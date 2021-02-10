32 mins ago
Oil in longest rally in two years as vaccines boost demand hopes

Closing Bell Story / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News

Reuters

LONDON – Oil extended its rally for a ninth day on Wednesday, its longest winning streak in two years, supported by producer supply cuts and hopes that vaccine rollouts will drive a recovery in demand.

Oil in longest rally in two years as vaccines boost demand hopes

Source: reuters

The American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday crude inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 985,000-barrel build. The Energy Information Administration’s official stocks report is due at 1530 GMT. [API/S]

Brent crude was up 44 cents, or 0.7%, at $61.53 by 1247 GMT after touching a 13-month high of $61.61 earlier in the session. U.S. crude was up 37 cents, or 0.6%, to $58.73, having touched $58.76, also a 13-month high.

“One can only wonder whether there’s further to go in this week’s rally,” said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM. “However, as things stand, oil has yet to lose its shine.”

Brent has now risen for nine sessions in a row, its longest sustained period of gains since December 2018 to January 2019. Some analysts say prices have moved too far ahead of the underlying fundamentals.

“The current price levels are healthier than the actual market and entirely reliant on supply cuts, as demand still needs to recover,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy.

