will not happen overnight.”
The results from the majors are sure to draw fire from politicians and consumer advocates who say the oil companies are capitalizing on a global supply shortage to fatten profits and gouge consumers. U.S. President Joe Biden last month said Exxon and others were making “more money than God” at a time when consumer fuel prices surged to records.
Earlier this month, Britain passed a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers in the North Sea. U.S. lawmakers have discussed a similar idea, though it faces long odds in Congress.
A windfall tax does not provide “incentive for increased production, which is really what the world needs today,” said Exxon Chief Financial Officer Kathryn Mikells, in an interview with Reuters.
The companies say they are merely meeting consumer demand, and that prices are a function of global supply issues and lack of investment. The majors have been disciplined with their capital and are resisting ramping up capital expenditure due to pressure from investors who want better returns and resilience during a down cycle.
“In the short term (cash from oil) goes to the balance sheet. There’s no nowhere else for it to go,” Chevron CFO Pierre Breber told Reuters.
Worldwide oil output has been held back by a slow return of barrels to the market from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, as well as labor and equipment shortages hampering a swifter increase in supply in places like the United States.
Exxon earlier this year more than doubled its projected buyback program to $30 billion through 2022 and 2023. Shell said it would buy back $6 billion in shares in the current quarter, while Chevron boosted its annual buyback plans to a range of $10 billion to $15 billion, up from $5 billion to $10 billion.
Exxon shares were up 3.2% to $95.60 in morning trading. Chevron shares rose 6.5% to $160.06.